10 International Destinations Topping Our Readers’ 2023 Travel Lists

Italy reigns supreme again this year, which tracks thanks to destinations like Positano, a cliffside village on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

Over half of TravelAwaits readers, 56 percent, plan on going abroad in 2023 according to this year’s State of Travel survey. Below, you’ll find the top international countries our readers plan to visit in the coming year. Spoiler alert: All roads lead to Rome.

Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s main attractions Photo credit: Nicola Forenza / Shutterstock.com

1. Italy

Our returning champ, for the second year in a row, Italy tops our readers’ list of desired international destinations in 2023. Most survey respondents plan to visit Rome this year. The Eternal City wasn’t built in a day, but it sure has been attracting history buffs for a while. In addition to ruins and historical sites, there is so much to see and do in Italy’s largest city. Take in the view from romantic rooftop terraces and ogle over gorgeous gardens. When in Rome, do as the Romans do and sample the pizza. For accommodations, you have your pick of fantastic boutique and luxury hotels.

Other Italian destinations that top our travelers’ lists are Sicily, the Mediterranean island that lies just off the toe of Italy’s “boot,” and the picturesque Amalfi Coast. Located in southern Italy, this 25-mile stretch between the Gulf of Naples and the Gulf of Salerno is known for its blue skies, steep coastal mountains on the edge of blue seas, and colorful villages, as well as olive groves, vineyards, and lemon terraces.

Our readers have their sights set on French Riviera, aka the Côte d’Azur.

2. France

Paris brings France to the second spot on our readers’ list of international destinations to visit this year. It’s easy to see why; the City of Light boasts amazing museums, charming restaurants and brasseries, and incredible shopping. If you’re headed there in 2023, check out our guide to the 20 arrondissements of Paris to get your bearings. Here’s what to pack to avoid looking like a tourist (Hint: Leave the sweats at home!).

Another French destination our readers have their sights set on this year is Nice, located on the famous French Riviera. Featuring walkable beaches, tasty local food, and exceptional views of the Mediterranean Sea, this luxurious destination is perfect for travelers looking for a relaxing getaway.

Oenophiles plan to sip their way through Bordeaux, the world capital of wine. Visit the last weekend of June to catch the Bordeaux Wine Festival!

Cancun was made for tourism. Photo credit: jdross75 / Shutterstock.com

3. Mexico

A Mexican beach vacation is on our readers’ agenda this year, bringing Mexico into the top three countries TravelAwaits readers want to visit in 2023. Gorgeous turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, and tequila-based beverages make it a solid choice.

On the Yucatan Peninsula, Cancun offers beautiful beach resorts, swimming in the stunning tropical waters, and nearby Maya ruins. Riviera Maya is also located on the beautiful eastern coast of Mexico. Trying to decide between the two? Here are seven key differences to know before visiting.

Also located on the east side of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is the Caribbean island of Cozumel. Mexico’s largest island is part of what’s known as the Mayan Riviera, which includes Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum. Divers and snorkelers flock to Cozumel for its proximity to the Great Mayan Reef, the second-largest coral reef system in the world.

Speaking of scuba, Cabo San Lucas offers endless opportunities for diving, fishing, surfing, sailing, and, of course, sunbathing. This resort city can be found on the southern edge of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

London Bridge Photo credit: Sven Hansche / Shutterstock.com

4. England

England is number four on our list, thanks to London, its capital and largest city. Beyond its top attractions, London is home to unique bookstores and beautiful walks. If London is on your list for 2023, check out these lovely vacation rentals. First time? Here are nine things to know before your first trip to London and some helpful tips for navigating the Tube.

Known for its ancient and medieval sites, historic Glastonbury also made our readers’ travel lists. Perhaps this is because Sir Elton John will perform the final UK show of his last-ever tour at this year’s Glastonbury Festival at the end of June.

Located in North West England, Manchester is also on our readers’ lists. It’s known for its industrial past, its lively music scene, and its rabid Man City and Man U football (soccer) fans. For fish and chips, head to The Chippy On Burton Road. For something a little more upscale, treat yourself to a meal at Ivy Roof Garden.

Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada Photo credit: Zhukova Valentyna / Shutterstock.com

5. Canada

Oh, Canada! Of course our U.S. readers want to visit our neighbors to the north this year. Several Canadian destinations are on our readers’ radars, including Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ontario, Quebec City, Victoria, British Columbia, and Banff. Heading to the Great White North in 2023? Check out these 10 amazing places in Canada our travel experts love.

Barcelona’s beautiful Park Güell at sunrise Photo credit: Pajor Pawel / Shutterstock.com

6. Spain

From paella and sangria to siestas and flamenco, there are so many reasons to visit Spain. (Not to mention its laidback culture, historic architecture, and incredible coastal beaches!)

Situated on the Balearic Sea, Barcelona is best known for its Gaudian architecture, world-class seafood, and the Picasso Museum. Spain’s capital, Madrid, is the country’s second-most-visited city after Barcelona, as well as its largest and most diverse.

Ireland’s famous Cliffs of Moher Photo credit: Patryk Kosmider / Shutterstock.com

7. Ireland

Explore the Emerald Isle’s treasure trove of destinations, including the enchanting Connemara region, picturesque Killarney, and charming Donegal. Rent a cozy Irish cottage and enjoy a nice Irish coffee, or perhaps a pint of Guinness. In Dublin, don’t miss the only Leprechaun museum in the world!

Located on the Tagus River, Belém Tower was built in the early 1500s to defend Lisbon. Photo credit: Uldis Laganovskis / Shutterstock.com

8. Portugal

Sharing a border and Mediterranean climate with Spain, Portugal is just as popular with retirees and expats as it is with travelers. It is home to affordable oceanfront villas, the musical art form of fado, and much more to see and do, even if you’re on a budget.

Portugal’s capital city, Lisbon, serves as its center for cultural experiences, sightseeing, nightlife, and history. Looking for more of a hidden gem? Look no further than the spectacular archipelago of Madeira. This island paradise belongs on everyone’s bucket list. First-timers should check out our article 5 Things I Wish I Had Known Before Visiting Portugal.

Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany’s Bavarian Alps Photo credit: NNER / Shutterstock.com

9. Germany

Coming in at number nine, Germany boasts two coastlines, one on the North Sea and one on the Baltic, with several islands on either side. Major destinations include Frankfurt, Nuremberg, Munich, and Hamburg. Sample traditional German foods such as bratwurst and tour amazing fairytale castles that dot the Rhine River. For more fairytale vibes — think alpine peaks, charming towns, and vast, enchanting forests — head to Bavaria, Germany’s largest state.

Bordering nine countries, Germany serves as a great base for visiting the rest of Europe. Need help planning your itinerary? Check out our article on The Best Experiences In Each Of Germany’s 16 States.

The Greek Isle of Santorini Photo credit: Zebra-Studio / Shutterstock.com

10. Greece

From Athens to the Greek Isles, Greece belongs on this list in perpetuity. Once you have checked the Acropolis and Parthenon off your list in the Greek capital, cruise around its Mediterranean islands, including Santorini, Mykonos, Paxos, Corfu, and Crete. If it’s all Greek to you, check out our article 11 Important Things To Know Before Your First Trip To Greece to avoid any surprises!

