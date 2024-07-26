Cowboy Country: Rustic Airbnbs for the Cowboy in You

Cowboy culture runs deep in the United States.

Even the most modern city-slickers in New York and Chicago probably have a little bit of that Yeehaw spirit in them.

After all, even though the Wild West era is long over, its impact stretches across the continent.

Here’s what I mean by yeehaw spirit—

Though most Americans couldn’t survive on the frontier, we’re very independent. Though many of us don’t work in manual labor, we still respect that type of hardtack work. And while we live under a unified legal system, we still value having the gumption to push back when times get tough.

And, of course, many Americans still hear the call of the wild.

Looking to reconnect with the cowboy in you? Then you need a rustic cabin to host your retreat (and maybe a horse, but I can’t help you there).

Though most of the Wild West er took place in the American Southwest and West, you’ll find remnants of this period across the United States. Here are a few of the very best cowboy-inspired and cowboy-centric Airbnb rentals.

Dogwood Cabin

Athens, Texas

This simple, single-story cabin is located beside a man-made pond with beautiful stone features. (I can almost hear the relaxing sound of the waterfall feature.)

There’s also a large covered porch for added outdoor time, along with an unpaved dining area in the forest. Though the outside of this cabin doesn’t look ultra ‘cowboy’ in my opinion, the inside includes a blend of woodwork and wooden furniture that you’d expect to see in a rustic cabin.

Plus, the design and layout are ultra-cozy, providing a perfect balance between a remote getaway and a modern rental—one that includes air-conditioning, for example.

Ivory Gabel Cabin

Crane, Missouri

Who says cowboy vibes can’t be elevated?

Ivory Gabel Cabin offers a perfect blend of rustic cowboy décor, hidden and magical forest vibes, and modern amenities. Seriously, this must be some novel mashup between cottage-core and cowboy-core design.

Unlike the other cowboy hideouts on this list, Ivory Gabel Cabin is tucked into the woods. It’s giving a Jesse James-on-the-run type of vibe.

Inside, however, you’ll find a slightly more elevated and modern design. It’s not quite as rustic as others listed here, but the atmosphere is awesome.

Blue Door Cabin

Chanute, Kansas

This studio cabin is the paragon of coziness.

The renovated rental sits along a peaceful pond with a private dock—the perfect place for taking in sunsets and listening to the croon of cicadas. Inside, you’ll find a beautifully renovated cabin with paneled walls, a cobbled fireplace, and modern furniture.

But keep in mind that this is a very small setup. There’s a lofted twin bed for those who want to bring along a little one, but it seems like it would be a fantastic getaway for Mom & Dad. (Same for the Honeymoon Log Cabin, below.)

Cozy Cabin in Tucson Mountains

Tuscon, Arizona

Enter an actual frontier cabin at this Arizona rental.

This incredibly rustic cabin is located on three acres of desert outside Tucson. Though the grounds are also home to the owner’s main house, you’ll feel entirely remote while you soak up the sights and sounds of the high desert—just like the cowboys of yore.

Seriously, all you need to do is take one look at this cabin and you’ll be able to smell the woodwork, hear the croon of insects, and feel that bead of sweat drip down your back. (Don’t worry—there’s a pool on the grounds.)

Unique Cabin

Ardmore, Oklahoma

This remote getaway is perfect for a cowboy on the run from the law. Or on the hunt for a great family getaway. (Or both? I won’t ask any questions.)

At this Ardmore cabin, you’ll have all the rustic atmosphere of the Wild West with updated features. The wood interior (including uncut beams) transports you back a century, along with the tilework and stone pieces.

In other words, it offers that cowboy feel. But you’ll also have the benefit of modern amenities like ultra-comfy mattresses, renovated plumbing, and an outdoor fire pit that’s perfect for sharing s’mores.

Lake View Honeymoon Log Cabin

Garfield, Arkansas

This unique bespoke cabin offers two amazing features.

First, it overlooks the beautiful and forested Beaver Lake. Second, its interior floor plan is open—and it’s designed for an adult getaway. I’m talking there’s a no-children policy and a cobbled jacuzzi tub next to the bed. (Yeehaw, baby!)

I also love the woodwork in the interior, covering the floor, ceiling, and beams. Even the exterior has a traditional stacked log cabin edifice. There’s also a cobbled fireplace, which makes me think this would be a super cozy couples’ getaway in winter.

Book here.