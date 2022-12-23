11 New U.S. Hotels Opening In 2023 You’ll Want To Book Now

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

If you’re eager to book your 2023 vacation and you like being among the first to experience brand-new hotels, we’ve got a variety of properties from coast to coast that are set to open in the coming months. Most are luxury accommodations and boutique lodging — but we’ve included a couple of moderately priced chain hotels in popular destinations as well.

In no particular order, here are some of the new U.S. hotels opening in 2023 that you can book now.

Drift Santa Barbara exterior artist rendition Photo credit: Drift Santa Barbara

1. Drift Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, California

With 45 rooms and suites, Drift Santa Barbara is slated to open in January 2023 in downtown Santa Barbara, California. The minimalist yet bold interiors feature materials such as concrete, oak, and brass providing a modern contrast to the traditional Mediterranean architecture of the early 20th-century building in which it resides. On-site, guests will find Dawn, a lively café serving sustainably sourced coffee from Good Citizen Coffee Co., as well as Dusk, an agave and raw bar featuring seasonal dishes such as ceviche, aguachile, and crudo.

Sophisticated guest room at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Olivos, California Photo credit: The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection

2. The Inn At Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection

Los Olivos, California

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, scheduled to open to guests in February 2023, features 67 luxury guest rooms and cottages that blend the simplicity of modern farmhouse design with the eclectic style of nearby ranch life. Set on a historic piece of land in central California populated with old-growth palm trees and close to many vineyards, The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern originally served as a popular stagecoach stop during the California gold rush years. The Los Olivos hotel has an open-air restaurant; an outdoor pool with a poolside bar, cabanas, and firepits; and a signature spa.

High-ceilinged gathering space at Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin Photo credit: Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin

3. Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin

Austin, Texas

Located at the center of Austin’s arts district, steps from the Texas Capitol, and next door to the city’s beloved Paramount and State Theaters, Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin is set to open in February 2023. The exterior incorporates the adjacent historic theaters to preserve and improve these buildings, while the interiors evoke a modern, bohemian-chic gallery with nods to the city’s energetic music scene. Dining and drinking venues include Luminaire, a ground-floor restaurant by famed San Antonio chef and six-time James Beard Foundation finalist Steve McHugh, and La Bis, the eighth-floor bar and outdoor lounge with stunning views of downtown Austin.

Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal boulevard is close to Universal Studios Photo credit: Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Boulevard

4. Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Boulevard

Orlando, Florida

Moderately priced Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd is currently taking bookings for stays beginning in January 2023. Located in the International Drive Resort area, this Cambria property is quite close to Universal Studios, Fun Spot America, and loads of shopping outlets and restaurants. It offers nice amenities including a rooftop pool and lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and Veer Kitchen & Bar restaurant.

5. The Leo Kent Hotel, Tucson, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Tucson, Arizona

The Leo Kent, a Marriott Tribute Collection Hotel is scheduled to open in early March of 2023 in the tallest building in Tucson. The first nine floors of iconic One South Church compose the hotel with 145 guest rooms, a fitness center, and elevated Southwestern cuisine at St. Cruz, the property’s chef-driven restaurant and bar are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Leo Kent is located steps away from the SunLink Modern Streetcar Route, connecting guests to the rest of downtown Tucson and the University of Arizona. Other nearby attractions include the Arizona State Museum, Fox Theatre, and numerous retail stores, bars, and restaurants.

Lobby and bar area at The Eddy Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Tucson Photo credit: The Eddy Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

6. The Eddy Hotel, Tapestry Collection By Hilton

Tucson, Arizona

The Eddy Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is set in Arizona‘s Catalina Foothills, just north of downtown Tucson. It’s accepting bookings for January 20, 2023, and beyond. Outdoorsy types will appreciate its proximity to many recreational areas including the Chuck Huckleberry Loop, a system of paved trails for biking, walking, or skating. Amenities at the hotel include an outdoor pool, fitness center, full-service restaurant, and electric-vehicle charging station.

Contemporary art is found in the guest rooms at 21c Museum Hotel, St. Louis Photo credit: 21c Museum Hotels

7. 21c Museum Hotel, St. Louis

St. Louis, Missouri

21c Museum Hotels is a unique lodging brand that combines a boutique hotel with a contemporary art museum in nine U.S. locations. Its newest venue to launch, 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis, is taking bookings for stays starting June 21, 2023. Modern art is found in the 173 spacious and modern guest rooms and two suites. The Missouri property’s free contemporary art museum with over 13,000 square feet of exhibition space is open 7 days a week, 365 days a year. It also has two food and beverage options, and a wellness center with a lap pool, sauna, and steam room.

Lake-facing room at Bluebird Lake Placid in upstate New York Photo credit: Bluebird Lake Placid

8. Bluebird Lake Placid

Lake Placid, New York

Bluebird Lake Placid, located in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains in Upstate New York, is slated to open to guests on January 11, 2023. Its design strays away from the classic, rugged Adirondack style and takes cues from Scandinavian and Japanese Alpine influences that focus on natural materials, muted colors, clean lines, and well-curated furnishings that streamline the year-round alpine activities. Its 90 rooms and suites range from standard kings to the “Party Friends Suite,” designed specifically for large groups. The lodge will also be home to Après Only, a bar and a tasting room inspired by 1980s nostalgia and classic New York ski culture.

Color pops in the guest rooms at Wayfinder Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii Photo credit: Read McKendree

9. Wayfinder Waikiki

Honolulu, Hawaii

Wayfinder Waikiki, a design-forward boutique hotel, is scheduled to open in Honolulu in January 2023. The property features bright, modern guest rooms — some poolside — with local art. On-site is B-Side, a coffee shop that also features a retail store within; Lost + Found, a tropical speakeasy and pool bar; and an outpost of the popular Hawaiian eatery, Redfish. Visitors will be able to participate in fun activities like morning meditations and yoga classes, and bartender-led mixology classes.

Stand-alone accommodations at Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort on the Big Island in Hawaii Photo credit: Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort

10. Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

Kailua Kona, Hawaii

Dating back to 1965, Kona Village was long an iconic tropical vacation destination on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island of Hawaii until severe tsunami damage closed the property in 2011. Scheduled to debut in summer 2023 on the 81-acre site is Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort. The reimagined resort draws inspiration from the area’s history, local culture, and natural elements to deliver a distinctively Hawaiian experience. The solar-powered property features 150 unique, standalone guest hale (a traditional Hawaiian structure, much like a refined beach bungalow) and five restaurants and bars, including the original resort’s beloved Shipwreck Bar and Talk Story Bar.

Sunset Terrace at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay on Kauai Photo credit: 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay

11. 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay

Kauai, Hawaii

With expansive views of Hanalei Bay and the soaring cliffs of Mount Makana on Kauai’s north shore, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is the flagship property of 1 Hotels and Resorts, a hotel brand committed to sustainability. The resort (formerly the Princeville Resort Kauai) is set to open in February 2023 with 252 rooms and suites, an 18,000 square-foot spa offering holistic treatments, three oceanfront pools, and multiple dining venues with a focus on farm and ocean-to-table fare. In partnership with the native Hawaiian and local community, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay aims to be a sustainable sanctuary committed to inspiring, supporting, and educating through regenerative traveler experiences.