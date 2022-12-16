From An Underwater Ballet To A Cave Concert: 8 Unique Events At The Luxurious Fairmont Hotels

Beyond LIMITS is an exciting series of unique awe-inspiring events that will take place exclusively at iconic Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Accor Live Limitless Hotels (ALL) throughout North & Central America now through March 2023. These events elevate the luxury experience to a whole new level of opulent, immersive activities that bring something new and unexpected to the destination or hotel.

“When everyone and everything in the travel space claims to be ‘luxurious,’ the term loses its genuine value as a point of exclusivity and differentiation. So, we posed the question — ‘how can we breathe life back into the luxury experience, what it truly means to go above and beyond expectations, in the limitless ways our Fairmont guests and ALL members deserve?’” said Jeff Doane, chief commercial officer of Accor North & Central America.

“With ‘Beyond LIMITS,’ we are able to redefine luxury, by challenging the norms of what is expected. We pushed ourselves and our teams to go beyond everything that had been done before, and the result is a collection of experiences that are highly inventive and exclusive, that must actually be seen to be believed. That is ‘Beyond LIMITS.'”

I attended the first Beyond LIMITS event, Tea Noir at the Fairmont Olympic in Seattle, Washington, as part of a press trip. I can attest that it was an over-the-top event and lives up to the expectations for Beyond LIMITS. See number 8 below for more information.

Pro Tip: Reservations are a must for these exclusive limited events. Some have as few as 10 tickets per night. The tickets for the Tea Noir event I attended in Seattle sold out in less than a week with almost no advertising.

Symphony in a Cenote Photo credit: Fairmont Hotels

1. Symphony In A Cenote

Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

One of the Riviera Maya’s famed limestone caves known as a cenote will be converted into a stunning candlelit concert hall. Symphony in a Cenote evening begins with dinner at La Laguna at the hotel. Then follow candlelit passageways deep into a subterranean cavern where a unique luxury experience is awaiting you. Sip on champagne and themed cocktails before the symphony begins. Take in the magic of the candlelit space as the maestro strikes the first notes. An unforgettable musical journey in a space considered sacred by the Mayan culture.

2. Pauoa Bay Underwater Ballet

Fairmont Orchid, Waimea, Hawaii

Using snuba equipment, guests will enjoy the Pauoa Bay Underwater Ballet from a magical underwater world. This captivating performance is something very few people have experienced live. This event is still in the planning stages so check back on the Beyond LIMITS website for more information.

3. The Vertical Stage

Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles, California

The Fairmont Century Plaza is transformed into The Vertical Stage for this event. Relax under the stars while sipping cocktails. The Plaza’s famed crescent-shaped 19-story hotel makes the perfect backdrop for this event. The BANDALOOP dance troop utilizes climbing technology to create one of the most interesting performances you will ever see. Dancing through the sky, a BANDALOOP performance celebrates the architecture of the building they are performing on. “They say what we do is death-defying. I’d say it’s life-affirming,” said Amelia Rudolph, founder.

4. Fire & Ice

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Lake Louise, Alberta

A tiny log cabin surrounded for miles by nothing situated at the edge of frozen Lake Louise is the site for Fire & Ice. Amid this snowy winter wonderland enjoy Robatayaki a Japanese cooking style over wood embers. East meets west as you sip on sake and enjoy this feast of prime wagyu beef and fresh seafood sizzling before your eyes. The ice of the outdoors contrasts with wood fire as you enjoy this culinary experience.

Haute O2 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Photo credit: Fairmont Hotels

5. Haute O2

Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, Alberta,

For this breathtaking event, pun intended, the company is transforming an iconic mountaintop bistro into an oxygen bar. The Canadian Rockies are known for their pristine mountain air and the Haute O2 event highlights this natural feature. Depart from the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel known as the “Castle in the Rockies,” on a vintage open-top bus to the famous North American chairlift. Soar to an elevation of more than 7,000 feet to the newly designated oxygen bar. Limited to just 8 guests, refresh the mind and body with oxygenated cocktails and bites, aromatherapy, vinyasa flow yoga, and breath in the fresh mountain air.

6. Enchanted Forest

Fairmont Waterfront, Vancouver, British Columbia

The Fairmont Waterfront is transforming its rooftop garden into an Enchanted Forest for this event. Celebrate the lush natural beauty of British Columbia from this terrace filled with sprawling trees and stunning views of downtown Vancouver and the harbor. Listen to a private orchestra performance while sipping on cocktails. Expect magical surprises throughout the evening.

7. Après Scottsdale

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale, Arizona

Step into the ultra-luxe Chateau Champagne, an exclusive winter wonderland at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess for Après Scottsdale. Relax around private fire pits enjoying live acoustic entertainment and spectacular views of the lagoon light display. Nibble on gourmet bites and sip bubbly. It also includes Christmas at the Princess activities, an annual event that visitors and locals alike visit year after year.

Tea Noir at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel Photo credit: Fairmont Hotels

8. Tea Noir

Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle, Washington

Celebrate the long history of the vibrant tea culture of the Pacific Northwest with a Tea Noir experience. Enjoy a glamorous evening with a playful dark twist on high tea. Enjoy unique craft cocktails infused with LOT 35 teas. Enjoy a tea tower featuring these delectable treats, Savory cheese and chive scones with vegetable jam and house-made smoked butter, Washington State oysters and roasted shiitake mushroom with organic Egyptian chamomile, Revitalize Tea smoked duck breast sandwich with hay roasted carrots and pickled stone fruit, Creamy Earl Grey tea panna cotta, aerated lavender chocolate, sponge toffee, toasted honey streusel, and a green tea macaron. At the Tea Noir event I attended, the savory cheese and chive scones were a masterpiece of culinary perfection. I am still dreaming about how wonderful they tasted.

Pro Tip: Keep checking back at the Beyond LIMITS website as more events will be added throughout the year. Future events include skiing with an Olympian at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, a private cave dinner in Barbados with the Fairmont Royal Pavilion, attending the International Emmy Awards with the Sofitel New York, or a spa day in the Puerto Rican jungle with the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel.