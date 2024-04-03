13 Amazing Huts on the Water | Overwater Bungalows You’ll Want To Book Right Now

Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

If staying at an overwater bungalow is on your bucket list, you’ve come to the right place. Whether your vacation paradise is in Bora Bora, Fiji, Florida, Jamaica, Panama, or The Maldives, we’ve rounded up the best overwater bungalows from French Polynesia to a private island.

Overwater bungalows are popular for their luxurious and unique appeal, offering direct access to crystal-clear waters and stunning marine life. Overwater bungalows provide privacy, breathtaking ocean views, and a serene atmosphere, making them ideal for romantic getaways or relaxing vacations.

Overwater bungalows epitomize luxury, creating unforgettable experiences for travelers seeking tranquility and indulgence. Here’s our round up!

13 Incredible Huts on the Water – Overwater Bungalows To Book Right Now

Bora Bora

Overwater Bungalow N ° 3 Bora Bora is one of the most popular islands of Tahiti. Located on the north end of the main island, Overwater Bungalow N ° 3 offers panoramic views of Bora Bora’s turquoise blue waters. Part of a small complex known as the “Condominium,” this luxurious bungalow was once owned by Jack Nicholson. It offers nearly 1,200 square feet for resting, sunbathing, swimming, and romantic dining at sunset. Part of the Faanui district, this quiet residential spot boasts a small beach that faces the sun from morning to evening. Its large living room opens up to a terrace that overlooks the lagoon, complete with deck chairs, a table, and a barbecue grill. Guests have access to the ground floor, while the mezzanine above is private. Fins, masks, and more are provided for fun in the water. A kayak on the deck is easy to put in and take out of the water. Vaitape is the nearest village, about six miles away, so guests will want to rent a car for their stay. Dreaming Of Vaitape – Your Dream Vacation Awaits You 46 reviews Private vacation home 2 Guests 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Top guest reviews Really can’t say enough about this bungalow, or the ease of arranging our stay and communicating with Jessica and Natasha. This was our honeymoon trip, and we considered a lot of options but kept coming back to Bora Bora’s overwater bungalows. We considered the resorts, but the idea of having our own kitchen and living area, and making our own meals and drinks just sounded perfect to us, and it was even better than expected (and at a much lower cost). Bungalow #3 is beautifully designed and appointed, with all the functionality and comforts of home in a total paradise setting. We rented a pontoon from La Plage and circled the island (highly recommended!), and saw resort after resort of what looked like large suburban neighborhoods of close-quarter overwater bungalows, and repeatedly felt grateful we went with this option instead. Again, can’t say enough, and would return to this bungalow in a heartbeat. I have stayed in many VRBO properties and this is by far the best experience to date!! You will not find better hosts than Natasha & Jessica. From the beginning when our rental car was waiting for us at the dock, to the ease of checkout when leaving, everything was perfect. Natasha even went out of her way to check ferry times so we would not miss our flight. The Bungalow was so amazing I can’t find words to describe it. The crystal clear water teaming with beautiful colorful fish and awesome sunsets were just over the top! Thanks again Natasha & Jessica for an amazing stay for our 40th anniversary!!! We love our Bora Bora Overwater Bungalow home. Smartly appointed with every need addressed. Jessica and Natasa are very friendly and responsive. Recommend leasing Jessica’s car to get around the island. Loved lounging on the deck and dipping into the water. Abundant Mullet surround the bungalow support pillars when the timing lights lit the pillars at night. To see fish best, contact Moana Adventure Tours to snorkle the manta ray cleaning station and motu coral gardens. Then request a boat ride directly back to the bungalow. Thanks for your professional guidance. Bob and Cindy Weiner Wonderful property and amenities. Would recommend it. Met all expectations. Had a wonderful stay in bungalow N °3. Water and sunsets are so pretty at the bungalow. The porch over the water was our favorite place to hang out. Took the kayak around. The house is amazing. Big modern kitchen any type of kitchen appliance you could want. Spacious living room large glass walk-in shower was fantastic. Jessica and Natasha were such wonderful hosts. They were such a pleasure to work with. Felt well taken care of from the moment we booked our trip till we left back on to the ferry back to the airport. So warm and welcoming. We will definitely be back on a anniversary in the future. Thank you so much for lifetime memories.M+B Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ View Deal

Tahatai Iti Your own piece of paradise in the South Pacific, Tahatai Iti is right next door to the overwater bungalow above. They are just a couple of the handful of privately owned overwater bungalows in Bora Bora. Offering incredible sunsets and privacy, this 1200 square-foot boasts two bedrooms with air conditioning. Its large covered lanai also overlooks the lagoon’s turquoise blue waters. Take advantage of the warm, pristine waters and snorkel amongst colorful tropical fish, swim, or kayak off of the private dock with the two kayaks provided. Dreaming of Bora-Bora – your dream vacation awaits you 30 reviews Private vacation home 4 Guests 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Top guest reviews Mooi bungalow, netjes ingericht kan echt alles vind wat je nodig zou moeten hebben ( a home away from home.) As soon as we saw the bungalow we were so impressed! We liked the location since it was away from the big resorts. The water below the bungalow was clear and there were colorful fish all around. The bungalow was clean, well appointed, and we felt very comfortable there. Everything was as described and we appreciated all the amenities. We would certainly recommend this lovely accommodation! Parfait pilotis style chalet rustique sur l’une des plus belles place de l’île, eau turquoise à profusion et snorkelling au pied du balcon vous aurez même une canne à pêche pour pêcher au bout du balcon(nous en avons acheté une nouvelle que nous avons laissé sur place)Bien équipé, intime.Air climatisé performante dans les chambres,eau chaude à profusion et bon internet! J’aurais aimé des lits un peu plus moelleux pour mon dos fragile et 2 kayaks doubles plutôt qu’un double et un simple pcq nous étions 4 mais cela n’a pas vraiment d’importance car nous avons passé des vacances parfaites. Pierre nous a donné une tonne de renseignements utile et Raihau a été parfaite, nous aurions aimé croisé Barthélemy plus tôt, ils nous aurait sûrement fait expérimenter plus de faces cachées de l’île mais bon ça sera pour une prochaine fois! Vous aurez besoin d’une voiture, l’île faisant une vingtaine de km pour faire l’épicerie et visiter, le peuple est super gentil! Un coup de coeur pour le resto BloodyMary (où plein de personnalités connues sont déjà allés d’ailleurs) et pour les petits resto lors du festival de heiva en juillet. Je recommande chaudement ! Pierre was such a gracious and patient host. He provided such helpful information for our stay and made sure we were all set. I’ve done lots of vacation rentals, and he was the absolute best host!The property was absolutely breathtaking. All kinds of fish under the bungalow! The furnishings are high end. The pictures of the listing don’t do it justice! We recommend this property to everyone! So beautiful. Serene, it was the the best, most relaxing vacation. Will definitely be back. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ View Deal

The Black Pearl The Black Pearl is the only privately owned overwater bungalow in Bora Bora that boasts its own private walkway. This luxurious overwater bungalow also has full air conditioning and offers in-bungalow catering. Just like the previous two, its covered terrace overlooks the lagoon and palm tree-covered islands that lie a few hundred yards away. It also has outdoor furniture, a gas grill, a private dock, and two kayaks. Snorkel off the dock, explore the nearby coral reef, or just sip a Tahitian punch under a palm tree on the white sand beach. The hosts are happy to help arrange everything from picnics to Polynesian weddings. Do note the cancellation policy — a non-refundable fee of $1,000 is due upon booking. Dreaming of Vaitape – your dream vacation awaits you 127 reviews Private vacation home 2 Guests 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Top guest reviews The Black Pearl was truly that, what a special place. Nir the manager was great and the place was better than the pics would stay there again for sure!!Steve & Cheri Very nice overwater bungalow—one of the best we’ve stayed in. Very comfortable and lots of beautiful fish right below us, like having our own aquarium. Was a little noisy in the morning with both street and water traffic, but nothing we couldn’t live with. Lots of good restaurants nearby, and parrot fish is our new favorite fish. Nir was wonderful to work with. We had such a relaxing and enjoyable stay. Place was excellent. Exactly as advertised. Had a great time with the kayak, and close to beautiful snorkeling sites. After having to reschedule this trip numerous times because of Covid, we finally made it and by far, this was the best property we stayed at this trip! Could not have asked for a better relaxing place with comfy bed and awesome views. Thanks Richard (owner) for hanging in there with us during all the rescheduling over the last 2 years. Nui was awesome and helped us get settled and Ivan (white house) says to tell you ‘hi!’ Your property was the highlight of our trip. Thank you! My wife & I stayed 8 nights at the Black Pearl for 8 nights and loved every minute of the experience. We grabbed groceries and had everything we needed at the bungalow to make meals & enjoy adult beverages with a million dollar view. The grill on the lanai was my favorite for the fresh fish we picked up at the grocery store. Just sitting on the lanai watching the boats go by or jumping in for a snorkel was our favorite way to spend the days, but we did venture out and explore the island most days (definitely rent a car from Nir so you can get around). The bungalow was clean and had everything we needed, but it’s all about the location and that view from the lanai. Richard handled the reservation process and answered questions quickly. Nir met us on arrival with a rental car, helped arrange a couples massage on the lanai (fantastic!!), and was only a text message away if we had any questions. I actually feel sorry for the people trapped at the big resorts who didn’t get the chance to “live local” in paradise like we did. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ View Deal

Brando’s Overwater Bungalow Brought to you by the same owners of The Black Pearl, Brando’s Overwater Bungalow offers the exact same amenities. Surrounded by paradise, this luxe hideaway is the perfect location for everything from walking and hiking to snorkeling and swimming. The hosts are happy to assist with flights and rental cars as well. It is family-friendly, as long as you don’t have little ones who could fall in the water. Dreaming of Vaitape – your dream vacation awaits you 92 reviews Private vacation home 4 Guests 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Top guest reviews We had a great stay at the Marlon Brando Bungalow. We recommend renting a car from Avis which is right near the arrival dock for the ferry from the airport. Great over water bungalow experience for significantly less than the resorts on Bora Bora. Check in was easy. The manager met us at the ferry with the key and instructions to get to the bungalow. Interior was well maintained and we appreciated the a/c and washing machine.We’d definitely come back! If your dream is to go to Bora Bora, but don’t want to pay resort prices, this private bungalow is the answer to your dilemma. This bungalow allowed us to enjoy paradise affordably and comfortably. And we also were able to live amongst the beautiful culture and people of the island. We travelled with our 16-month old (who doesn’t yet walk) and it was heavenly staying at the bungalow. So relaxing and beautiful. The perfect getaway for our little family.The car rental through Nir was seamless and essential. We loved driving into town on pretty much a daily basis to go to the supermarket for fresh baguettes, or to grab lunch/dinner from a food truck. Everything is easily accessible from the bungalow. Note: for the restaurants, it’s better to call for reservations. We were able to get seated, but they were alarmed at our lack of reservations.The bungalow is as described, maybe a bit rustic for some (but then you should be staying at a resort), but for us it was perfect. We were able to do laundry, relax and eat meals on the overwater deck, enjoy the sunsets, come and go as we wished. We fed the fish leftover baguettes each morning; cooled off in the water in the afternoons. Idyllic. Everything you need, including a smart tv for streaming if you need a little mindless entertainment in the middle of paradise (we did). We’ll be back! And we’re telling all of our friends about the bungalow! We had a wonderful time in this over the water bungalow. The views were absolutely beautiful…. the water colors, fish, and rainbows. An incredible experience. Nir made check in and check out easy and we had access to a phone to call him at any time if we needed assistance. A great feeling when you are on vacation! We spent week in the Brando bungalow and had the best time. The bungalow was clean and had everything we need to be comfortable. The view was spectacular and every day was perfect Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ View Deal

The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort Book Now Looking for more of a resort-style getaway? Let The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort offers several options for overwater stays. Surrounded by azure-colored waters, majestic Mount Otemanu provides the perfect backdrop for this private-island paradise. Its private Lagoonarium provides an underwater sanctuary for all sorts of coral and tropical fish, such as the unique Napoleon fish. You can snorkel in the lagoon or along the reef, or just kick back and relax on one of the resort’s many snorkeling along the reef, or just kick back and relax on one of the luxury resort’s many sandy beaches. Swim up to the bar at the main pool or grab a cabana at the adults-only pool. The spa is located on its own little islet in the middle of the resort’s Lagoonarium. There are also five restaurants, a fitness center, and the butler service that the St. Regis is known for.

Fiji

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay Overwater Bure Book Now On Viti Levu’s western coast, Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay is one of the island’s top luxury destinations. Offering spectacular views of the lagoon and ocean, the resort’s bures (the Fijian word for huts) have tall, vaulted ceilings and a private outdoor deck. Unlike most of the overwater bungalows on this list, it has shingles instead of a thatched roof. The five-star resort boasts a beach, three pools, a spa, and oceanfront dining. Surf spots and world-class dining can be found within minutes of the hotel. Marriott Bonvoy members can book with points!

Florida

Tiki Suite Key West Key West Tiki Suite Rent Now I have personally stayed at The Tiki Suite in Key West, and it is a bucket list item for sure! Not so much over the water as it is on it, this Airbnb is like a hut built on a dock, if you can imagine that. Mostly bedroom, there is a little kitchen area and compact bathroom with shower in addition to the king-sized bed. You have to take a water taxi out to the Tiki Suite, and only one bag is allowed per person, so pack accordingly. Once you’re there, you’re there until the water taxi comes back for you, so be sure to bring whatever food you may need in a cooler as there is no refrigerator. You would think this remote location off the keys would be pretty unplugged, but the Wi-Fi was pretty decent! I was even able to stream my shows at night using my phone as a hotspot. Snorkeling gear is provided, so you can jump right off and explore the water. There are also a couple of paddleboards and a nice hammock to lie on. Sunset and sunrise over the water are incredible. It’s cheaper than other oceanfront options in Key West, plus you get away from the hustle and bustle — and those darn roosters that crow at all hours! The only thing that was kind of pain was running the generator to turn on the A/C, but it was totally worth it!

Lake House Blue Most overwater bungalows are on stilts over a lagoon, but Lake House Blue is on a lake about an hour inland of Daytona Beach. Located on a dock that stretches 250 feet from land, this Vrbo offers a wonderful place to relax in privacy — a rare find in Florida these days! Inside there’s a wood-burning fireplace, while outside there is a firepit and Adirondack chairs on the surrounding deck. Two screened-in porches offer rocking chairs and a hammock. Watch for egrets, herons, osprey, and even bald eagles! Known for its large-mouth bass, this lake boasts good fishing just about any time of year. Fish off the dock, bring your own boat, or hire a bass guide. The vacation rental also has crab traps and shrimp traps to catch dinner. Horseback riding is available nearby as well. Dreaming of Crescent City – your dream vacation awaits you 293 reviews Private vacation home 6 Guests 2 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms Top guest reviews This is the perfect place to sit back, relax and have fun. The house has everything you need from comfortable bedding, fully equipped kitchen, great living area, plenty of space and seating for everyone inside and out. The Lake House Blue offers canoes, crab traps, shrimps traps, fishing poles, fire pit and grill, and plenty of space to bring your own boat. What else do you need? This place is well equipped and well thought out. It is surrounded by beautiful nature views, peace and quiet. Best of all, the owners are welcoming and make every effort to make your vacation stay great. Thanks to Dean and his family for sharing your home with me and my family. We had a wonderful time. Hope to return soon! —E Maly We really loved this unique lake house and will back once the lake cools for fishing. Many historical details and themes throught the house. Well done owners! Real character and charm. Lake House Blue was better than the pictures could tell. The inside of the home is very well furnished and appointed. Most anything you could need is there including sufficient paper products. An absolute delight to just hang out and see the water from every room. Toys provided include kayaks and fishing equipment to take full advantage of the water! The restaurants in Crescent City were not opened full time in August so the Welcome Book includes recommendations in close proximity which was a great help!The only thing was the outside could use a bit of help with cob webs and cleaning the outside windows so the views would be even better.The mooring area for the boat(s) is convenient and includes mooring whips, which will be needed for when the weather changes (and it will…Florida you know).Sitting on the deck with the gas fire pit was a favorite place to sit and talk and enjoy nature. Very serene and quiet! Two covered screen decks were nice during rain storms too.Parking was good and the grass lot was large enough I was able to turn my truck and 23′ boat without backing up and it includes paved parking for 3 vehicles.Highly recommend Lake House Blue! This property ranks high on our list. We first decided to book just to stay in a house in the middle of a lake. We now plan to return again. This house is so peacefully and well decorated. Truly felt like you’re staying on a boat, minus the rockiness. We did not catch any bass but a few catfish, a gar, blue crabs, and a large snapping turtle. Overall this house was amazing and a great vacation spot. We had an amazing time at Dean & Amy’s property. Everything is as described and then some. The house has everything you need. Amazing view and such a peaceful place. Enjoyed our time out on the deck and watching the sun come out. They have thought of everything. It was entertaining watching the fish feed in the morning and in the afternoon.Will definitely recommend the place. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ View Deal

Jamaica

OTW bungalow private deck at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica Sandals South Coast OTW Bungalows Book Now TravelAwaits writer Peggy Cleveland was lucky enough to get to try out the OTW Bungalows at Sandals South Coast in Whitehouse, Jamaica. As Cleveland points out, it’s a shorter flight to this all-inclusive resort in Jamaica than to Fiji or the Maldives! Looking out over the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, the deluxe interior features hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and a spa-style bathroom, complete with walk-in rain shower. Out on the private patio, there’s an extended deck and sun loungers for catching rays, an outdoor shower, and a dining area for two. Two over-water hammocks or a private outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tub are the icing on the cake! Get a glimpse of what goes on under the sea from the glass floor panels — it is lit so you can even see at night! “In addition to the posh accommodations, I was surprised at all the extra amenities this room category includes,” remarks Cleveland. Indeed, luxury amenities include Butler Elite service, which takes care of all those pesky vacay details so you can focus on relaxing. With in-room dining, you don’t even have to venture out for unlimited dining at one of the resort’s nine world-class restaurants. Even flying is easier, with a personal airport greeting, expedited immigration, and private round-trip airport transfers in a luxury chauffer-driven car. A branded tote and towel set also greets you upon arrival, so you can leave your beach bag and towels at home. The resort also features motorized water sports, scuba diving, and a spa!

Panama

Sol Bungalow On Isla Solarte Experience island living in Bocas del Toro on the Sunset Coast of Panama’s Isla Solarte. Opened in 2021, this overwater bungalow features incredible views of both the mainland’s mountains as well as the sunset over the Caribbean. Spy on marine life through its glass floors and relax out on its catamaran deck hammocks. Walk down the stairs into the water where you can snorkel and explore surrounding reefs. Two double-seater kayaks and two paddleboards are included, while four soft-top longboard surfboards are available for rent. Just five minutes from restaurants, shopping, and essentials, Sol Bungalow is just “removed enough to be immersed in nature and local culture” as the hosts put it. Breakfast is included and there is an option for dinner onsite. Rainforest hiking access can be found nearby, so you can explore the jungle then cool off with a swim. Need more space? Rent the bungalow next door and have the whole place to yourself! Dreaming of Isla Solarte – your dream vacation awaits you 1 review Bed & breakfast 8 Guests 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Top guest reviews What an amazing experience. The bungalows we’re phenomenal, the views fantastic, location fabulous, and the hosts far exceeded our expectations. Drew and Tamara are a lovely couple and have a vacation destination to compliment them superbly. Very helpful with local knowledge and how to maximize your experience for the duration of your stay. Could not recommend thier property high enough. The perfect getaway. They even arranged for us to meet the President at the airport but that might just have been a coincidence. Who knows!I highly recommend utilizing their offerings of the evening meals. Their food was of the highest quality, very tasty and fresh, fresh, fresh ingredients from farm/sea to table.Good jod guys. View Deal

The Maldives

W Maldives Overwater Bungalow Book Now What better place to experience the breathtaking beauty of Maldives than from this spectacular overwater villa at the W Maldives? Take in the turquoise waters of the lagoon from your hammock or private pool. Soak up the sun on your private sundeck, then jump right in the water! This heart-shaped private island five-star resort is home to one of the best house reefs in the Maldives. Swim with reef sharks, turtles, rays, tuna, and schools of colorful angel, parrot, hawk, and Moorish fish. Coral ecosystems house sea fans, starfish, and hermit crabs. Learn about them from the resident marine biologist. W Maldives’ diving and watersports center offers scuba, snorkeling, watercraft rental, and water skiing. Other amenities include innovative cuisine and cocktails, a spa, included seaplane transfers, and the W’s Whatever/Whenever® Service which, according to the site, can arrange such things as a “luxury speedboat ride to a private beach with a sunset dinner for two.” It’s like having your own personal butler!

Aruba

Aruba Ocean Villas

Located near Oranjestad, Aruba Ocean Villas is Aruba’s only resort with overwater bungalows. It is a lovely secluded adults-only boutique luxury resort. The villas were designed by the local owners themselves, creating a much more personal atmosphere than in many of the larger Caribbean resorts.

Aruba Ocean Villas resort is a luxury oasis with direct ocean access, all the necessary amenities including an outdoor shower, good facilities, top-class food, and excellent service all around. Aruba Ocean Villas are extremely popular, but there are only three overwater bungalows, so you’d be advised to book your stay well in advance.

Mexico

Banyan Tree Mayakoba

Out of four overwater bungalow resorts in Mexico, Banyan Tree Mayakoba is the newest overwater bungalow. We usually think of overwater bungalows as sprawling overwater villas unfurling across the turquoise waters of the ocean, but at Banyan Tree Mayakoba in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, the luxury overwater bungalows are set above a lagoon near the beach.

These spacious overwater villas boast a massive 2,385 square feet. Each overwater bungalow features a private infinity pool on the rooftop, outdoor soaking tubs, and a contemporary minimalistic design.

Only 45 minutes south of tourist-jammed Cancun and just 20 minutes from party-heavy Playa del Carmen, Banyan Tree Mayakoba manages to feel like a super-secluded world of its own.

FAQs

What Are Overwater Bungalows?

Overwater bungalows are detached buildings with just one guest room inside them that stand on stilts in the water. They are usually a part of an all-inclusive resort on private islands. Overwater bungalows, overwater villas, and overwater suites are different names for the same concept.

What’s It Like in Overwater Bungalows?

Most overwater bungalows have a private terrace over the water, an outdoor shower, a private plunge pool, and glass floors inside the room, while the most luxurious overwater bungalows even include a private plunge pool on your deck and personalized butler service.

Where Are the Best Overwater Bungalows?

The best overwater bungalows are most commonly found in the South Pacific, especially in French Polynesia which includes the pristine beaches of Tahiti, Moorea, and Bora Bora. They are also popular in the Maldives, and there are some overwater bungalows in Honduras.

What to Do When Staying in Overwater Bungalows?

Kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, diving, sailing, and swimming with rich marine life can be found at some overwater bungalows on publice or private islands. Depending on the location, there is usually something unique that can also be found nearby.

When to Book Overwater Bungalows?

The best time to stay in cozy, luxurious or romantic overwater bungalows is usually between May and October. This is the driest time of year in the French Polynesia so you can make the best of overwater villas. Much of the wet season is from November through March, which is also cyclone season.