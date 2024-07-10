Coolest Resorts & Rentals in the British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands might be small, but they pack a punch for visitors.

Compared to the US Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands are more rugged and remote. The islands don’t have as much infrastructure for tourists—which might be a good or a bad thing, depending on what kind of vacation you’re looking for.

There’s also a stronger emphasis on yachting and sailing in the British Virgin Islands. The same for other outdoor activities like hiking, scuba diving, snorkeling, and even parasailing.

The catch? The British Virgin Islands have fewer amenities like nightclubs, luxury shopping, and fine dining establishments.

Still, you won’t be hard-pressed to enjoy your stint on the islands. If you want to bum around on beaches and otherwise disappear under the Caribbean sun, then all you need to do is choose a landing pad on popular islands like Tortola, Virgin Gorda, or the tiny Anegada.

I’ve picked out some of the highest-rated hotels, resorts, and Airbnb rentals available in the British Virgin Islands—no filler. These cover a huge range in terms of budgets, traveler interests, and tastes. I’m sure you’ll find something that tickles your vacation fancy!

Scrub Island Resort, Spa, & Marina

Luxury is the name of the game here. Not only will you be staying near Scrub Island’s flashy marina, but you’ll also have direct access to the beach. And you’ll have plenty of room to stretch your legs, as Scrub Island is remote and off the beaten path.

On top of beach and marina access, you can also choose from three swimming pools directly on the grounds. (Or head to the spa for a world-class treatment.) Book here.

Long Bay Beach Resort

Looks matter at Long Bay Beach Resort. The grounds have a classic, white-washed beachy design that adds a sense of serenity and relaxation.

On top of that, there’s a stunning ocean view from just about every window on the resort. The bar lounge also looks swanky as hell. At Long Bay Beach Resort, style meets bohemian beach bumming. Book here.

Quito’s Luxury Inn

The title pretty much says it all: at Quito’s Luxury Inn, you get the lux amenities of a four-star stay in a familiar inn-resort-style package.

This hotel is located on one of Tortola’s most popular beaches, putting you close to dozens of outdoor adventures. No weird surprises or lackluster features. Just very professional services and a classic lux hotel setup. Book here.

Saba Rock Resort

I’m going to be blunt—I can’t figure out if I’d actually enjoy staying here. But don’t let me indecision throw you off. This resort is for the books.

Saba Rock Resort is located on its own mini-island, sort of like a bond villain hideout. It includes a modest marina, while every room has its own mini-garden and oceanfront deck.

Amenities include free breakfast, entertainment, and more—which makes sense because I’m not positive how you get on or off the Saba Rock Resort. If you like funkier stays, look no further. Book here.

Rosewood Little Dix Bay

There are two reasons you should seriously consider Rosewood Little Dix Bay.

First, it’s located on Virgin Gorda Island—one of the most unspoiled parts of the British Virgin Islands.

Second, it’s got a classic resort feel that lets you get the most out of your trip. As in, you might not even wander off the grounds. There’s a pool, tennis court, gardens, spa, a cool bar, an on-site restaurant, and a dock. Just show up and disconnect. Book here.

Long Bay Surf Shack (Airbnb)

This guest house in Tortola would be one of my top budget options. It’s a tiny stay, but its design is lovely and functional. (Seriously, it’s tiny.)

But that’s not a bad thing if you plan on bumming around the beach all day, exploring nearby jungles, sailing into the sunset, and other classic Tortola pastimes. Book here.

Lowena Cottage (Airbnb)

Jungle vibes? Check.

Panoramic ocean view from the balcony? Check.

Classic and rustic beach design? Nailed it.

If the Long Bay Surf Shack is a little too small for your tastes, you’ll have everything you need in this one-bedroom guest cottage. You’re a short walk from one of Tortola’s best beaches next to Rogue Bay—and you’ve got one of the best views of it. Book here.

Seascape Guest House (Airbnb)

This villa is elevated in almost every sense of the word. First, its design is very modern and chic. (The ceilings are gorgeous!) Second, it overlooks Leverick Bay on Virgin Gorda—it’s a vista worth gushing over. On top of that, there’s an excellent patio that lets you really enjoy the scenery. If high design is your thing, check out the Seascape Guest House. It offers a great balance between casual rental and high-class stays. Book here.

Villa Naku (Airbnb)

Now, we’re treading into high-luxury territory. Villa Naku is a fully private three-bedroom stay in Tortola designed for privacy and outdoor time.

There’s a private pool, plenty of outdoor furniture that faces the sprawling hills and ocean, and enough window-lined walls to immerse you in nature. There’s even a barbecue cove and a mini zen-inspired garden.

If you’re going to Tortola with a group, consider Villa Naku (or the villa in Trunk Bay, below). Book here.

Odyssea House (Airbnb)

This two-bedroom villa escape isn’t quite as large as Villa Naku—but it’s got style.

Think: beautiful pagoda beside a dipping pool and full soaking tubs beside windows that overlook the Caribbean Sea.

I also love its other amenities, like board games and reading nooks. Even the shaggy light fixtures are tickling my fancy. Once again, if you want to rent a place with a group, explore Odyssea House. Book here.