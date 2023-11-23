14 New Hotels Opening In The U.S. In 2024

From coast to coast, the U.S. will see a variety of hotel openings in the new year. They range from small boutique properties to moderately priced chain hotels to sprawling resorts with all sorts of bells and whistles.

Here are some brand-new properties scheduled to debut in the first half of 2024, as well as some beloved U.S. hotels that have undergone significant renovations with enhanced rooms, restaurants, and amenities for visitors.

This list, in no particular order, also includes some hotels set to open in December 2023; they’re eagerly awaited in their communities and worthy of inclusion!

The modern, 11-story Caesars Republic Scottsdale Photo credit: HCW Development LLC

1. Caesars Republic Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scheduled to open in February 2024, Caesars Republic Scottsdale is the first non-gaming hotel from Caesars Entertainment in the U.S. Located near the luxury shopping center Scottsdale Fashion Square, the 11-story hotel features a lounge on the seventh floor with a pool and views of iconic Camelback Mountain. Celebrated chef, author, and television personality Giada De Laurentiis brings her Italian background and a southern California influence to the menu at Luna by Giada.

2. LOGE Camp

Missoula, Montana

The outdoor-oriented hotel group LOGE Camps attracts guests who love to spend their vacations in nature (and with their dogs). Seven LOGE Camps operate in the western U.S. and 10 new camps are slated to open in 2024, with the first in Missoula, Montana, debuting in March. It’s a great basecamp for exploring all western Montana has to offer in the outdoors, from hiking and fishing in the summer to skiing and snowmobiling in the winter.

MOLLIE Aspen lobby Photo credit: MOLLIE Aspen

3. MOLLIE Aspen

Aspen, Colorado

Occupying a prime location in downtown Aspen, MOLLIE Aspen is a new, 68-room boutique hotel set to open in the beginning of January 2024. MOLLIE’s interior is subtly inspired by minimalist Japanese and Scandinavian design and features materials like natural woods, earthen ceramic, and hand-dyed textiles. A rooftop pool and terrace transform into an intimate lounge by night.

4. Embassy Suites By Hilton Asheville Downtown

Asheville, North Carolina

Embassy Suites by Hilton Asheville Downtown is currently accepting reservations for February 1, 2024, and beyond. Amenities at this 188-room, brand-new Embassy Suites in North Carolina include complimentary made-to-order breakfast, an evening reception with complimentary snacks and beverages, a year-round indoor pool, and a fitness center. Soprana — an Italian brick-oven pizza rooftop restaurant — showcases views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows in the guest rooms at Cloudland Lookout Mountain. Photo credit: Cloudland Lookout Mountain

5. Cloudland Lookout Mountain, Curio Collection By Hilton

Rising Fawn, Georgia

Cloudland Lookout Mountain, Curio Collection by Hilton opens in spring 2024 with 245 guest rooms, including 19 suites. Guests have access to a range of amenities at this scenic spot in northwestern Georgia. The property features two restaurants, three masterfully designed golf courses, and a full-service spa, along with endless opportunities to explore nature at Lookout Mountain and surrounding areas.

6. Moxy Phoenix Downtown

Phoenix, Arizona

Moxy Phoenix Downtown is set to open in December 2023 after a major renovation to a 1924 historic building whose exterior facade has been preserved. Inside, you’ll find an inviting lobby, bar, and game room as well as eight floors of guest rooms. The new Marriott hotel also boasts easy access to the Valley Metro light rail, allowing quick access to other parts of downtown.

Cozy accommodations with a view at Cataloochee Ranch Photo credit: Ben Finch / Fitch Photography

7. Cataloochee Ranch

Maggie Valley, North Carolina

Cataloochee Ranch is expected to open in March 2024 as a casual high-country resort after several years of renovations. The Original Smoky Mountain Ranch has an 80-year history of hosting guests. The sprawling resort maintains its beauty and roots, but it now boasts upgraded accommodations. The 685-acre Relais & Chateaux property has a new restaurant featuring a menu of southern Appalachian food with European alpine influences.

8. Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection

Fort Worth, Texas

An urban retreat in Fort Worth’s thriving Cultural District, Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection opens December 1, 2023. The luxury hotel has 106 guest rooms consisting of chic open-floor lofts and spacious suites with eccentric furniture and décor, including quintessential Texas features like hat racks, boot benches, and boot jacks. Hotel guests can eat at Bricks and Horses, a modern chophouse celebrating the finest Texan ingredients; The Bar at Bowie House; and poolside at Whinny’s.

Focus on fitness with a stay in a historic estate at The Ranch Hudson Valley Photo credit: The Ranch Hudson Valley

9. The Ranch Hudson Valley

Sloatsburg, New York

The Ranch, a renowned luxury health and wellness brand featuring result-oriented fitness programs, is opening its first East Coast destination in the Lower Hudson Valley, 45 minutes from New York City. The Ranch Hudson Valley immerses guests in nature as they experience the core elements of The Ranch program — hiking, fitness, yoga, deep-tissue massage, and a plant-based diet. The resort is planning to open in the spring of 2024 with 3-day, 4-day, 7-day, and multi-week programs.

10. Thompson Houston

Houston, Texas

Located along Allan Parkway, just minutes from downtown, the brand-new Thompson Houston is scheduled to open its doors on January 25, 2024. This 36-story luxury hotel has 172 guest rooms, including 34 upscale suites with stunning views of the Houston skyline or Buffalo Bayou Park. Hotel amenities include several restaurants, a private heliport, a full-service spa, and one of the city’s largest pool decks.

Rusty Parrot Lodge is reopening after a total rebuild. Photo credit: Rusty Parrot Lodge

11. Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa

Jackson, Wyoming

Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa in Jackson, Wyoming — which tragically burned down in 2019 — is opening its doors once again as a completely reimagined hotel. Located a short walk away from the bustling town square, yet tucked just far enough away to enjoy the quiet bliss of the mountains, the family-owned lodge feels like one big home. It features fireplaces and oversized leather chairs, and winding staircases animate the interior. The beloved property reopens in spring 2024.

12. Aloft Orlando Lake Nona

Orlando, Florida

December 2023 will be the opening of Aloft Orlando Lake Nona, which adds 230 guest rooms and suites to the area’s lodging inventory. The hotel’s lobby space features collaborative lounges and transitions into a concert space at night. With Lake Nona home to the nation’s largest tennis facility, USTA, Aloft Lake Nona caters to traveling athletes. The conference center is named Althea, inspired by American tennis player Althea Neale Gibson, one of the first Black athletes to break the color barrier in international tennis.

Room at Trilith Guesthouse Photo credit: Trilith Guesthouse

13. Trilith Guesthouse

Fayetteville, Georgia

In January 2024, Trilith Guesthouse opens in Fayetteville, Georgia, 25 miles south of Atlanta. The five-story hotel is a member of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio, a growing family of independent boutique hotels. Situated at the main entrance of the walkable Town at Trilith, the 193-room boutique hotel is the first of its kind in the picturesque community. The European-inspired rooftop bar, Oliver’s Twist Bar & View, serves up creative cocktails and sweeping vistas of the picturesque area.

14. Gravity Haus

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Gravity Haus is a “social club for the modern adventurer.” Members get discounts at Gravity Haus hotels in popular western U.S. outdoor vacation destinations. However, non-members can still book hotels that typically offer modern rooms, co-working bays, locally inspired restaurants, and farm-to-cup coffee options. The newest location is set to open for the 2023-24 ski season at Teton Village in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.