10 Glamping Getaways You Can Book On Vrbo

When the allure of nature meets the yearning for comfort and luxury, glamping offers the ultimate solution. Glamping has become a go-to for modern explorers who seek the perfect blend of outdoor immersion and upscale accommodations. If you’re eager to reconnect with the wilderness while enjoying modern amenities, Vrbo offers a great variety of glamping getaways in destinations such as California, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Texas, and Utah. From serene forests and majestic mountains to coastal retreats, discover a range of yurts, stand-alone camping pods, and permanent tents that provide a captivating escape into the heart of nature.
California: Diverse Golden State Landscapes
California’s expansive coastline, rugged mountains, lush forests, and vibrant cities offer an unparalleled backdrop for indulging in the perfect blend of nature and comfort. From the iconic beaches of SoCal to the towering redwoods of Yosemite, glamping in California invites you to immerse yourself in breathtaking beauty while enjoying modern amenities that redefine the camping experience. Whether you seek the serenity of the desert, the enchantment of wine country, or the thrill of coastal cliffs, California’s glamping destinations promise an unforgettable journey that marries the essence of outdoor exploration with the extravagance of a lavish escape.
Tent, Costa Mesa$250/avg nightly
Great for get-togethers, this one-of-a-kind glamping opportunity is merely 1.5 miles from Newport Beach and 2.5 miles from the stunning shores of Huntington Beach. This exceptional rental boasts two new yurt-style six-person tents, each equipped with up to 12 cozy camping cots, ambient lighting, and a heater. A full kitchen and private bathroom with shower and dressing area upgrade this tent situation from camping to glamping.
The spacious yard allows for group-friendly activities such as axe throwing, climbing wall, cornhole, ping pong, and more. With abundant space for additional tents and guests, this retreat promises ample room for everyone. Local eateries and bars are just a short Uber ride away!
Florida: Coastal Charms And Glittering Waters
Florida’s diverse landscape offers glampers an enticing mix of beachfront beauty and lush nature escapes. Set up camp in charming camper vans steps away from pristine sandy beaches, or opt for a cozy tent nestled amidst lush palm trees. Whether you’re exploring the Florida Keys or relaxing along the Gulf Coast, Vrbo’s glamping options will have you experiencing the Sunshine State in style.
RV On 10 Acres, Bradenton$129/avg nightly
Escape the hustle and bustle and embrace the tranquility of 10 picturesque acres in the countryside near Lake Manatee State Park. Just a short drive from both Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch, this spacious 37-foot triple-slide RV offers the perfect blend of country living and convenient access. For beach lovers, the renowned Siesta Key Beach is within easy reach. Motorsport enthusiasts will delight in our proximity to Bradenton Motorsports Park, while nearby attractions like Hunsader Farms and Fiorelli Winery promise engaging experiences.
Immerse yourself in nature as you embark on leisurely walks, encountering horses, cows, and chickens along the way. Unwind by the fire pit or barbecue under captivating sunsets and starry skies, all while relishing the serene ambiance and sipping wine. Take in the scenic country views from your private patio, complete with an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and inviting patio furniture. Indulge in the ultimate peace and quiet that this idyllic getaway promises.
Georgia: The Great Outdoors With A Side Of Southern Charm
Speaking of diverse landscapes, Georgia welcomes travelers to experience glamping in a setting that seamlessly blends the comforts of modern living with the allure of the great outdoors. From the historic streets of Savannah to the misty mountains of the North Georgia region, this state offers a tapestry of experiences that cater to both the adventurous spirit and the desire for relaxation. With options ranging from luxurious safari tents nestled among vineyards to cozy cabins hidden in the heart of verdant forests, glamping in Georgia presents an opportunity to savor the beauty of nature without sacrificing indulgence. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat or an active adventure, Georgia’s glamping offerings promise an extraordinary escape that captures the essence of Southern hospitality and natural wonder.
Yurt, Conyers$252.70/avg nightly
Elevate your camping experience with a touch of extravagance at this secluded yurt nestled amidst 80 acres of lush nature and its very own serene lake. Embrace the allure of glamping as you enjoy modern comforts combined with the raw beauty of the outdoors. The spacious and exquisitely designed yurt offers everything you need for a retreat in the wild: from air conditioning and a full hot water bathroom to a fully equipped kitchenette and cozy sleeping arrangements. String lights and stars light up the night sky as you relax on the deck.
Indulge in a fishing expedition from the private dock, complete with a canoe and fishing rods provided. Immerse yourself in the picturesque scenery, surrounded by lush greenery and the calming waters of the lake. Whether you’re canoeing, hiking, or simply relaxing, this glamping yurt promises a unique and memorable experience, creating lasting memories amidst the true beauty of nature.
Maine: Wild And Wonderful Escape To Nature
No glamping list would be complete without a glance at glamping in New England. A geographical masterpiece, Maine fuses ancient forests with majestic alpine peaks, offering a mesmerizing blend of natural wonders against the backdrop of the ever-present salty ocean breeze. Charming coastal towns such as Kennebunkport and Bar Harbor offer succulent seafood, iconic lighthouses, pristine beaches, maritime heritage, resort town vibes, and family-friendly piers.
One of Maine’s main glamping escapes is the enchanting realm of color-shifting autumnal woodlands and dramatic boulder-strewn cliffs that is Acadia National Park. No matter which glamping getaway you choose, Maine’s captivating tapestry of land and sea unveils the splendors of both wilderness and coastal charm.
Yurt, Acadia National Park$193/avg nightly
Immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind glamping experience with Acadia Yurts on Mount Desert Island, offering a blend of nature and home-like comfort. Set amidst 5 acres of serene wooded land, these seven eco-friendly yurts and two tiny houses provide a unique retreat surrounded by Acadia National Park.
Accommodating groups of various sizes, the yurts sleep up to four guests (up to six for the larger yurt) and the tiny houses cater to couples. Ideal for both small and large groups, Acadia Yurts can host up to 34 guests on a single site.
Apart from the distinctive accommodations, the on-site Wellness Center offers extra amenities including yoga, an infrared sauna, and a flotation tank, available for an additional charge. The yurts, inspired by the circular fabric structures of nomadic tribes, combine the charm of camping with modern convenience, featuring insulation and climate control for year-round comfort. Whether exploring Acadia National Park or seeking a memorable vacation experience, Acadia Yurts promises a unique stay that captures the essence of nature and luxury.
Unique Yurt, Acadia National Park$390/avg nightly
Nestled just moments away from the stunning Acadia National Park, the Acadia Wilderness Lodge presents a one-of-a-kind glamping retreat that seamlessly merges outdoor adventure with spa-like luxuries. Discover the charm of unique yurt accommodations within the Acadia Wilderness Yurt Village, each enveloping you in the essence of village life inspired by indigenous cultures worldwide. With numerous yurts available, this stylish and family-friendly destination ensures a memorable escape for all.
Michigan: Great Lakes And Great Adventures
Michigan’s glamping opportunities range from beachside yurts serenaded by lapping waves to rustic camping pods nestled amidst towering pine trees. Explore Michigan’s stunning natural landscapes beyond the peak summer season. The fall foliage in the Upper Peninsula transforms the landscape into a breathtaking palette of ochre, orange, and yellow. Even winter offers heated glamping options, inviting you to explore snow-covered fields and ski runs. As the popularity of glamping in Michigan continues to rise, securing your quirky tent or yurt stay in advance is a smart move, especially for prime destinations near the coveted Great Lakes beaches.
Tent, Northern Michigan$99/avg nightly
Glamp against the captivating backdrop of northern Michigan’s splendor. Outdoor activities such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing are right at your doorstep. Let the North Branch of the Manistee River lull you to sleep in this serene haven.
The sought-after stargazer Stout tent features cozy bedding and essential amenities, from cookware to fresh sheets. Cook over the campfire, relax in the hammocks, and rent a kayak. Wondering where the bathroom and kitchen are? Don’t worry — there are shared facilities! Limited cell reception gives guests the opportunity to unplug completely. Prepare for a glamping journey that transcends expectations and uncovers the heart of the True North’s majesty.
Montana: Wilderness Wonders
For those in search of an authentic wilderness experience, Montana offers glamping adventures that stand apart from the rest. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of majestic Glacier National Park and the geothermal wonders of Yellowstone, you can choose to stay in well-equipped campers near pristine lakes or opt for rustic yurts with awe-inspiring mountain vistas. With Vrbo’s selection of glamping options, you can fully immerse yourself in Montana’s rugged beauty while still enjoying modern conveniences.
Glamping is a cost-effective alternative to traditional lodges, ranches, and chalets. Maximize your savings with the following booking tips. Be prepared for the summertime rush, as Montana truly comes alive from May to August, when glacial peaks, alpine lakes, and wildflower meadows paint the landscape. To secure the best deals for witnessing the state’s vibrant bloom, early reservations are key. As a realm of immense wilderness spanning the northern Rockies and Canada’s snowy reaches, with alpine streams, riverways, and the iconic geysers of Yellowstone, Montana beckons intrepid travelers. Offering a range of captivating accommodations, glamping here ensures a personal connection to the backcountry and unforgettable stays that vary in style and size.
RV, Yellowstone$135/avg nightly
Discover an exceptional Yellowstone experience like no other. Nestled on a private ranch in Paradise Valley, this 29′ Fifth Wheel Keystone Cougar RV offers a unique escape, just 10 miles from Gardiner, the North Gate to Yellowstone. Avoid the tourist crowds while enjoying a breathtaking view of the Absaroka Mountains from your doorstep and deck. With full hookups and no other renters or RVs onsite, you’ll relish the tranquility and proximity to nature. Wildlife is abundant, with deer and elk often seen in the surrounding fields.
Designed for couples, this comfortably appointed camper offers a queen bed, futon, shower, toilet, full kitchen, and spacious living area with panoramic views. All conveniences are provided, ensuring a stress-free stay. Boasting 50 years of history, this family-run ranch shares the beauty of the land, National Park, and surrounding wilderness. Your unique Yellowstone adventure awaits.
Luxury Yurt, Flathead Lake$191/avg nightly
Escape to a breathtaking two-bedroom yurt on a tranquil farm situated on a 7-foot platform for unparalleled 360-degree views of Flathead Lake, Glacier Park, the Swan Mountains, and the vast Montana skies. This 855-square-foot yurt gets glam with a gourmet kitchen, washer/dryer, and heating and air conditioning. Revel in the luxury of a new deck with a fire pit, Big Green Egg, and awe-inspiring views. Ideal for glamping novices and remote workers. You can also ask about renting a Jeep with your vacation rental.
Texas: Southern Hospitality And Untamed Beauty
Deep in the heart of Texas, the Lone Star State’s boundless landscapes set the stage for an exceptional glamping experience that combines the rugged charm of the outdoors with the lavish comforts of modern living. From the vast expanses of the Hill Country to the wild shores of the Gulf Coast, Texas offers a diverse canvas for adventurers and relaxation seekers alike. Whether you’re drawn to the allure of cowboy culture, the vibrant energy of urban centers like Austin, or the serenity of its hidden natural gems, glamping in Texas presents an enticing fusion of luxury and wilderness. Imagine unwinding in a stylishly appointed yurt under the wide-open Texan sky, or reveling in the convenience of a decked-out camper amidst the stunning backdrop of Big Bend National Park.
Barons Creek Camp, Fredericksburg$875/avg nightly
Put the glam in glamping by staying at your own private campground. Nestled just two miles from town, this serene property offers a unique camp house and three meticulously restored vintage campers. Overlooking the picturesque Baron’s Creek, its spacious backyard features a fire pit, grill, and outdoor games.
Answer the call of nature in the camp’s outdoor bathroom, while the outdoor shower allows guests to rinse off under the hot Texas sun. Whether you’re relaxing with loved ones or exploring the attractions of Fredericksburg, this remarkable setting offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
Utah: Natural Wonders And Outdoor Adventure
A land of captivating contrasts, Utah beckons travelers to embark on a glamping adventure that merges the breathtaking grandeur of its landscapes. From the mesmerizing red rock formations of Arches and Zion National Parks to the pristine alpine beauty of the Wasatch Mountains, glamping in Utah offers an extraordinary way to experience the state’s natural wonders.
Imagine waking up in a luxurious tent surrounded by the ethereal beauty of Bryce Canyon’s hoodoos or soaking in a hot tub beneath the star-studded sky of Moab. Whether you’re seeking the thrill of outdoor adventure or the serenity of untouched landscapes, Utah’s glamping escapes promise an immersive journey that captures the essence of the state’s unique allure.
Tent, Orderville$165/avg nightly
Indulge in a truly unique and captivating vacation at Canvas Glamping in East Zion Resort. Discover impeccably crafted canvas tents offering modern yet rustic charm, each with its private bathroom, fire pit, gas grill, and the comfort of air conditioning. Set atop a stunning hillside spanning 20 acres of Southern Utah’s breathtaking landscape, this glamping destination also features yurts and treehouses. Cool off in the swimming pool and create memories that will last a lifetime at this gorgeous glamping getaway.
