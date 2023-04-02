Located in Island Park about 10 minutes from the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park, Mountain View Lodge is removed from the madness that is West Yellowstone. After a day of exploring, relax in the hot tub or sit around the campfire under the stars. Take in beautiful mountain views and keep an eye out for wildlife such as deer. Kids will love sleeping up in the loft. Toys, games, and books are also provided as well as a portable crib, play mat, and high chair. Binoculars, trail guides, and a high-resolution camera are available for guest use.

Unlike some other vacation rentals in the area, this well-stocked cabin does have A/C in case you get caught in a heat wave. Don’t worry about cleaning or taking out the trash here either — there’s a cleaning service for that.