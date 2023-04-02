Our country’s first designated national park offers millions of acres of high-altitude wilderness in northwestern Wyoming, spilling over to Montana and Idaho. Situated atop a supervolcano, Yellowstone is full of fantastic geothermal features, from gushing geysers such as Old Faithful to scorching hot springs and gaseous mud pots. This super scenic getaway is also home to the largest concentration of mammals in the contiguous United States. This area offers outdoor activities year-round, from fishing in the summertime to snowmobiling in winter. Enjoy the fresh mountain air from one of these Yellowstone National Park cabin rentals in Idaho.
Mountain View Lodge, Island Park$494/night avg
Located in Island Park about 10 minutes from the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park, Mountain View Lodge is removed from the madness that is West Yellowstone. After a day of exploring, relax in the hot tub or sit around the campfire under the stars. Take in beautiful mountain views and keep an eye out for wildlife such as deer. Kids will love sleeping up in the loft. Toys, games, and books are also provided as well as a portable crib, play mat, and high chair. Binoculars, trail guides, and a high-resolution camera are available for guest use.
Unlike some other vacation rentals in the area, this well-stocked cabin does have A/C in case you get caught in a heat wave. Don’t worry about cleaning or taking out the trash here either — there’s a cleaning service for that.
Lakeside Cabin, Island Park$315/night avg
Located on the north side of Bill’s Island in Island Park, Lakeside Cabin offers amazing views of Island Park Reservoir. Enjoy them as you sit out on the upper deck and sip your morning coffee. Features include a gas fireplace, a wraparound deck, a hot tub on the back patio, and a theater room. Yellowstone is just over 20 miles away.
Bighorn Lodge, Fremont County$499/night avg
Built in 2020, Bighorn Lodge is nestled in the woods on more than half an acre surrounded by the Targhee National Forest. This luxurious cabin is just 10 minutes from Yellowstone National Park. Take advantage of the stacked stone fireplace, hot tub, huge porch, and grill. Binoculars, trail guides, and a high-resolution camera are available for guest use. Games, toys, and books are provided as well as a portable crib, play mat, and high chair. Don’t worry about going to the dump — the garbage is taken care of at this Yellowstone cabin rental.
Rivers Edge, Island Park$189/night avg
Half an hour from Yellowstone, Rivers Edge is just steps away from Henrys Fork of the Snake River, which is renowned for its fly-fishing. In fact, this cozy cabin on the river is a fisherman’s dream as you can cast a line right from the backyard. There’s a propane grill so you can cook up your fresh catch. Take in river views from the swing on the back patio. This authentic log cabin was built over 100 years ago, but don’t worry, it has been beautifully remodeled since then! Sadly, no fires are allowed in the stone fireplace, but you can warm up in the hot tub!
A supermarket, Robin’s Roost, is just a 5-minute drive. Nearby attractions include Island Park Golf Course, Island Park Dam, Flat Ranch Preserve, Harriman State Park, Henry’s Lake, Mesa Falls, and Earthquake Lake.
Centennial Shores Cabin, Island Park$629/night avg
Coming with a big crew? Then Centennial Shores Cabin is for you! With 4,250 square feet of living space, this six-bedroom cabin can accommodate up to 22 guests. Each room has amazing views. Take in Centennial Mountain scenes from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the family room. The 2.5-acre lot means there’s plenty of room outside. Play yard games or head out to the regulation-size pickleball court in the backyard. Access ATV and UTV trails from the driveway. In winter, pull kids around the cabin on a sled with a snowmobile, or venture to the high country.
Located in the gated community of Centennial Shores, this luxury cabin is 35 miles from Yellowstone. Enjoy access to the community park on the lakeshore, or bring your boat and use the community boat launch and dock.
Have an even larger group? Contact the host to see about renting the cabin next door as well. When rented together, the cabins can accommodate a combined total of 42 guests.
Fall River Ridge Lodge, Ashton$395/night avg
If you are wanting to explore Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, while you’re in the area, Fall River Ridge Lodge makes for the perfect hub. West Yellowstone is a scenic 1-hour drive while Jackson Hole is an hour and a half away. Minutes from the Fall River, this modern, newly built cabin boasts breathtaking views of the Teton Mountain Range. This gorgeous mountain retreat offers opportunities for wildlife viewing and stargazing.
During the summer, mountain bike nearby trails. During the winter, snowmobile from the cabin. Nearby attractions include Henry’s Fork of the Snake River, Mesa Falls, Highway 47 Scenic Byway, and Green Timber Golf Course. Just 20 miles from the cabin, Cave Falls can be found in the southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park. Although it is only about 20 feet tall, the waterfall spans 250 feet across the Fall River.
Bison Meadows Lodge, Island Park$699/night avg
Just 10 minutes from the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park, Bison Meadows Lodge is surrounded by aspen trees. Built in 2021, this brand-new cabin features a hot tub, a stacked stone fireplace (complete with bison head), a foosball table, a grill, and a lovely fire pit table on the porch. Binoculars, trail guides, and a high-resolution camera are included for guest use. Toys, games, and books are provided, as well as a portable crib, play mat, and high chair. Explore nearby Island Park attractions such as Henrys Lake.
Two Mile Cabin, Island Park$225/night avg
Just 12 miles from the West Yellowstone entrance, Two Mile Cabin sits on half an acre and boasts incredible views toward Henry’s Fork Valley of Sawtell Peak and other mountains along the Continental Divide. The surrounding national forest invites guests to hike, mountain bike, and snowmobile. Henrys Lake and Henrys Fork River both offer fishing within a 5-minute drive.
With 3,200 square feet of living space, this pet-friendly cabin features foosball and a game table, a sauna room, a fire pit, a swing set, and a gas grill. Decks on two sides allow guests to enjoy the sun while sipping their morning coffee and also watch it go down over the mountains. Keep an eye out for foxes, elk, moose, and even bears!
Sawtell Shores Retreat, Island Park$539/night avg
Just 15 miles from West Yellowstone, Sawtell Shores Retreat overlooks Henrys Lake. Its convenient location on the north end of Island Park is adjacent to Henrys Lake State Park. From the upstairs loft, you can enjoy views of Henrys Lake, Sawtell Peak, and the Centennial Mountain range. A fire pit lies between the main house and the bunkhouse. A large deck out front affords beautiful sunrise views, while the spacious back deck overlooks the lake, which offers world-class fishing.
Hundreds of miles of surrounding trails offer ATV/OHV adventure. Go horseback riding, hiking, and mountain biking in nearby Harriman State Park.
Bigfoot Refuge, Island Park$159/night avg
Perfect for those with fishing and snowmobiling on their agendas, Bigfoot Refuge is just steps away from Island Park Reservoir and offers access to hundreds of miles of ATV/snowmobiling trails right from the front door. Charming and cozy, this cabin features a propane grill and fireplace, a hot tub, picnic tables, and a playset. Bring some wood and s’mores ingredients to roast some marshmallows around the fire pit.
Depending on traffic, Yellowstone’s West Entrance is about a 40-minute drive. This Yellowstone cabin rental does have A/C units in the upper bedrooms. A Pack ‘n Play is provided as well. There are a couple of caveats to staying here you’ll want to be aware of: There is no trash service, so guests are responsible for bringing their refuse to the dump. In winter, 4-wheel drive, snow tires, and high ground clearance are recommended for snowy conditions.