Chock-full of natural beauty, Georgia offers outdoor activities from hiking to whitewater rafting. After a day of adventure, relax in a gorgeous cabin. Here are some popular scenic escapes to choose from.

Blue Ridge

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this area offers plenty of cabin rentals with stunning mountain views. You can also enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and horseback riding.

Alpine Ridge $437/nightly avg Just a few minutes from downtown Blue Ridge, Alpine Ridge offers far-reaching mountain views of the Cohutta Wilderness. This spacious three-level cabin features a hot tub and a game room, complete with shuffleboard. Cozy up by the gas log fireplace inside, or build a fire in the gorgeous stone outdoor fireplace. Dreaming of Blue Ridge – your dream vacation awaits you 2 reviews Cabin 10 Guests 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews Couldn’t recommend this property enough- nicer than the pictures show. Great location! from USD 437 View Deal

The Llaguna Lodge $199/nightly avg Surrounded by lush woodlands, The Llaguna Lodge is just 5 minutes from downtown Blue Ridge. Inside there’s a gas fireplace, while the outdoors offers all sorts of fun, including a hot tub, horseshoes, and a fire pit where you can make s’mores and memories under the stars. Dreaming of Blue Ridge – your dream vacation awaits you 2 reviews Cabin 10 Guests 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms from USD 199 View Deal

A Walk In The Clouds $449/nightly avg Perched atop Sunrock Mountain, A Walk in the Clouds boasts stunning long-range views of three states from every level while being just minutes from downtown Blue Ridge. Cozy up by the stacked stone fireplace in the living area and gaze out the wall of windows or hang out by the gas log stacked stone fireplace on the screened-in porch. Play a game of ping pong, grill up some dinner, then unwind in the hot tub. Peloton pedal pushers don’t have to sacrifice their streak at this luxurious Blue Ridge cabin. Just bring your own cycle shoes and Peloton login, and you’ll be in business. This prow-front cabin faces north so it has spectacular views of both the sunrise and sunset. Shopping and dining are less than 5 miles away in Blue Ridge. Outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and kayaking are all just minutes away. One of the most picturesque mountain lakes in Georgia, Lake Blue Ridge offers trails and fun on the water. Float, kayak, or tube down the nearby Toccoa River. Dreaming of Blue Ridge – your dream vacation awaits you 71 reviews Cabin 8 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews This is a beautiful property in a great location! We loved all of extra features that made our stay extra special. The outdoor fire place was my favorite feature. I enjoyed sitting outside at night a cozy fire watching movies. The home has everything you could possibly need. Hope to be back! We had a great time!! View was amazing Perfect location with incredible views! The house was very clean and the check-in/check-out process couldn’t have been easier. Will definitely be staying here again in the future. Perfect place to relax and enjoy the view. Cleanest cabin we have stayed in and the hosts are super nice and thoughtful. Easy access makes getting to town very easy. We had a great experience. Easy check in and check out. Owners gave us great recommendations of things to do and places to eat in the area. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 449 View Deal

Helen

A charming German-themed alpine town in northeast Georgia, Helen is famous for its Bavarian-style architecture and beautiful scenery. You can rent a cabin along the Chattahoochee River and enjoy outdoor activities like tubing, kayaking, and fishing.

Hootenanny At Horton Creek $549/nightly avg Enjoy the beautiful North Georgia hills from the comfort of this creekside cabin in Helen. Nestled in a park-like setting, its spacious screened-in porch overlooks two small waterfalls. Listen to the calming sounds of water as you read a book on the hanging swing bed by the stacked stone fireplace. Barbecuers have their choice of charcoal or gas grill. A Pack ‘n Play is provided for pint-sized patrons. Sip your coffee in solitude from a rocking chair on the front porch that overlooks the fire pit, complete with stone seating. Relax by the stream after exploring the walking trails. Head to Helen to tube, hike, and fish on the Chattahoochee River. Dreaming of Helen – your dream vacation awaits you 62 reviews Cabin 5 Guests 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Top guest reviews This stay was exactly what my wife and I needed. The property in the fall is magical. The stream, the waterfall, and the screened-in porch were so relaxing. We didn’t want to leave. It was absolutely amazing. The house and the property are top-notch. The house was absolutely beautiful and the perfect get-away for my wife and I. The colors of the fall trees and the stream and waterfall were so relaxing. The screened-in porch was amazing, and it was magical. This property was a great place to spend a week relaxing and getting away. You are 3 minutes from downtown Helen and 30-45 minutes from other towns that were fun to visit in addition to several falls that are nearby and easy to get to. The house has a very nice layout and features a beautiful screened in porch room with tons of space that includes a TV and a table to eat at where we ate our meals and a swing. You will will find yourself spending the majority of your time in that screened in porch room listening to the creek and nature. The hostess met us on the first day and walked through everything and had tons of extras that made the stay so enjoyable. We highly recommend for couples and/or a family because there’s a huge front yard for kids to play. This was a perfect place to stay – we would come back for sure! Couldn’t be more pleased with the home/location. Quiet and beautiful place to stay. Will definitely be back. This was our second time staying at Hootenanny. We love this place. It’s so peaceful and relaxing. Our kids had a blast playing in the creek. The owner is fabulous and so very helpful. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 549 View Deal

The Wildlife Cabin $199/nightly avg Sitting on a high ridge, The Wildlife Cabin has the mountain cabin vibes you’re looking for. It can accommodate six guests with one bedroom and bath on each of its three levels. Up the coziness by turning on the electric fireplace in the living room or head out to the fire pit to build your own (just be sure to bring your own firewood!). Dining and shopping in downtown Helen is just a mile and a half away. In summer, tube down the Chattahoochee River with Cool River Tubing, which is located just half a mile from this vacation rental. Hiking trails can be found nearby as well. Unicoi State Park, Smithgall Woods State Park, Chattahoochee National Forest, and Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway are all within a few miles of this Georgia cabin rental. Dreaming of Helen – your dream vacation awaits you 24 reviews Cabin 6 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews We really enjoyed staying at our cabin. Location was great. We came to Helen for the Oktoberfest and chose this house for us and 2 other couples. The house was just as it was described. The showers on main and lower levels are quite small but as long as you know that going in you will be fine. There was a nice variety of starter items which was plenty for what we needed. Very convenient for getting to and from Helen! The only thing to be aware of is the steep incline in the parking area….but even that was not a big issue. Beautiful house!. We love to travel as a family of four (two kids ages 14 and 11). Usually, there is something wrong with the places we choose but not the case with this cabin! Seriously- this cabin was clean, well equipped, comfortable beds, and only minutes from all the attractions. Highly recommend!! This cabin was very clean and well furnished. We loved having three stories. Our teens loved the basement area because it had it’s own living room area and huge TV. We enjoyed the fire pit area and there is a small stream that runs down behind the fire pit area. We would definitely stay here again. We booked this cabin for my sons 9th birthday. We were in Helen to enjoy downtown, the GA coaster and some ziplining. The cabin was beautiful and easy to find. Minutes from downtown. Everything was neat and we were all comfortable. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 199 View Deal

Moondance $311/nightly avg Situated in a private wooded area overlooking Helen, Moondance boasts southern twin-peak views of Mt. Yonah and Salls Mountain. This dog-friendly vacation rental has a covered patio, a fenced-in backyard, and a fire pit. According to the hosts, “The twinkling lights of the village below melt with the evening stars above to create a spectacular Yonah Mountain light show!” Enjoy Mother Nature’s show, and keep an eye out for deer, eagles, woodpeckers, and bears — oh my! Helen’s activities, shops, and restaurants are within walking distance. To the right of the driveway, take the Unicoi Trail to the state park of the same name, or enjoy the short trail that brings you to the back of the property. Dreaming of Helen – your dream vacation awaits you 3 reviews Cabin 6 Guests 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Top guest reviews Beautiful property in a great location! Everything was wonderful Had a great time Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 311 View Deal

Ellijay

Known for its apple orchards and wineries, Ellijay is a popular destination for a peaceful getaway. You can rent a cabin in the woods and enjoy hiking, mountain biking, and scenic drives.

Lakeside Retreat $225/nightly avg Conveniently located between Ellijay and Blue Ridge on Lake Buckhorn, Lakeside Retreat invites guests to sit by the water, go for a paddle, fish for bass, and walk the neighborhood trails. A canoe and a stand-up paddleboard are provided. This three-level cabin features a wood-burning fireplace and a hot tub. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, including deer, turkey, and black bears. Opportunities for outdoor fun abound, including tubing nearby rivers, hiking, biking, fishing, and more. Nearby towns offer festivals, orchards, and wineries. Dreaming of Ellijay – your dream vacation awaits you 43 reviews Cabin 6 Guests 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Top guest reviews Lake Side Retreat is beautiful and very peaceful. I would recommend it to anyone who loves nature and a cozy environment. I cannot think of a single thing that would have made this accommodation better… AMAZING! If I could share photos, I would – those that book will not be disappointed! Great cabin to chill at but I also had activities for the kids to play on the lake paddleboard and canoe. We had a fabulous time everything that we needed was there even though I brought everything that I needed thinking that there wouldn’t be a big garbage bags paper towels toilet paper blow dryers they had it all there for us. Loved our stay hope to go back another day. Very good communication with owner. A cozy, clean cabin in Ellijay. Our family had a wonderful time swimming in the lake and exploring the trails around the cabin. So glad we selected Lakeside Retreat for our summer vacation! Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 225 View Deal

Ellijay River Retreat $388/nightly avg Situated on the Ellijay River, Ellijay River Retreat is just half a mile away from downtown Ellijay. This beautiful 2,000-square-foot home features expansive outdoor spaces, a hot tub with a bar next to it, three fireplaces, and a fire pit sitting area right by the river. Entertainment is included too — with an arcade, board games, and cornhole. Downtown Ellijay’s boutiques and restaurants are just five minutes from here by car. Dreaming of Ellijay – your dream vacation awaits you 13 reviews Cabin 8 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews This home is ready with anything you may need available during your stay. The home layout is great for families. The teens loved the bunk bed room and huge outdoor space. They brought a volleyball net and played for hours. The river is so peaceful. The deck is perfect for watching the kids play out back and just relaxing in the fresh mountain air. The fireplace inside both living room and master bedroom were the perfect touch. We will be back. Property was as presented. Very easy to communicate with the owner. The home had everything that we needed. The amenities were such a treat and the view was beautiful. It was accessible, clean and quiet. I couldn’t have picked a better place for my Birthday getaway! Stocked well- games, kitchen, linens. Beds were comfortable. Location is close to town and big yard. All items in great working order, cute and comfortable. We had a wonderful time at this beautiful property. Everything was just as it appeared online. Communication and check-in was very easy as there was an app that included all pertinent information. Cabin was within 30 minutes of all activities we engaged in including tubing, horseback riding, zip lining, axe throwing therapy, wineries, hiking, and even a boat rental for a day on the lake. A perk was that all paper products were supplied along with detergents, soaps, etc. It was a nice suprise! Loved it so much! Will be back again. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 388 View Deal

The Boondocks Cabin $183/nightly avg Overlooking the North Georgia mountains, The Boondocks Cabin offers peace and quiet just a mile from downtown Ellijay. In addition to magnificent mountain views, this three-story log cabin boasts a stone fireplace, a hot tub, and covered porches on three levels. Mix up a cocktail in the downstairs bar then sip it by the fire. This ultimate log cabin getaway is home to an abundance of wildlife. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy hiking, biking, whitewater rafting, and horseback riding nearby. Other entertainment options include antique shopping, scenic train rides, and the famous 1955 Swan Drive-In movie theater. Dreaming of Ellijay – your dream vacation awaits you 1 review Cabin 4 Guests 2 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms from USD 183 View Deal

North Georgia Mountains

This region offers a wide variety of cabins for rent, from rustic to luxurious. You can enjoy activities like whitewater rafting, ziplining, and exploring charming mountain towns.

The Bear’s Creek Retreat $322.92/nightly avg Steps away from Fightingtown Creek, The Bear’s Creek Retreat is a great pick if you’re bringing your pooch. This dog-friendly Georgia mountain vacation rental features a private dog park and a gated deck. This single-story cabin also features a private dock that guests can wade, tube, and trout fish off of. Multiple decks overlook the rushing waters of Fightingtown Creek. Grill up your fresh catch, roast marshmallows over the fire pit, and soak in the hot tub. Outdoor games include cornhole, giant wooden yard dice, and horseshoes. This veteran-owned vacation rental is within close proximity to an orchard, winery, and downtown. Dreaming of Blue Ridge – your dream vacation awaits you 1 review Cabin 6 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms from USD 322.92 View Deal

Sassy Cabin $270/nightly avg It doesn’t get any more peaceful than Sassy Cabin. Completed in 2021, this luxury home sits on 2.5 private wooded acres. Nearly every room boasts beautiful mountain views. Enjoy the relaxing sounds of a nearby creek as you take in the stunning views from the back porch. Grill up some dinner to enjoy alfresco. This gorgeous vacation rental is both pet- and kid-friendly. It comes with a Pack ‘n Play, high chair, stroller, and baby monitor. Nearby Black Rock Mountain State Park is the highest state park in Georgia offering sweeping vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains and scenic hiking trails. Whitewater rafters can hit the rapids on the Chattooga River. Shop and dine in charming downtown Clayton just 10 minutes away. Dreaming of Clayton – your dream vacation awaits you 4 reviews Cabin 8 Guests 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms Top guest reviews Everything was perfect. The owner made the booking process very easy – extremely responsive and willing to help make our stay great. The house is new, modern and comfortable but with a wooded and secluded setting. Extremely clean and comfortable (genuinely the most comfortable bed I’ve ever slept on in a rental). Very clean, comfortable and all around great! We will definitely be staying again. This property is exactly as pictures show. Every need has been provided for, lovely decor and extremely comfortable. It was hard to leave! Close to downtown Clayton, Dillard, Highlands NC, and amazing waterfall hikes. Remote location yet easy access. Wonderful hosts that were instantly available if needed. We’ll be back! This cabin is so nice! It was very clean! The beds were comfortable! We will definitely be returning! Beautiful and clean with hood views. Plan to stay again when we come back up with more time to spend Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 270 View Deal

Related Reading: