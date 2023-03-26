Chock-full of natural beauty, Georgia offers outdoor activities from hiking to whitewater rafting. After a day of adventure, relax in a gorgeous cabin. Here are some popular scenic escapes to choose from.
Blue Ridge
Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this area offers plenty of cabin rentals with stunning mountain views. You can also enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and horseback riding.
Alpine Ridge$437/nightly avg
Just a few minutes from downtown Blue Ridge, Alpine Ridge offers far-reaching mountain views of the Cohutta Wilderness. This spacious three-level cabin features a hot tub and a game room, complete with shuffleboard. Cozy up by the gas log fireplace inside, or build a fire in the gorgeous stone outdoor fireplace.
The Llaguna Lodge$199/nightly avg
Surrounded by lush woodlands, The Llaguna Lodge is just 5 minutes from downtown Blue Ridge. Inside there’s a gas fireplace, while the outdoors offers all sorts of fun, including a hot tub, horseshoes, and a fire pit where you can make s’mores and memories under the stars.
A Walk In The Clouds$449/nightly avg
Perched atop Sunrock Mountain, A Walk in the Clouds boasts stunning long-range views of three states from every level while being just minutes from downtown Blue Ridge. Cozy up by the stacked stone fireplace in the living area and gaze out the wall of windows or hang out by the gas log stacked stone fireplace on the screened-in porch. Play a game of ping pong, grill up some dinner, then unwind in the hot tub. Peloton pedal pushers don’t have to sacrifice their streak at this luxurious Blue Ridge cabin. Just bring your own cycle shoes and Peloton login, and you’ll be in business.
This prow-front cabin faces north so it has spectacular views of both the sunrise and sunset. Shopping and dining are less than 5 miles away in Blue Ridge. Outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and kayaking are all just minutes away. One of the most picturesque mountain lakes in Georgia, Lake Blue Ridge offers trails and fun on the water. Float, kayak, or tube down the nearby Toccoa River.
Helen
A charming German-themed alpine town in northeast Georgia, Helen is famous for its Bavarian-style architecture and beautiful scenery. You can rent a cabin along the Chattahoochee River and enjoy outdoor activities like tubing, kayaking, and fishing.
Hootenanny At Horton Creek$549/nightly avg
Enjoy the beautiful North Georgia hills from the comfort of this creekside cabin in Helen. Nestled in a park-like setting, its spacious screened-in porch overlooks two small waterfalls. Listen to the calming sounds of water as you read a book on the hanging swing bed by the stacked stone fireplace. Barbecuers have their choice of charcoal or gas grill. A Pack ‘n Play is provided for pint-sized patrons.
Sip your coffee in solitude from a rocking chair on the front porch that overlooks the fire pit, complete with stone seating. Relax by the stream after exploring the walking trails. Head to Helen to tube, hike, and fish on the Chattahoochee River.
The Wildlife Cabin$199/nightly avg
Sitting on a high ridge, The Wildlife Cabin has the mountain cabin vibes you’re looking for. It can accommodate six guests with one bedroom and bath on each of its three levels. Up the coziness by turning on the electric fireplace in the living room or head out to the fire pit to build your own (just be sure to bring your own firewood!).
Dining and shopping in downtown Helen is just a mile and a half away. In summer, tube down the Chattahoochee River with Cool River Tubing, which is located just half a mile from this vacation rental. Hiking trails can be found nearby as well. Unicoi State Park, Smithgall Woods State Park, Chattahoochee National Forest, and Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway are all within a few miles of this Georgia cabin rental.
Moondance$311/nightly avg
Situated in a private wooded area overlooking Helen, Moondance boasts southern twin-peak views of Mt. Yonah and Salls Mountain. This dog-friendly vacation rental has a covered patio, a fenced-in backyard, and a fire pit. According to the hosts, “The twinkling lights of the village below melt with the evening stars above to create a spectacular Yonah Mountain light show!” Enjoy Mother Nature’s show, and keep an eye out for deer, eagles, woodpeckers, and bears — oh my!
Helen’s activities, shops, and restaurants are within walking distance. To the right of the driveway, take the Unicoi Trail to the state park of the same name, or enjoy the short trail that brings you to the back of the property.
Ellijay
Known for its apple orchards and wineries, Ellijay is a popular destination for a peaceful getaway. You can rent a cabin in the woods and enjoy hiking, mountain biking, and scenic drives.
Lakeside Retreat$225/nightly avg
Conveniently located between Ellijay and Blue Ridge on Lake Buckhorn, Lakeside Retreat invites guests to sit by the water, go for a paddle, fish for bass, and walk the neighborhood trails. A canoe and a stand-up paddleboard are provided. This three-level cabin features a wood-burning fireplace and a hot tub. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, including deer, turkey, and black bears.
Opportunities for outdoor fun abound, including tubing nearby rivers, hiking, biking, fishing, and more. Nearby towns offer festivals, orchards, and wineries.
Ellijay River Retreat$388/nightly avg
Situated on the Ellijay River, Ellijay River Retreat is just half a mile away from downtown Ellijay. This beautiful 2,000-square-foot home features expansive outdoor spaces, a hot tub with a bar next to it, three fireplaces, and a fire pit sitting area right by the river. Entertainment is included too — with an arcade, board games, and cornhole. Downtown Ellijay’s boutiques and restaurants are just five minutes from here by car.
The Boondocks Cabin$183/nightly avg
Overlooking the North Georgia mountains, The Boondocks Cabin offers peace and quiet just a mile from downtown Ellijay. In addition to magnificent mountain views, this three-story log cabin boasts a stone fireplace, a hot tub, and covered porches on three levels. Mix up a cocktail in the downstairs bar then sip it by the fire.
This ultimate log cabin getaway is home to an abundance of wildlife. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy hiking, biking, whitewater rafting, and horseback riding nearby. Other entertainment options include antique shopping, scenic train rides, and the famous 1955 Swan Drive-In movie theater.
North Georgia Mountains
This region offers a wide variety of cabins for rent, from rustic to luxurious. You can enjoy activities like whitewater rafting, ziplining, and exploring charming mountain towns.
The Bear’s Creek Retreat$322.92/nightly avg
Steps away from Fightingtown Creek, The Bear’s Creek Retreat is a great pick if you’re bringing your pooch. This dog-friendly Georgia mountain vacation rental features a private dog park and a gated deck. This single-story cabin also features a private dock that guests can wade, tube, and trout fish off of.
Multiple decks overlook the rushing waters of Fightingtown Creek. Grill up your fresh catch, roast marshmallows over the fire pit, and soak in the hot tub. Outdoor games include cornhole, giant wooden yard dice, and horseshoes. This veteran-owned vacation rental is within close proximity to an orchard, winery, and downtown.
Sassy Cabin$270/nightly avg
It doesn’t get any more peaceful than Sassy Cabin. Completed in 2021, this luxury home sits on 2.5 private wooded acres. Nearly every room boasts beautiful mountain views. Enjoy the relaxing sounds of a nearby creek as you take in the stunning views from the back porch. Grill up some dinner to enjoy alfresco. This gorgeous vacation rental is both pet- and kid-friendly. It comes with a Pack ‘n Play, high chair, stroller, and baby monitor.
Nearby Black Rock Mountain State Park is the highest state park in Georgia offering sweeping vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains and scenic hiking trails. Whitewater rafters can hit the rapids on the Chattooga River. Shop and dine in charming downtown Clayton just 10 minutes away.
