12 Vrbos That Are Perfect For A Cowboy-Cation

- Salmonfly Lodge, Victor
- Bridger Mountain Cabin, Bozeman
- ABC Acres Guest House, Hamilton
- Barn At Fox Hollow, Asheville
- Yellowstone Lodge, Broken Bow
- Grand Oaks Ranch, Fredericksburg
- Relics Ranch, Wimberley
- Sunset Ridge Escape, Wimberley
- Lakeview Farmhouse, Lake Limestone
- Riverfront Hideaway, Dripping Springs
- TyRosa Ranch, Dripping Springs
- Twilight Moon Ranch, Park City
An emerging travel trend, “cowboy-cations” involve outdoor activities such as horseback riding, fishing, and hiking, often in wide-open spaces. From luxe lodges to cozy cabins and working ranches, cowboy-cation stays can be as rustic or as luxurious as your heart desires.
Ready to lasso unforgettable memories with your fellow cowboys and cowgirls? Find your next home on the range with these cowboy-cation rentals in Idaho, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah.
Idaho
Salmonfly Lodge, Victor$655/avg nightly
Nestled amongst aspens at the foot of the Targhee National Forest, Salmonfly Lodge boasts stunning panoramic views of Teton Valley. This luxurious lodge offers a bougie cowboy-cation experience, all within a couple of hours of the Grand Targhee Resort, Grand Teton National Park, and Yellowstone National Park.
Montana
Bridger Mountain Cabin, Bozeman$399/avg nightly
Escape to a rustic, barn-inspired farmhouse nestled near the majestic Bridger Mountains, offering exceptional mountain views and abundant wildlife. This Vrbo provides the perfect cowboy-cation experience, combining a rural and private setting with proximity to skiing, hiking, fishing, hot springs, and even Yellowstone Park.
The living room’s vaulted ceilings and tall-rock fireplace offer an ideal spot to watch wildlife through large windows. Sip coffee on the back porch overlooking the breathtaking Bridger Mountains or enjoy the rustic bar. Experience the best of both worlds with mountain cabin charm and convenient access to shopping, dining, and nearby attractions, all while enjoying a peaceful retreat with stunning vistas and the comforts of home.
ABC Acres Guest House, Hamilton$435/avg nightly
Immerse yourself in the wonders of a working permaculture farm at ABC Acres Guest House in western Montana’s Bitterroot Valley. Relax on the covered deck overlooking picturesque farmland, wildlife, and the daily activities of the farm. Fellow residents include chickens, goats, and honeybees.
Conveniently located near Hamilton and the Bitterroot River, ABC Acres promises an idyllic combination of open spaces, outdoor adventures, and small-town charm. Whether you visit in the spring to see the baby animals or in the autumn to see the beautiful fall foliage, this is the perfect working farm vacation for your inner cowboy!
North Carolina
Barn At Fox Hollow, Asheville$723/avg nightly
Nestled in an incredible forest just 6 miles north of downtown Asheville, The Barn at Fox Hollow is charming, peaceful, and beautiful. Perfect for a girls’ getaway, this exquisite converted barn features all king suites, whitewashed rough-sewn timber, and vaulted ceilings. Relax on the screened-in porch, which features a wood-burning fireplace and heaters so you don’t have to rough it like a real cowboy.
Oklahoma
Yellowstone Lodge, Broken Bow$1,243/avg nightly
Yellowstone Lodge is conveniently located near cowboy-cation activities such as fishing, hiking, and horseback riding. Surrounded by towering pines, this seven-bedroom Broken Bow vacation rental boasts fantastic wooded views. With room for up to 26 guests, this spacious retreat is ideal for family reunions, couples’ getaways, or executive retreats. Adults will enjoy the hot tub while kids will love the swing set.
Texas
Grand Oaks Ranch, Fredericksburg$1,220/avg nightly
Historic charm meets modern comfort at Grand Oaks Ranch. Nestled on 22 acres, this active Hill Country ranch is just a short drive from Fredericksburg’s Main Street and wineries and is home to cows, goats, and sheep. Embrace the cowboy lifestyle with horseback riding and outdoor games like horseshoe and cornhole.
Just because it’s a Cowboy-cation doesn’t mean you have to rough it. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, game barn, fire pit, and more. Plus, local concierge services offer everything from in-home chef services to outdoor movie nights.
Relics Ranch, Wimberley$863/avg nightly
Relics Ranch blends luxury and natural beauty for an unforgettable (and Instagramable!) cowboy-cation outside of Austin in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. This exquisite two-home estate can be found in Wimberley, which is home to the Blue Hole, a popular swimming spot. With six bedrooms across the Ranch House and Lodge, this private 11-acre retreat is an ideal cowboy-cation spot for families and small groups of up to 14.
Rustic charm meets modern luxury in this idyllic Texas Hill Country escape decorated by HGTV designer Bex Hale. Its features include 200-year-old church doors and salvaged windows. Outside, a poolside cabana and outdoor kitchen connect the homes overlooking a lush garden, hot tub, and inviting pool. Laze on the wrap-around porch or enjoy yard games and hammocks under the shade of oak trees. Friendly mini-donkeys and barn kitties add to the charming countryside experience.
Sunset Ridge Escape, Wimberley$940/avg nightly
Nestled on 12 acres just a couple of miles from Wimberley’s main street, Sunset Ridge Escape is a secluded Hill Country estate. Enjoy breathtaking views of the valley and mountains from the covered front porch. Sunset Ridge promises an unforgettable luxury getaway for up to 20 of your family and friends. In addition to panoramic views, this lovely modern Hill Country home boasts a limestone exterior and a metal roof. Other features include a wood-burning fireplace and a sunroom, while the guest house offers four more suites as well as a game room, complete with a pool table and shuffleboard. (Cowboys play shuffleboard, right?)
Mosey down the crushed granite walkways and relax by the pool or hot tub. Get a bird’s-eye view from the observation deck, nestled among oak and cedar trees. Pack a cowboy-style picnic to have under the oak trees by the charming creekside fire pit.
Lakeview Farmhouse, Lake Limestone$417/avg nightly
A central meeting spot between Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin, this Lake Limestone farmhouse offers tranquility and serenity as well as unmatched views of Lake Limestone. Located on 5 acres in a family-friendly neighborhood about 45 minutes outside of Waco and an hour from College Station, the rural setting offers plenty of space for you and your loved ones to roam. Access Lake Limestone by car in just 5 minutes.
Take in those famously breathtaking Hill Country sunrises and sunsets while sipping your morning coffee on the porch or indulging in a refreshing swim in the in-ground pool. Rest, relax, and create unforgettable memories amongst awe-inspiring vistas at this idyllic retreat on Paradise Cove.
Riverfront Hideaway, Dripping Springs$371/avg nightly
One of Vrbo’s 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year, Riverfront Hideaway offers an upscale cowboy-cation experience in the Pedernales River Canyon between Fredricksburg and Austin. This luxurious and tranquil riverfront retreat offers 5 acres of scenic beauty. Professionally designed and decorated, this Hill Country oasis is an aesthetic experience. The three-bedroom vacation rental is great for small groups, couples’ weekends, friend getaways, or family trips.
Cool off in the river and enjoy breathtaking views from the stunning indoor/outdoor wrap-around terrace complete with a fireplace. Relax and enjoy the outdoors while still being within half an hour’s drive from Dripping Springs’s wineries, breweries, and state parks.
TyRosa Ranch, Dripping Springs$704/avg nightly
Just 7 miles from downtown Dripping Springs, TyRosa Ranch is an idyllic Texas Hill Country haven. Perfect for wedding parties, rehearsal dinners, and retreats, the two charming homes on the property’s 5 acres can sleep up to 24 guests. Entertain in style with patios, farm tables, fire pits, and yard games. Revel in breathtaking views, stargaze from the balcony, and roast s’mores over the fire pit under the stars at night.
Utah
Twilight Moon Ranch, Park City$2,978/avg nightly
Just 22 minutes east of Park City’s Main Street, Twilight Moon Ranch was featured on season three of Yellowstone and praised by The Robb Report. A perfect mountain retreat for families, this ranch is featured in Vrbo’s cowboy-cation 2023 travel trend video. Sixteen private acres of serene horse pasture and a trout-filled natural fishing lake offer incomparable comfort and tranquility. Enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding High Uinta Mountains and a 12-person hot tub, fire pit, game room, and more.
Park City and its renowned attractions are a short drive away, making it an ideal base for outdoor adventures like fly fishing, river rafting, and mountain hiking. For larger family reunions, the Barn House offers additional tranquility and convenience. Embrace the Cowboy spirit and create cherished memories at Twilight Moon Ranch, the ultimate cowboy-cation getaway.