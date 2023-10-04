14 Greek Island Getaways You’ll Want To Book Now

Chantal and her entire staff are absolutely amazing. We stayed for two nights at this beautiful villa and enjoyed every minute of it. Each of us was sad to leave and will always cherish our time at this place. Chantal even helped us organize a welcome cocktail reception for wedding guests and the food and decor were outstanding. Everyone has so much fun and the views are breathtaking. More than anything, Chantal made our stay comfortable and was so thoughtful with regard to my husband who had injured his knee prior to arriving. We can’t thank the staff enough for their kindness and willingness to go above and beyond. We hope to be back again!!

I brought 16 women to the Sea Horse Villa for a retreat and everything was absolutely perfect and I can’t say enough about the owner Chantal who helped me arrange everything and have the most fabulous experience here!The actual Villa is gorgeous with an excellent location- in walking distance to Fira and also close to a parking area where it was easy to get in and out of the cliff side as needed. The various rooms were spotless and are all unique and beautiful inside. The common space was very spacious and fit 18 people (me, my videographer, and 16 women easily). And don’t get me started on how amazing the views from the Villa are- In fact, I truly believe we had the best views on the entire island. I couldn’t be more happy with the experience there. Chantal also arranged all of the meals for the group and each and every one was absolutely delicious and authentic (I am Greek so I know!). All of them included appetizers, dessert, and wine so we literally rolled out of there very happy. On top of how amazing the food was the actual chefs- Athena and Xenophone were world class. The absolute best personalities and so accommodating. They even made all special meals for one of my retreat attendees who was vegan and she mentioned one of the meals was one of the best she has ever had. 100% cannot recommend the meals enough if you’re considering this. The Villa offered transportation, laundry service, and honestly they were just so darn helpful and accommodating to all of our requests. I am a very happy guest. Thanks again to Chantal and the incredible staff at the Sea Horse who helped me bring a dream retreat and unforgettable experience to 16 women. So grateful I picked this villa and I will be telling everyone I know!!