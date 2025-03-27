6 Mediterranean Destinations That Are Perfect for Solo Travel

There are few places as flashy, recognizable, and drool-worthy as the Mediterranean.

Videos by TravelAwaits

I mean that from just about every angle.

Looking for history and culture? From Algeria to Cyprus to Italy, you’ll find sites that date back millennia to civilizations like the Ancient Greeks, Carthaginians, and even Egyptians. You’ll also find some of the world’s most celebrated museums, from The Acropolis in Greece to The Prado in Spain.

What about gorgeous beaches and coastlines? Again, you’ve got options dotting Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, from Mallorca to Malta to the Ionian Islands.

What about more contemporary activities like culinary classes, local-led tours, and language exchanges? From rural outposts hugging the Sahara Desert to forgotten medieval villages in Croatia, you’ll find pleasant surprises in just about every Mediterranean destination.

The final coup? Hospitality.

Though I’ve encountered friendly faces in every place I’ve traveled, the Mediterranean is renowned for welcoming visitors. That bodes well for any type of trip—but it’s even more impactful for solo travelers.

After all, solo travelers take on all the responsibilities of travel on their own shoulders, from arranging transportation to finding a place to eat after a long day. A friendly host can go a long way in alleviating these types of stresses—even if it’s only with a smile and an offer of tea.

If you’re researching destinations for your next solo travel adventure, don’t cross off the Mediterranean.

Whether heading to Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa, there’s a gem waiting for you. My recommendations are based on my own travel experiences in the Mediterranean, along with my friends’ favorite destinations.

Quick list: best places in the Mediterranean for solo travel

Budget destination: Sicily, Italy

Sicily, Italy Luxury pick: Monaco

Monaco Most relaxing: Paphos, Cyprus

Paphos, Cyprus Great for making friends: Ibiza, Spain

Ibiza, Spain Coolest views: Kotor, Montenegro

Kotor, Montenegro Unexpected culture: Taghazout, Morocco

Best places in the Mediterranean for solo travel

Budget bonanza: Sicily, Italy

Sicily (Getty)

If you’ve read my travel writing before, you’ve probably heard me rave about Sicily. It’s one of my favorite destinations to hit during the summer heat because those hiking temperatures scare off most tourists.

During the day, there’s nothing to do except sip on cold drinks by the sea or the pool. At night, it’s time to fill up with a big meal, wander around the lively towns, and enjoy the respite from the heat.

It’s the perfect place to be lazy, in other words. However, it’s also a great budget destination—no matter the time of year. Though you can find pricey villas and luxury hotels around the island, you can also find highly affordable private rentals and even hostels. The same is true for food.

If you want, you can buck up for a five-star meal… or keep it casual with a local eatery. Either way, you’ll be treated to some of the most authentic, delicious, and fresh food Italy has to offer.

Luxury pick: Monaco

Monaco (Getty)

Monaco is the image of luxury. Even if you’ve never heard of this tiny country before, you’ve likely seen pictures—it’s the crown jewel of the French Riviera and the former domain of Grace Kelly. It’s also home to the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most famous and opulent sports events in the world.

Whether you want to escape on a private yacht for a few days or simply shop in some of Europe’s most esteemed promenades, Monaco has a luxurious adventure for you.

Personally, I’d probably visit the Casino di Monte Carlo to enjoy the architecture and glamorous feel, then head off the tour the Prince’s Palace. (Yes, Monaco still adores its monarchy!)

Most relaxing: Paphos, Cyprus

Tombs of the Kings in Paphos, Cyprus (Getty)

Can’t figure out where to go on your solo travel adventure in the Mediterranean? I’ve found the most effortlessly relaxing (and well-rounded) destination: Paphos, Cyprus. This beachside town is home to hostels and resorts alike, letting you soak up the palm trees and sweet breeze however your budget allows.

But it’s also home to other little treasures. If Paphos sounds familiar, you might remember your Ancient Greek mythology lessons. Paphos is the birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty. (Or Kythira, depending on who you ask.) You can visit the rock where she emerged from seafoam millennia ago.

Aside from Aphrodite’s birthplace, Paphos is also home to a major archeological park, a gorgeous blue lagoon, and an ancient necropolis.

Great for making friends: Ibiza, Spain

Aerial view of beach and mountains in Ibiza, Balearic Islands (Getty)

I’m a little spoiled when it comes to Ibiza, as I have two friends who live on the island. That means I have a place to stay any time I want to visit—and those spots are far from the insane crowds that flood into Ibiza Town to rave, club, and wake up in strangers’ beds. (I’ve aged out of that decibel range.)

That being said, if you’re interested in partying with some of Europe’s most experienced ravers, look no further. Not only is Ibiza a great place to get out on the town and let loose, but you’ll also make plenty of friends—even if you don’t head out to a major club.

Those same partying types who end up in Ibiza are usually some of the friendliest and most outgoing travelers you’ll find. For solo travelers, that makes it easy to make friends. Even if you don’t keep in touch for long, you’ll have a friend (or ten) to spend the day with.

Coolest views: Kotor, Montenegro

Montenegro, Adriatic coast, Bay of Kotor, Kotor (Getty)

This dramatic coastal city has some of the best mountain and sea views in the Mediterranean. If you’ve crisscrossed the region via cruise ship, you may have stopped in this Montenegrin city and drooled over those forested, fjord-like inclines.

If not, you’re in for an unforgettable surprise. The landscape surrounding Kotor is dramatic and gorgeous, giving you access to some of the best hiking trails in the Balkans. But the town itself is just as photographable.

Medieval architecture covers most of the old city, which is arranged in a Venetian military style and is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site list.

Unexpected culture: Taghazout, Morocco

Surfer on the beach with camel and long board at sunset Taghazout, Morocco (Getty)

This coastal town in Southeastern Morocco has become a hotspot for many of my friends. The reason? It’s the country’s unofficial surfing capital.

Starting in the 1960s, tourists began camping out (literally, not figuratively) on the coastline to use Taghazout as a starting point for further Moroccan travels. Someone noticed a great set of waves along the way, and the rest is history.

Today, tourism is an important part of Taghazout’s economy, so solo travelers won’t have any trouble finding a hostel or hotel. Plus, there are other wellness-focused activities, like yoga, paddleboarding, and more.

Personally, I’d probably use Taghazout as a surfing spot before heading off on other Moroccan adventures, such as a trip to Paradise Valley or cities like Agadir.