11 Family-Friendly Hotels in the Wisconsin Dells

I like to think every state has a zone like the Wisconsin Dells.

I’m talking about places where nature comes alive, making for perfect, sunny days out on the lake. I’m talking about quaint towns where families reunite year after year for summer fun. I’m talking about destinations where kids make lifelong friends, and adults get to kick their feet up at long last.

Places like Gatlinburg in Tennessee, the Ozarks in Missouri, or even Myrtle Beach offer similar low-stakes, high-quality vacations that families look for.

Usually, families visiting the Dells head back to their tried-and-true hotels—or maybe they follow the discounts and book a room based on lowered room rates.

But if you have a little wiggle room in terms of your next hotel booking, maybe it’s time to expand your horizons with some of the best hotels in Wisconsin Dells.

After all, with a new hotel comes a new adventure, from schmoozing poolside with friends to learning about hidden gem recommendations. If you’re ready to dive into the most family-friendly hotels in the Wisconsin Dells this year, start with the picks listed below.

Family-friendly hotels in the Wisconsin Dells

All the basics, then some: Tamarack Wisconsin Dells, a Ramada by Wyndham

No need to reinvent the wheel—all you need for a reliably great time in the Dells is a stay at Tamarack. The property offers an indoor and outdoor pool, along with both volleyball and tennis courts.

It’s also close to Kalahari Waterpark and the Ripley’s Museum, putting you right in the action. There’s also a lovely little park and pond out back that lets you stay in touch with nature.

Room for a large group: Bluegreen Vacations Odyssey Dells Resort

Bluegreen Vacations Odyssey is a hotel that many families return to. The staff are known for being gracious and warm (they might even help decorate your room for a surprise birthday), while the property is large and well-maintained.

You’ve got two waterparks within walking distance, along with the Rick Wilcox Magic Theatre. That’s a pretty unbeatable setup. But this hotel is huge, which makes it ideal for multi-generational families or multi-family groups.

Simple and comfortable: Hilton Garden Inn Wisconsin Dells

If you’re looking for a modern, well-kept hotel that doesn’t come with any pools or loud groups, head to the Hilton Garden Inn. You’ve got access to a great breakfast buffet, a charming bar area, a solid fitness center, and you’re close to the best shopping in the area. (If you’re visiting in winter, this is also a great stay thanks to those indoor sitting areas.)

Highly affordable & highly rated: Starlite Motel

Looking to enjoy a vacation in the Wisconsin Dells without shelling out big? As you’ll see by the next two picks, you’ve got options—and they’re highly rated by recent guests. At Starlite Motel, expect a classic setup framed around a large outdoor pool.

Though some of the room décor is a bit dated, it’s very clean, and each room comes with a little patio setup overlooking the pool. Think of it like a classic motel stay that’s been zhuzhed up with plenty of love and care.

Highly affordable & highly rated—Part II: Black Hawk Motel & Suites

Again, you don’t need to overspend in the Wisconsin Dells for a great trip. With a near five-star rating from close to 2,500 guests (at the time of writing), Black Hawk Motel & Suites seems to have perfected its setup. The rooms face a large pool that includes two slides and plenty of chairs for lounging.

But there’s also an indoor pool, sauna, arcade, grills, coin-operated laundry, and just about every other amenity you could hope for in such a reasonably priced motel.

Non-stop fun: Spring Brook Resort

Spring Brook Resort has something to offer the whole family. Set on over 350 private, wooded acres, you’ve got a front-row seat to the best natural wonders in the Dells… along with offers like swimming, fishing, golfing, and lounging by the lakeside.

There’s also a brand-new Clubhouse Complex with indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness room, a game room, and even a sports bar and grill. It’s great for summer fun or winter escapes alike.

Right on the water: Delton Oaks Resort

Delton Oaks Resort sits right on the water, letting you unwind under the sun and at the water’s edge all summer long. Plus, there are outdoor grills so families can whip up a meal, along with campfire spots for when the sun sets—as a bonus, the resort provides the wood.

I also love that Delton Oaks hosts weekly live musical performances during high season. It showcases the amount of thought and care that goes into this resort’s features and amenities.

Classic rustic vibes: Wilderness on the Lake

Similar to Aloha Beach Resort & Suites (listed below), Wilderness on the Lake abuts the Dells, giving you direct access to the water. There’s also a pool (basically a mini adventure park) and a lounge, letting both kids and parents unwind on their own time.

I also really like the classic and rustic wilderness-style décor, with plenty of wood features and textiles that you’d see in a cabin deep in the woods.

Quaint & quiet for adults & kids: Birchcliff Resort

If you’re looking for hotels in the Wisconsin Dells that capitalize on the natural setting, head to Birchcliff Resort. This gorgeous property consists of wooden cabins that are surrounded by protected State Forest. You can play basketball, tennis, shuffleboard, ping pong, horseshoes, hike along the beach, and enjoy a community campfire.

Though kids are more than welcome, this hotel would appeal especially to adults looking for a quieter escape. (Including a winter wonderland-style vacation later on in the year.)

Relaxation to the max: Delton Grand Resort & Spa

This luxury hotel sits right on the edge of Lake Delton, offering suites up to 3,700 square feet. That’s plenty of room to stretch for larger groups, but the real focus is on those upscale amenities.

There are saunas, outdoor heated pools, full-suite spas, and even lakefront villas with two-car garages and chef-caliber kitchens. Think of it like your gateway to a truly high-class Wisconsin Dells retreat.

Off the beaten path: Aloha Beach Resort & Suites

Removed from the hustle and bustle of other hotels in the Wisconsin Dells, Aloha Beach Resort & Suites provides a quieter escape—one that still comes with a great pool.

There’s a tapas restaurant nearby, along with Wisconsin Deer Park and The Bavarian Village. But the big coup is the direct access to the Dells via the private docks, giving you the keys to a lakeside adventure day-in and day-out.