Skip Going Abroad With These 5 Domestic Trip Ideas

Travelers across the country are swapping their international trips for domestic adventures this year.

The reasons are manifold, from economic concerns to safety problems to ongoing travel issues, from airport delays to anti-tourism protests. If you’re one of the millions of Americans staying stateside this summer, you aren’t alone.

While you save money and wait for those tourism and safety concerns to resolve, you can still travel—and you can head into never-before-seen territory if you have a few good domestic trip ideas under your belt.

The US is home to dozens of hidden-gem caliber destinations, has plenty of unique side quests around major landmarks and parks, and is also home to landscapes and cities that feel international.

Ready to see which domestic trip ideas will transport you on an unforgettable adventure?

Start with these five destinations that feel like another country. I’ve listed out a few recommendations for hotels, but you can also search for your own.

5 domestic trip ideas that feel international

A Caribbean feel in Key West

Key West is one of the best places in the US to soak up those tropical Caribbean vibes. In fact, it’s the only part of the continental US that dips into a tropical region, meaning those palm trees and cerulean waters are as close to the real thing as you can get without leaving the country. And while Key West is small when it comes to land mass, the adventures just keep rolling—even in winter.

If you can’t swing an escape to the Bahamas or USVI, don’t worry—Key West has all the elements of an unbeatable vacation in the tropics. Whether you want to swim with the dolphins or gather at Mallory Square to watch the sunset across the water, a little slice of heaven awaits.

If you want to head as far south as possible, book a room at Southernmost Beach Resort. The property offers adults-only options for lodging, along with four bars, a secluded pier, and multiple pools (all lined with gorgeous palms). Best of all, you also have Key West’s historic shopping district in reach.

An alpine atmosphere in Wyoming

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has quickly become one of the US’s most quietly luxurious destinations. Though it launched as a winter wonderland for adventurers and sports enthusiasts, it has since taken off as an ideal cool-cation destination in summer.

From dude ranches to endless hiking trails to stargazing like a pro, there are dozens of warm-weather activities to take on.

And while it’s hard to compare the grand Rockies to any other mountain range, the Swiss Alps aren’t far behind. The towering peaks around Jackson Hole bring to mind the mammoth Alps, as do its green, fertile valleys. There’s just one difference: Jackson Hole is brimming with wildlife.

One of the best places to soak up those Alps-in-the-Rockies atmosphere is at Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa. Only a few blocks from the Town Square, you’ll have a front-row seat to the steep hillsides and mountaintops. Plus, you also have all those Alps-style amenities, from an upscale and full-service spa to high-class, onsite dining.

A Tuscan dream in Napa Valley

The Keys as the Caribbean, the Rockies as the Alps—and now, we’re onto wine country. Italy’s Tuscany is one of the world’s most prolific and well-known winegrowing regions. Tuscan vineyards are responsible for the famous Sangiovese grapes that produce Chianti, for example.

But in the US’s famed Napa Valley, those sprawling hills don’t grow Sangiovese—most grow Cabernet Sauvignon. But you won’t know the difference as you travel from town to town, drifting into stately and charming wine tasting rooms. (There’s even a Napa Valley Wine Train, if you’re interested in picturesque journeys by rail.)

If you’re looking for the perfect hermitage to take on your Tuscany-in-California escape, head to The Meritage Resort and Spa. It delivers on those Mediterranean features you’d expect in Tuscany, from a stone-and-brick-lined outdoor pool to a full-service and acclaimed spa to a subterranean tasting room. There’s also a bowling alley, in case you’re looking for a little excitement.

A jaunt to Japan just outside Seattle

You can find gorgeous Japanese destinations across the US. Off the top of my head, Miami’s Morikami Japanese Gardens and Hawaii’s Byodo-In Temple in Oahu.

But if you want to walk the walk when it comes to a Japanese adventure in the United States, go with a destination that has a sister city in Japan. Welcome to Bellevue, Washington, a short drive from Seattle and the sister city to Yao, Japan, since 1969.

You’ll feel this mainly through Bellevue’s dedication to green spaces, calming walking paths, and official gardens, like the Bellevue Botanical Garden. Similar to Yao, Bellevue places a strong emphasis on connection to nature.

But you’ll also notice its East Asian influences via Bellevue’s food scene, from pan-Asian food halls to omakase counters. (At the moment, Visit Bellevue has 56 top-notch Asian restaurants for you to sink your teeth into!)

I love Bellevue as a domestic trip swap thanks to its proximity to Seattle. In just 15 minutes, you can make it from downtown Seattle to Bellevue, making this Japanese-inspired escape within reach for another heading to Seattle—even if you only have a half-day to spare. Or if you want to stay out of the hustle and bustle of Seattle, book a room in Bellevue instead.

Your gateway to Latin America in Puerto Rico

Last but not least, one of the best domestic trip ideas for Americans is to head ‘abroad’ to an Overseas Territory that’s part of the US.

It’s more than an average swap-this-for-that domestic trip because it gives you the best of both worlds: as an Overseas Territory, you don’t need a passport to get into Puerto Rico, a veritable Latin American paradise.

The big question is… where should you stay? Almost all flights head into the capital of San Juan—and you’ll find plenty to do.

I suggest staying a night or two in San Juan while you get used to the culture shift and time zone jump, in some cases. You can find affordable hotels and resorts from just about every brand in the city.

From there, head off the beaten path to a spot like Rio Grande, where you’ll find larger and highly acclaimed resorts like the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve. It’s got everything you could want from a Latin American escape, from golf courses to a lagoon-style outdoor pool to lush, tropical grounds.