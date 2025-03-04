Travel Tips: 5 Countries My European Friends Recommend

When I write for American travelers, I tend to focus on destinations in North America, Europe, and South America. They’re more accessible to us in terms of budget, culture, and geography.

While Asian stops like Japan and Bali are high on the priority list for some Americans, the vast majority of us focus our travel goggles on the closest tropical and historical destinations.

We’re usually lying half-asleep on a beach with an empty cocktail nearby or breaking in a new pair of shoes while museum-hunting in Italy or France.

But what about non-American travelers?

Here in Barcelona, my immediate friend group includes people from around Europe, and they often set their sights on more exotic, distant locations. Many also work at companies that are legally required to offer employees six weeks of paid vacation. (One of my friends realized she was below the quota last year and had to take off. Mind-blowing, right?)

So, where do they go when it’s time to take off work—sometimes for weeks at a time?

Two of my friends just returned from a month-long jaunt across Sri Lanka. Last year around this time, they were returning from South Korea. And they aren’t the only ones drifting farther and farther off well-trodden tourist tracks.

Ever wondered how European thirty-somethings without children are traveling?

Take a peek behind the curtain with me. I’m listing out where each of my close friends in Barcelona has traveled over the last year. (Currently, two friends are on separate trips to Sri Lanka and Malaysia—so I’ll have to report back on how their trips go.)

5 countries my European friends recommend

Japan

One of my best friends (from Croatia) headed to Tokyo, Japan for his three-week honeymoon last November. It was the third time that he and his partner (from Spain) had visited—and they have plans to go back.

The pair are obsessed with Tokyo and Japanese culture.

They like Tokyo because it’s a vertical city, and you never know what unique adventure will await you on a skyscraper’s 26th floor. Despite the dense urban atmosphere, Japanese culture values respect, which means it’s gauche to make noise or disrupt others in public—and that goes a long way in keeping Tokyo peaceful.

Lastly, they’re in love with Japanese food.

South Korea

Two good friends of mine (both Italian) went on a three-week vacation in South Korea last year, hitting hotspots like Seoul and Jeju Island.

Their journey was inspired by pop culture and personal recommendations; one of our friends here in Barcelona is South Korean and has been selling our group on a trip for a while now.

The pair enjoyed the big-city vibes in Seoul. Korean skincare is enjoying a cult-like following around the world, so spas and shopping were high on their list. In Jeju, they were able to get outdoors, hiking through gorgeous national parks and relaxing by the water. They raved about the sites in Jeju—which they ended up liking more than Seoul.

Morocco

Almost everyone I know in Barcelona has been to Morrocco—and loved it. From just about every angle, you can expect an incredible trip.

Moroccans are known for being incredibly hospitable, meaning you’ll be able to find a helping hand just about anywhere. Though you need to be mindful of cultural cues and safety, I don’t know anyone who’s had a dangerous run-in in the country.

If you stay in cities like Marrakesh, Casablanca, and Chefchaouen, you can enjoy world-class architecture and bazaars. (Plan to shop a lot in Morocco!) Or you can drift out of cities to explore some of the most intact Roman ruins in the world.

You can also delve into the desert to sleep under the stars in the Sahara. There are even Mediterranean surf towns where you can get the hang of catching a few waves.

Georgia

Currently, Georgia is going through a period of political upheaval—so you may want to plan a visit to this Caucasus country a bit later. (There’s a ‘lively debate’ on whether the country should join the European Union.)

That being said, don’t forget about Tbilisi, the nation’s capital city.

The city is a blend of old and new, with modern brutalist structures sitting alongside Byzantine ruins. The food, such as dishes like khinkali and khachpuri, isn’t like other Eastern European dishes. And the people are renowned for being hospitable—and are often curious about life outside the region.

Colombia

It feels like everyone I know is going to Colombia. Many close friends who have gone had a personal tie to the country; their friends married locals or their own partners are hosting jungle retreats. Others just want to take it easy in warm, laidback outposts for a month.

Regardless of why they travel to Colombia, they come back raving.

From the food to the warm people to the natural wonders to the artisanal craftsmanship, it’s an alluring and colorful destination. Personally, I’ve been interested in visiting since reading Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a famous author of magical realism who comes from Aracataca, Colombia.