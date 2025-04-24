Best Hostel Chains for Solo Travelers: Top 3 Picks

A more insular solo traveler might prefer a regular old hotel room or rental—but many solo adventurers prefer a more dynamic lodging experience.

The main focus for solo travelers is safety. But once you’re certain that you’ve found a secure set of options, you’re probably changing gears.

When it comes to the best hostel chains for solo travelers, you don’t just need a safe room to sleep in at night—you also need helpful staff who can give you suggestions and point you in the right direction.

On top of that, you might also want social activities that let you meet other solo travelers straight from your hotel. Hotels that offer a calendar of things to do take a load off solo travelers who are tired of itinerary-building. On top of that, making a few friends can ease feelings of loneliness and nerves.

Here’s my point: Finding the right place to stay can make or break your solo travel adventure. To simplify the process, I’m recommending some of my favorite hotel and hostel chains that have locations around the world.

Whether you’re after a solo suite or a shared bunkbed room, you’ll find what you’re looking for below.

On top of that, the hostel brands listed below also offer something extra—from solo-traveler-specific packages to co-working spaces where you can clock in for a bit.

Best hostel chains for solo travelers

Moxy by Marriott (Global)

Coworking capabilities, social calendar, & options to scale up

Locations: 176 locations worldwide

Billed as ‘stylish and playful hotels’, there’s a pretty straightforward premise here: Moxy gives you a safe place to rest your head at night while also handing you the keys to social hour after social hour. Show up ready for a good time—I mean it, check-in takes place at the bar.

When your social battery is drained, you can head back to your room for some shut-eye—or to the coworking space where you can log a few hours on the clock. The choice is yours.

Yotel (Global)

A simple setup, two brands to choose from, & solo traveler-specific packages

Locations: 18 locations worldwide (not including YOTELAIR)

Yotel was my go-to in New York City anytime I couldn’t stay with a friend. I was mainly using Yotel as a place to leave my bags and sleep between meeting up with friends across the city. It was reliable, secure, and located in a central spot—very useful for my utilitarian solo travel needs.

But Yotel has plenty more to offer. You can choose from two options: YOTEL, great for shorter stays, and YOTELPAD, which is ideal for longer trips and remote work sessions. (There’s also an airport option called YOTELAIR).

The cherry on top is the chain’s new MeDay package, which is designed to help solo travelers unwind.

Meininger Hotels (Europe)

Best of both hotels & hotels, pet-friendly, and long-stay ready

Locations: 36 locations across Europe

If you don’t fit the bill as a socially-minded solo traveler, Meininger has a room for you. Unlike most hostel chains for solo travelers, you get both hotel-style and hostel-style amenities.

From family-style rooms to shared bunkbed setups, it’s a dynamic and affordable take on hospitality.

Plus, they give you the power to work from most of their locations, making this chain a great pick for digital nomads in their thirties and forties.

If you’ll be solo traveling as part of a workcation, Meininger has the tools you need to book a comfortable, long-term stay. You can extend your trip up to 30 nights and even bring a pet along with you. Additionally, you still have access to those hostel-style amenities, including a shared full kitchen.