Solo, Women-Only Travel: What Is It & What Are Programs Like?

Solo travel is having a heyday—and so are women-only travel tours.

I’ve noticed solo travel take off in the last few years because it offers travelers a more intimate, flexible, and transformative experience. Without friends or family to entertain, solo travelers can delve more deeply into the types of tours that spark intrigue for them.

From Africa to Asia to the Caribbean, there’s a perfect destination for every person out there.

Women-only tours, by contrast, often focus on women over the age of 40. With added income and time at their disposal, they’re seeking out adventures that weren’t accessible to them in their twenties and thirties.

Many are looking for new connections with other women who are also in transitional life periods. Some might also seek out women-only experiences for cultural and religious reasons.

But there’s a new trend on the horizon—one that combines the personal focus of solo travel with the community-building element of women-only travel.

Welcome to a growing sector of solo, women-only trips and programs.

So, how did we get here? And what do these types of trips usually look like?

Why is women-only travel taking off?

Most women-only travel is focused on making personal connections with like-minded women. It’s really that simple.

As I outlined before, most of these travelers are over the age of 40 and are transitioning to a new life period—one that affords them more time, curiosity, and funds. (It’s a demographic that’s now called Queenagers. Love it.)

But age and freedom aren’t the only cases. Some women seek out gendered tours and trips because it’s culturally and religiously appropriate. They might not be comfortable spending time with men outside of their immediate families.

Though I’m not from a religion or culture that emphasizes that type of separation, it makes sense.

Let me paint a picture. On my last flight (a seven-hour trip from Atlanta to Barcelona), the man sitting next to me in our two-seater row decided to chat me up. He offered to buy me a drink, then found a way to start conversations with me throughout the flight before ultimately asking for my number and offering to take me out to dinner.

Was he a threat? I sincerely doubt it. Was it still really uncomfortable to be in that position for several hours? Yeah.

Let me paint another picture. Last September while heading out on a press trip, I hailed a cab at 7 am. A drunk man who was also headed to the airport at that time asked to hitch a ride, and I had to decide whether he was actually going to the airport, drunk enough to pose a threat to me, whether the taxi driver would step in, and what to do. At 7 am, while heading out on a work trip.

I think these two (very, very tame) examples from the last year paint a great picture of why women like to move in packs, even as solo travelers. You’re less likely to be derailed, and you’re less likely to hesitate to say no to someone who’s being pushy.

How can you find a women-only solo travel experience?

Women-only travel has been around for close to a decade. Intrepid Travel notably led the charge back in 2018 with its Women’s Expeditions program.

Last year, Insight Vacations joined with its women-only tours, which is followed by new programs from Geographic Expeditions.

This year, EF Go Ahead Tours is joining the women-only travel craze. They recently rolled out seven new women-only tours geared toward solo travelers on the hunt for connection, skills development, and meaningful transformation.

Priced between $3,000-4,500, they’re a little more expensive than Intrepid’s offer, but I’m recommending them because they’re very comprehensive. Not only can you expect a well-organized tour, but you can also expect to meet women tour guides, artisans, experts, and more while on the trip.

It’s women-women-women all the way around.

Here are EF Go Ahead’s women-only tours: