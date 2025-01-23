Southern Sicily Secrets: My 5 Favorite Hidden Gems

My first impression of Sicily wasn’t the best.

I was surprised at how dry and desert-like the landscape was. For whatever reason, I’d pictured greenery and sprawling farms.

Then it was seeing horse and donkey dishes on so many menus. Coming from the US’s cowboy culture, the idea of eating horse still feels a little sacrilege.

But at the same time, my first foray into Sicily struck a cord for me. Those early surprises quickly gave way to intrigue and delight.

The lack of greenery didn’t mean much when the real stars were those rocky, crystalline coves. And there’s no need to eat horse (unless you want to try, of course) given the range of fresh seafood available at almost every restaurant.

And despite the sweltering summer temperatures, Sicily is a true wonderland in July and August.

During the day, it’s too hot to do anything aside from snack, lounge by the sea or a pool, and sip on a chilled drink. At night, towns come alive with festivals, concerts, and more—most of which are free to the public.

Oh, and the ruins. Ruins around every single corner.

While hotspots like Palermo and Catania welcome millions of tourists each year, I vote you head to Sicily with one goal: To get lost in its tiny, coastal towns.

I’m recommending my favorite stops along the island’s southern coast where I usually end up come August. You won’t see them shouted out on many ‘best beaches in Sicily’ articles, and that’s part of the magic.

My favorite hidden gems on Sicily’s southern coast

Spoiler alert: not all of these spots are actually tiny. Some of them also aren’t hidden gems because they’re well-known by Italians.

Still, you won’t notice too many other travelers in any of these areas during summer—and especially not Americans.

Ortigia

Aerial view of Ortigia Island and Siracusa city at sunset (Getty)

Let’s kick off this list with the largest selection: Ortigia. This gorgeous town has some truly ancient history; a Roman amphitheater is preserved right in its center, visible to passersby.

While there any beaches—only rocky coves—to lounge on, you can easily find a cabana to lounge on near the water, eat at some of the island’s best restaurants, and wander through its winding, narrow streets.

Best of all, you can find really affordable rentals and hotels in Siracusa, then walk into Ortigia. (This is what I’ve done over the last few years.)

Avola

Marina di Avola in the district of Syracuse (Getty)

Last summer, I stayed in Avola at a gorgeous rental property with a large pool.

That meant me and my friends had choices—whether we wanted to walk to the beach to swim there, have a drink (or ten) by the rental’s pool, or even drive to another area to explore a new cove.

Avola isn’t quite as large or developed as Fontane Bianche (below), meaning there’s a family-friendly, small-town atmosphere.

When the sun finally goes down, you can walk into town along the beachside promenade to find a place to eat dinner. And you won’t go wrong with any of them—that’s my Sicilian promise to you.

Fontane Bianche

Fontana Bianche (Getty)

I’m breaking my own rule here; Fontane Bianche isn’t a hidden gem by any stretch of the imagination.

Its narrow beach is chock-full of lounging chairs and umbrellas, most of which are serviced and cost around $50 for the day

That being said, it’s pure European summer vacation fare—and that should be on your radar. I’m talking Speedos in every direction, buffet food that’s ridiculously good, improbably glamorous women, joyful families, and suntanned matriarchs drifting out to sea on blow-up flamingos.

La vita bella, my friends.

Noto

ICathedral in the evening (Getty)

This UNESCO-listed town is home to one of the most iconic church facades in Sicily—you may recognize it from postcards and similar tourism content.

I highly suggest taking a tour of the town so you can soak up its gorgeous, golden-tinted architecture and buy a few souvenirs. You can find high-quality items here, including those amazing Graste ceramic head vases.

But let’s not forget where your focus should be: the coastline. Outside Noto, you can head to Lido di Noto, a beach resort area. There are clubs, sunbed rentals, and other types of activities.

Just remember that it’ll be a very relaxed vibe in summertime, when its normal for locals from Sicily and beyond to visit the area.

Scicli

“Italy, Sicily, Sampieri, the houses of the old village on the sea.”

This hillside town is located in the Valley of Noto (Val di Noto), home to dozens of important greenhouses that serve the rest of the island.

Given this ancient village is nestled in a valley, it’s particularly beautiful to explore from the hillsides around. Similarly, the area is known for its stunning, pristine coves.

I’m not using the word beach here because the coastal areas around Scicli are rocky and dramatic. That being said, you can find sunbeds and spots to lounge throughout areas like Sampieri Beach, Donnalucata, and Cava d’Aliga.

