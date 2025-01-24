The Rules of Solo Travel in Big Cities

Solo adventures are a rite of passage for many travelers.

Setting off into the sunset all by your lonesome can positively impact your self-development and worldview.

Personally, I like solo journeys because I’m one for long bouts of quiet introspection while people-watching. There’s also a strong emphasis on freedom; you can create your own tailored itineraries without making concessions for travel buddies.

Aside from self-reflection and autonomy, solo travel also opens us up to new experiences. We’re pushed to look out for ourselves in every way, letting us develop a sense of independence and self-reliance while pursuing personal interests.

That being said, solo travel comes with a few catches.

First, you need to think about safety, especially in big cities. While even quiet, rural outposts are no strangers to danger, there are more opportunities for things to go awry in a major hub like Miami, London, or Bangkok.

Want to know my tried-and-true tips for staying safe when traveling solo in a big city? They’re more straightforward than you might think. First up, though, let’s cover how to set yourself up for success before you board any planes.

Before you leave: Tips for booking

You can save a lot of money on hotels and hostels by avoiding touristy areas. That being said, don’t book the first cheap option you find. Do a little research into the area to make sure it’s safe. Read the hotel/hostel/rental reviews carefully. Along with looking into the neighborhood, comb through those reviews, too. Use a keyword search to find topics that are important, including safety, crime, and more. If you want to know more, call the hotel and ask a few questions—they should have straightforward answers about what types of guests normally stay there and whether or not the stay will work for you.

Once you arrive: Tips when traveling solo in a big city

Just in case you forgot. Don’t wear anything flashy—even if it’s a fake. I don’t care if it’s fake Cartier or vintage Cartier. You’re a walking target in most big cities around the world when you wear flashy jewelry and accessories.



