Top 5 US Cities for Solo Travel in 2025—No Car Rentals Needed

Solo travel in the US looks a lot different if you don’t have a car with you.

For the vast majority of travelers, that means sticking to cities. And not just any big city, but one that also has a functional public transportation system.

That already narrows down the list for travelers who want to stay in the United States for their next big solo adventure.

While cities like Naples, Sedona, and Boise are highly ranked by solo travelers, they don’t make it particularly easy for visitors to get around.

Aside from ease of transportation, topics like safety and entertainment are also high on the priority list for solo travelers. A city should be accessible via public transportation without leading tourists into dangerous zones.

Simultaneously, they should be ‘close to the action’ in terms of popular sites and activities.

So, which US cities come out ahead for solo travelers who won’t be driving into town? Based on metrics like walkability, safety, and entertainment, these hubs come out ahead.

Best US cities for solo travelers

Washington DC: Perfect for fans of museums and landmarks

From the outside looking in, Washington DC is a little sterile. Its hyper-clean streets lead from museum to landmark and back again, offering a prim look at America’s capital city.

That being said, there’s almost an endless range of activities to dig into—and many are free to the public. With dozens of free attractions and experiences, solo travelers can get more out of their trip without going over budget.

On top of that, it’s consistently ranked as one of the safest cities for tourists, meaning you don’t need to worry about security. While its public transportation isn’t the most diverse, it’s still easy to use for newcomers.

Chicago: Ideal for art and architecture lovers

Chicago doesn’t get enough love—likely because it’s located smack int eh middle of the Midwest. Though it’s on par with New York City and Los Angeles in terms of financial and economic power, it’s not overly expensive, letting solo travelers explore the city without emptying their pockets.

And it’s an interesting city to explore. From its architecture to its lakeside parks, there’s a cool surprise around every corner. There’s also an artsy underground in Chicago that can be felt in modern and historical spots alike, from its speak-easy jazz clubs to the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art. Also, the food. The food!

Boston: A win for history buffs

Charm, history, and walkability converge in Boston to make it one of the top choices for solo travelers—year after year.

First and foremost, the city’s historic streets are easy to navigate, while its public transportation system is one of the most connected and navigable in the US.

But the true star here is history. Even the Boston Public Library offers a peak into the city’s ties to the Old World. Similar to DC, you can find world-class museums—and tons of monuments, landmarks, and more.

But don’t forget about the seafood. Like Chicago, this city stands out for its top-notch eateries.

Seattle: Ideal for nature-lovers

Want a slice of nature with your big-city adventure? You don’t need a car to get a taste of the Pacific Northwest when you visit Seattle.

In fact, it’s got a highly unique and sought-after balance that blends technology, history, architecture, and nature into one very cool package.

Unsurprisingly, Seattle has a highly functional public transportation system, along with a handful of walkable neighborhoods. There are even ferries ready to squire you off on day trips to coastal cities and national parks. For the truly adventurous solo traveler, Seattle has it all.

New York City: Best for people-watchers

Want to watch the world drift by and possibly be swept up into its current? New York City is one of the best places to disappear.

If you aren’t sure whether you want culture, history, architecture, nature, or entertainment, you’ll have a little bit of everything. Yes—even nature. Central Park is almost 850 acres, my friends.

While New York City has a fast pace and is very crowded, you can go at your own speed—just make sure to stand to the side of the sidewalk to let others pass. And don’t be worried about traveling solo. Nobody in New York City will notice you, for better or for worse.

