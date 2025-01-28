6 Destinations in Europe That Are Perfect for Solo Travel

Solo travel is having a bit of a heyday.

Some of this points back to the rise of transformational travel. On the hunt for more meaningful experiences, many jet-setters are shedding their social groups to foray into the unknown all alone.

On the other hand, some people prefer solo travel because it’s more affordable and lets them stay agile—especially for shorter trips.

In other words, while solo travel tends to be more immersive and exciting, it can also be exhausting, overwhelming, and even risky.

The most important part of planning a solo trip is getting your destination right. The larger the city, the easier it is to find suitable lodging, take advantage of public transportation, and find more varied experiences, from bar-hopping to museum tours.

With its almost unending list of visitable cities, Europe is one of the first stops for solo travelers from the United States.

But where should you go if you’re relatively green at solo travel?

I’ve got suggestions based on my own unexpectedly spectacular visits, along with suggestions from my well-traveled digital nomad friends. These cities make it easy for you get around (including to and from the nearest airport), explore the city on foot or via public transportation, and rub elbows with locals and travelers alike.

Top European cities for solo travel

Great for splurging: Dublin, Ireland

My first impression of Dublin went something along the lines of, Wow, these are New York City prices. I was quickly swept up in the city’s grungy but gorgeous vibe, so I didn’t have the time to complain about those prices.

But they caught up to me, which is why I’m suggesting Dublin for travelers who are ready to splurge a bit.

With a pretty cloistered downtown area and an easy-to-use tram system, Dublin is a top spot for visitors. Some locals are also happy to chat at the city’s many pubs, which can go a long way in introducing you to the real lifeblood of this city.

Here’s where to stay in Dublin and what to do.

Perfect for saving: Krakow, Poland

Krakow should be the first place you visit in Poland. Unfortunately, much of the country’s historic districts were leveled during World War II, effectively erasing centuries’ worth of architecture and history.

That’s not the case in Krakow, which was spared from much of the destruction.

Krakow’s old district is the stuff of fairytales. The architecture is distinct, while the little squares and plazas are full of character. Solo travelers can uncover delight after delight. It’s also a friendly city and highly accessible by foot, letting you settle in without too much confusion.

Here’s where to stay in Krakow and what to do.

Avoid the crowds: Hamburg, Germany

Want to delve deep into German identity without running into the wasted youth of Berlin’s party scene and the more uptight norms of Munich? Head to Hamburg.

While Berlin is usually rated as the world’s best solo traveler destination (and for good reason), you’ll have a more intimate cultural experience in Hamburg.

The city has plenty of mom-and-pop shops, along with an industrial history that can be felt in its architecture and winding canals. With plenty of public transportation and an underground scene that reflects those Berlin sensibilities, you’ll be able to get lost—just not in a crowd of tourists.

Here’s where to stay in Hamburg and what to do.

Eat like royalty: Valencia, Spain

You can eat like royalty throughout Spain and Portugal—it’s hard not to, in fact. But in Valencia, you’ll have a front-row seat to some of the peninsula’s best eats.

This is the hometown of paella—but you can also find seafood specialties, classic Spanish dishes, and plenty of local favorites.

Aside from eating like royalty, you also have access to the same basic range of amenities that people flock to Barcelona for. I’m talking about gorgeous historical sites and districts, art museums galore, and stunning city parks and beaches. (Seriously—skip Barcelona and go to Valencia.)

Here’s where to stay in Valencia and what to do.

Venture into the unknown: Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki is the capital of Finland, renowned for its condensed capital city. It’s perfect for solo travelers who want to take a look at lesser-known Europe (similar to Krakow and Ljubljana, below), offering an unforgettable experience during any season.

In summer, you’ll have added hours of daylight to enjoy the midnight sun while you explore Helsinki’s museums and restaurants.

In winter, by contrast, you’ll get all the best of the northern lights and that it’s-dark-early hospitality. It’s also the sauna capital of the world if you like warmth and glowing skin.

Here’s where to stay in Helsinki and what to do.

Drool over the views: Ljubljana, Slovenia

I have strong feelings toward Ljubljana—to the point that I don’t want to recommend it here lest it be overrun with tourists.

It’s already quietly become a top choice for solo travelers thanks to its affordability, safety, and views. It’s also home to some 50,000 students, making it a top choice for younger travelers.

Those views are the big focus, though. Slovenia is blanketed in stunning forests and mountains, which surround Ljubljana. Though this capital city is tiny (which makes it easier to get around for solo adventurers), it’s also picturesque as hell.

There’s a river that cuts through the city, bringing to mind Venice, while its ancient architecture makes you feel like you’re walking through a Game of Thrones set.

Here’s where to stay in Ljubljana and what to do.