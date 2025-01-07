How to Stay With Tarmo, Finland’s Most Beloved Airbnb Host

Airbnb is full of potential.

Videos by TravelAwaits

I’m a little critical of the platform because many hosts have taken advantage of legal loopholes and savings-focused travelers, offering subpar stays at exorbitant prices.

Some even do that in cities that are struggling with housing crises.

In hotspots like New York City and Barcelona, one way that local government is attempting to curb the number of unregistered and illegal rentals is by restricting hosts to shared apartments.

In other words, hosts aren’t allowed to rent out the entire apartment or home. They need to live there full-time in order to host.

It’s an interesting pivot back toward the early days of the platform.

And though I prefer my privacy, I’ve had great experiences with live-in Airbnb hosts in the past. Not only are they helpful, but they also tend to be friendly and effortlessly sociable.

In some cases, travelers and hosts turn their brief time together into lifelong friendships. They might even take to social media to highlight some of their most heartwarming moments.

In fact, I heard of one recently on social media, and it tugged at my heartstrings enough that I’m circling back to dig deeper into the story of two Spanish travelers and their Finnish host.

They took Instagram by storm in early December with a little birthday cake magic, and they’ve introduced the world to Tarmo, a Finnish Airbnb host who lives just outside the northern city of Rovaniemi.

Just outside of Rovaniemi…

If the town of Rovaniemi, Finland is ringing any bells, that’s because it’s the official home of Santa Claus. Straddling the Arctic Circle, it’s one of the most picturesque destinations to explore during winter.

And while it might sound off-limits to the average traveler, I’ve had great experiences in Scandinavia in the depths of winter.

In fact, I think it’s the best time to visit. Scandinavians know how to survive winter in high fashion, from hearty meals amid candlelight to cozy gatherings with friends.

Clearly, I’m not the only one who thinks so. In mid-December, a Spanish traveler named Daniela posted a video of her last Airbnb stay where she and a friend were hosted by Tarmo.

Tarmo made them feel comfortable and safe, while also pointing out a few good sites, restaurants, and activities nearby. The women’s departure coincided with Tarmo’s birthday—so they bought a small cake and lined it with candles, then sang him happy birthday.

Tarmo sat with teary eyes before blowing out his candles, then hugged goodbye to his guests. Unsurprisingly, the heartwarming video went viral.

And so did Tarmo’s Airbnb.

Why Rovaniemi?

Since the video went viral, I’ve seen reports that Tarmo’s Airbnb has been booked out for January. But it looks like there’s space for new reservations in February and beyond—meaning you can also stay with Tarmo outside of Rovaniemi if you’re ready to take on the Finnish winter.

First up, though—what is there to do in Rovaniemi in winter aside from visiting Santa Claus Village?

There are nature and wildlife areas where you can get up close and personal with reindeer, along with husky safaris.

As someone who has manned her own dog sled, I’d have to advocate for the dogs. They are built to run dozens of miles in the Arctic, which was really a sight to see as the mother to a perfectly needy chihuahua.

Aside from rugged animal safaris, you’re also guaranteed to see the northern lights near Rovaniemi. There are a handful of ways for you to soak up the gorgeous displays, from ‘northern light hunting’ tours to interactive museum exhibits that showcase the northern lights and explain the phenomenon.

There are also tours that showcase the stunning but brutal depths of winter wilderness, taking you straight into the heart of the frozen Riisitunturi National Park. I’d probably go for the Korouma Canyon Frozen Waterfall tour, as well.

Staying with Tarmo

A screenshot of the women singing to Tarmo (Courtesy of @danielaadib, Instagram)

If that adorable Instagram video pulled at your heartstrings, you can book a stay with Tarmo. His home comes with a sauna (standard practice in Finland) and is located around 30km outside Rovaniemi.

But keep in mind that Tarmo doesn’t speak English, so you’ll need to rely on a translator app if you want to communicate.

I think this is a good time to point out that Finnish people are renowned for being reserved and modest. They aren’t smiley people, nor are they outgoing. Though I’m sure hosts like Tarmo are incredibly kind and helpful, I’d hate to give anyone the impression that he’s there to entertain his guests or wait on them hand and foot.

That being said, Tarmo’s cabin is a Guest Favorite—and his reviews are consistently great. If Tarmo’s place is booked up, you can shop around for other highly rated Airbnbs here.