The DOS Issued a ‘Worldwide Caution’ for Americans—What Does It Mean?

On June 22, 2025, the US Department of State issued a media note urging travelers to exercise worldwide caution.

Videos by TravelAwaits

The update flew under the radar for travelers around the country, as news headlines during the weekend overwhelmingly focused on conflicts in the Middle East.

The DOS update also comes on the back of other high-profile announcements regarding the United States and travel.

The first was a travel ban that the United States issued against residents of 12 countries around the world. The second was a list of travel alerts that ten countries subsequently listed for the United States.

Seasoned travelers didn’t pay too much attention to either political announcement from Spring 2025. The travel bans are geared toward nationals interested in studying and immigration—not casual travel. And, on the flip side, those alerts issued for foreign citizens visiting the US were merely suggestions—not bans.

But the June 22 announcement from the Department of State is a little different. First, because it’s a warning for Americans to exercise ‘worldwide caution’, even in places with little crime. Second, they don’t come around too often.

The big question is, why did the DOS issue the alert? And do Americans need to listen to it?

The DOS issues a ‘worldwide caution’

Here’s the official media note from the Department of State:

“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent security alerts when planning travel at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages.html.”

If you click on the link, you’re directed to the Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs. There, you can search for your trip destination to learn more about the consulates and embassies that are located nearby.

What does this warning from the DOS actually mean?

As outlined in the note from the DOS, Americans are strongly urged to exercise worldwide caution due to potential ‘demonstrations’ against American citizens abroad based on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. In fact, the last two examples of the DOS issuing a call for worldwide caution came from similar events.

The last time the Department of State issued a worldwide caution order was in October 2023 during a heightened period of conflict in Israel. A similar alert came in August 2022 after a high-ranking member of an extremist group was killed.

But not all warnings are due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

In May 2024, the Department of State issued a similar warning, citing sharp increases in violent actions taken against the LGBTQ+ community. The goal of the alert was to remind Americans to be careful and mindful when joining LGBTQ+ and similar events.

That last note stands out to me because, in 2024, I also covered the fact that the US landed on the ACLED’s list of Top 50 Most Conflict-Ridden Countries. And it got there thanks to heightened potential danger to civilians, including at-risk LGBTQ+ populations, from armed groups.

Here’s my point: travel warnings, alerts, bans, and more come in all shapes and sizes. In my experience, they also seem geared toward travelers who aren’t following the news. I think anyone who has been tuning in to headlines in the US recently would instinctively avoid planning that bucket list trip to the Middle East. At least, for now.

Should Americans listen to the DOS’s worldwide caution order?

According to some early reports, it doesn’t look like many travelers are heeding the latest Worldwide Caution warning from the Department of State.

I personally wouldn’t cancel or alter any international travel plans unless they specifically involved the Middle Eastern regions mentioned. In fact, I’d probably change or cancel my plans to Southern Europe due to an issue like rising anti-tourism sentiment before I’d alter a trip based on this last DOS warning.

That’s due to my experience living abroad and traveling extensively for almost two decades, where one golden rule has worked out well for me: keep it simple and don’t go where you’re not welcome.

That being said, the DOS’s recent update is a great reminder to take safety seriously while traveling. It’s also the perfect opportunity to study up on how to stay safe while traveling internationally.

If you want, you can exercise caution by: