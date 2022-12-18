10 Top RV Destinations Travelers Loved In 2022

RVshare, the largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace in the world, recently released its 2023 Travel Trend Report, which revealed the top destinations for RVshare renters in 2022.

Interestingly, 20 percent of rentals were booked to attend events, such as music festivals, tailgating, and auto and aviation shows. From events to national parks, here are the top RV travel destinations for 2022 according to RVshare insights.

Cape Royal, the southernmost viewpoint of the North Rim Photo credit: Erik Harrison / Shutterstock.com

1. Grand Canyon National Park

Arizona

According to RVshare’s data, 68 percent of RV rental travelers say they’re very or 100 percent likely to stay in an RV for trips to national parks, which is up six percent from last year. Grand Canyon National Park tops the list of destinations for RVshare travelers, which comes as no surprise as it is one of the most-visited national parks in the United States.

Park campgrounds fill up months in advance, so reservations are strongly recommended. Camping in the park is only allowed in designated sites within designated campgrounds in both the North Rim and South Rim. It is not permitted along roadsides, overlooks, pullouts, trailheads, or other parking areas.

According to NPS, 90 percent of visitors come to the South Rim, which is the Arizona side of the Canyon. It is open year-round and is easier to get to than the North Rim, which is more wild and secluded. Located on the Utah side of the Canyon, the North Rim is closed during winter.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds | Walt Disney World / YouTube

2. The Campsites At Disney’s Fort Wilderness

Lake Buena Vista, Florida

The Campsites at Disney World’s Fort Wilderness was one of RVshare’s top five campgrounds in 2020 and was number one in 2021. It’s easy to see why. What other campground offers horseback riding, canoeing, a swimming pool, and archery?

It also hosts the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue dinner show. Disney expert Seana Beard recommends making reservations for Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White.

Disney World’s Fort Wilderness offers four types of RV campsites. Rent a golf cart to explore this picturesque backcountry resort’s 750 acres.

Kara Williams boondocks on the Las Vegas strip Photo credit: Kara Williams

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

Between entertainment on the strip, cocktail lounges, dining, and gambling, a Vegas trip can add up quick! Save some dough by camping in one of the great, scenic, amenity-filled RV parks in and just outside of Las Vegas. You could also take a page out of TravelAwaits contributor Kara Williams’s book and park your RV in the parking lot of Circus Circus Hotel & Casino. For approximately $53 a night, you get an electric hook-up and are within walking distance of attractions and restaurants.

4. Burning Man

Black Rock City, Nevada

Up 10 percent since last year, 63 percent of respondents say they’re “very or 100 percent likely to stay in an RV for multi-day festivals.” RVshare’s top event destination for 2023, Burning Man also made the list of top five events to bring an RV to in 2022. Camping is your only lodging option at this infamous music festival in the Black Rock Desert. Located a couple of hours from Reno, Burning Man is held the week leading up to and on Labor Day weekend. This year’s theme is ANIMALIA, which celebrates “the animal world and our place in it.” While you’re there, be sure to check out Fly Ranch Geyser.

Sunset over Tunnel View in California’s Yosemite National Park Photo credit: Andrew S / Shutterstock.com

5. Yosemite National Park

California

Spectacular granite cliffs, waterfalls, deep valleys, pristine lakes, rushing rivers, gorgeous meadows, giant sequoias, and vast wilderness areas make Yosemite National Park one of the most loved and visited national parks in the U.S. Reservations are no longer required to visit Yosemite next summer, but you will need to make reservations if you plan on staying in one of the 10 campgrounds that can accommodate RVs and trailers.

Be ready to boondock — electrical, water, and sewer hookups are not available in Yosemite. However, dump stations with fresh water are available. Additionally, generator use is only allowed during certain times of the day.

The best way to enjoy everything Ginnie Springs offers is to book a campsite. Photo credit: Nev Pires / Shutterstock.com

6. Ginnie Springs, Florida

Located near Gainesville in High Springs, Florida, Ginnie Springs Outdoors is a privately owned park that also made RVshare’s list of top campgrounds in the U.S. in 2020, 2021, and the summer of 2022.

Home to seven crystal-clear springs that stay at a perfect 72 degrees year-round, Ginnie Springs is on 200 wooded acres. Divers are drawn to its extensive underwater cave system. Kayakers, canoers, paddleboarders, tubers, swimmers, and snorkelers take advantage of Ginnie Springs’s ideal water temps.

Reservations are recommended to snag one of the 123 water and electric campsites. There is a dump station, but no sewer hookups.

The Watchman mountain and the Virgin River, which runs through Zion National Park. Photo credit: Bill45 / Shutterstock.com

7. Zion National Park

Springdale, Utah

Zion National Park was one of RVshare’s Top Five National Parks to visit in 2020 and 2021. Its red sandstone canyons and peaks call to hikers, climbers, and bikers, while the Virgin River that cuts through the park beckons boaters and kayakers.

One of the Mighty Five, Zion is one of Utah’s national parks that simply must be seen via RV. Located in Zion Canyon, Watchman Campground (190 sites, water and electric) is the most popular of the park’s three campgrounds. It is open year-round, while South Campground (117 sites, no hookups) is closed in the winter. Both are inside the park, allowing for easy access to park offerings such as Night Sky programs hosted by park rangers. All three campgrounds stay full just about every night from mid-March through late November, so be sure to reserve a camping spot!

Campland on the Bay Campsite Overview and Specifications / YouTube

8. Campland On The Bay

San Diego, California

One of RVshare’s top 10 campgrounds of 2021, Campland on the Bay® takes its spot as a top RV travel destination in 2022.

Located on the shores of Mission Bay just a 15-minute drive from downtown San Diego, Campland on the Bay offers waterfront RV camping and activities for all ages. Rent pontoons, jet skis, water skis, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and more to play in the bay. There’s also a marina, so you can bring your own boat.

Catch some rays on the beach, splash around in the pool, or relax in one of the two hot tubs. Rent a bike and pedal around Pacific Beach or Mission Bay Park. Other amenities include beach sports, a skatepark, a game room, and a basketball court. You can even build a campfire on the bay!

This racetrack hosts the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s most prestigious and important race. Photo credit: Nick Fox / Shutterstock.com

9. Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Just over half of respondents (52 percent) say they’re very or 100 percent likely to stay in an RV for tailgating events. This is up 10 percent compared to 2022. Speaking of last year, NASCAR’s DAYTONA 500 at the Daytona International Speedway was one of the top five events to bring an RV to in 2022.

Did you know that you can actually camp in the speedway’s 180-acre infield, surrounded by the famous 31-degree banked turns? The 65th annual DAYTONA 500 descends upon the World Center of Racing on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

There’s plenty to see and do while you’re in Daytona Beach. ONE DAYTONA is an outdoor shopping mall right across from the racetrack. The speedway is also just a few miles from the Museum of Arts & Sciences (MOAS), one of Central Florida’s largest museums. The beach and its boardwalk are just across the bridge!

The Gorge Amphitheater in 2022 / YouTube

10. The Gorge Amphitheatre

George, Washington

Situated near the Columbia River, The Gorge Amphitheatre is just west of George in Central Washington. That’s right, the tiny town’s name is a “humorous homage” to our country’s first president. Referred to as “The Gorge at George,” on occasion, the scenic outdoor concert venue offers spectacular views of the river gorge.

It also offers onsite camping for ticketholders, the night before or the night of the show. Up to six guests are allowed per campsite. RV sites with and without electricity are assigned in order of arrival.

Related Reading: