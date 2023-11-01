6 Best New Restaurants in Las Vegas | Enjoy the Unique Dining Experiences

Some people go to Las Vegas to gamble, I go to eat. My husband, Jason, and I have been coming here for over two decades and we never get tired of all the dining experiences Sin City has to offer.

What keeps the Las Vegas dining scene so exciting is the constant lineup of new and reimagined restaurants. Even some of the best known establishments bring in new chefs, beverage directors, and sommeliers to refresh their menus and entice their customers to return over and over.

And while Las Vegas is certainly known for high-end dining or classic great food, there’s a great restaurant available for all budgets and tastes.

From sit-down, five-course tasting menus with wine pairings to international food halls and serve your own beer, Las Vegas understands its wide range of audiences and has figured out how to satisfy all of their appetites.

As for thirst, there are amazing coctail lounges all over Las Vegas. Classic cocktails, creative cocktails with fresh fruit – you name it, you’ll get it! Actually, you’ll probably learn a few new coctail names along the way.

Las Vegas offers so many new attractions but for now, lets focus on new fine dining establishments.

Photo Credit: Mayfair Supper Club

Best New Restaurants in Las Vegas – Pick Your Dinner, Breakfast, or Lunch Menu and Enjoy the Food

1. Mayfair Supper Club

The hottest ticket in town is currently a reservation for The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio. Originally opened in January of 2020, this dining and entertainment venue later had to close for 18 months. It re-opened as a new restaurant in mid 2021 and now books out weeks in advance. I had personally tried to score a reservation on a previous trip, but to no avail, so I was beyond excited to finally have the chance to dine here at one of the top restaurants in Sin City.

Even just entering the main dining room is a memorable experience. As our hostess opened the door, we stepped back in time over 70 years. A dimly lit interior focused attention on the band and tuxedo-clad singer in the center of this retro dining room.

Once our eyes adjusted, we could see plushly upholstered booths, tables draped in floor length white linen cloths, large chandeliers, and stylishly dressed patrons. And if that wasn’t enough, through the windows we could see the Bellagio Fountains. I must admit, there was so much to take in in this dining room for the first few minutes that it was almost overwhelming.

As the band took a break, we ordered cocktails and browsed the menu. Featuring old-school classics like prime rib, New York strip, filet mignon, and lobster thermidor, this is a place to indulge. If you’re feeling like a high-roller, order the seafood tower or caviar service.

We started with the oysters and then selected the branzino for our entrées accompanied by sauteed spinach. If you have room for dessert, definitely order the cherries jubilee which is prepared tableside. All the food was excellent as was the service.

What really sets The Mayfair Supper Club apart from other high-end dining in Las Vegas is the entertainment. The Sinatra-era singers — one male and one female — performed all the classics accompanied by a piano and strings in this elegant dining room. On a list of many memorable evenings in Las Vegas, this one is now at the top.

Pro Tip: The best way to make reservations for The Mayfair Supper Club is on the Bellagio website, not through Open Table. If you’re planning to visit on a Friday or Saturday, book 4–6 weeks in advance.

dumplings at Din Tai Fung (Photo Credit: Din Tai Fung)

2. Din Tai Fung

If Din Tai Fung was going to open its largest location in the world, it made sense to do so in Las Vegas. Opened in late 2020, this Taiwainese-based dumpling restaurant is well known for its soup dumplings or xiao long bao.

Jason and I’ve enjoyed their food many times at the location near our home, but we were excited to eat at their Las Vegas new restaurant which can be found inside the Aria. I learned that this location makes 10,000 dumplings a day.

While guests wait for their table, they can watch the dumpling makers through a glass wall. Clad in crisp, white uniforms, staff flatten the dough, add the filling, and make the delicate folds perfectly.

If you’ve never been to Din Tai Fung before, definitely begin your meal with a few orders of steamed dumplings — personally we recommend the crab and pork. While these are delicious by themselves, they are even better with a dipping sauce.

Ask your server to help you craft a sauce using the soy, vinegar, ginger, and chili oil on your table. We strongly recommend the shrimp and pork spicy wontons. We’ve been ordering these for years and never get tired of them. Round out your meal with a vegetable side dish and maybe some noodles.

If you still have room, try one of the dessert baos. My personal favorite is the red bean buns. And everything here is even better when accompanied by a pot of hot, jasmine tea.

Pro Tip: With plenty of pricey restaurants in Las Vegas, Din Tai Fung is a reasonable option and is right on the Las Vegas strip. And with quick service, it’s also a good option for families or anyone on a tight timeline. And thanks to its large size, your wait time is likely to be short.

Spago patio (Photo Credit: Wendy Lee)

3. Brunch At Spago

Spago is not new to Las Vegas, in fact, it’s been here for 40 years. But last year they decided to start offering brunch, and it’s become one of Las Vegas’s new favorite dining experiences.

In 2018, Spago moved from Caesar’s Palace to the Bellagio. In its new location, guests can enjoy a large, outdoor patio overlooking the water and watch the dancing fountains periodically throughout the day.

But the real star of the show at Spago’s is the excellent food, particularly for a weekend brunch. Wolfgang Puck opened his first Spago in West Hollywood in 1982, and it’s been going strong ever since. Reservations at all three locations are hard to get, and after dining here, I understand why.

We started with tuna tartare in a nori rice crisp cone accompanied by a glass of champagne. Then we feasted on pasta bolognese and a rolled French omelet stuffed with crab. The omelet is one of their specialties and I highly recommend it.

For dessert, we were treated to the Instagram famous Spiked Lemon, a chiffon cake with yuzu cream, covered in yellow-tinted white chocolate, and topped with white spikes flecked with gold. I’m told there are seasonal variations of this dessert, so I will definitely need to return and try them.

Caviar Parfait (Photo Credit: Wendy Lee)

4. Michael Mina

Like Spago, Michael Mina is also a fine-dining institution in Las Vegas. Last year, this highly-rated new restaurant launched none other than Michael Mina himself appointed a new executive chef, Raj Dixit, who redesigned the seafood-focused menu adding his own flare to create signature dishes. Considered a sustainability expert, Chef Raj has been careful to select sustainable fish and seafood for the menu.

Michael Mina is not the place to come for a quick dinner. Instead, it’s a place to spend the evening. Diners expect to start with an option from its extensive cocktail menu, select an appetizer or two, enjoy an entrée, and then end the evening with dessert and aperitifs.

Our evening began with a caviar parfait and tuna tartare (definitely one of the menu highlights, continued with lobster pot pie and phyllo-crusted sole, and concluded with a petite chocolate tart. If you’re having a hard time choosing from among many excellent options, consider ordering the tasting menu.

One of the most notable features of Michael Mina is the service. Our water glasses were never empty, napkins dropped on the floor were replaced immediately, and our waiter described each dish beautifully. In a world where many Las Vegas restaurants have had to cut back on service, it was nice to experience such a high level of care and attention to detail.

5. Ski Lodge

Late last year, a new restaurant opened at Cosmopolitan called Superfrico, a lively Italian restaurant located near the Wicked Spoon buffet. While we didn’t have a chance to eat there although I was hoping to try their famous chicken parmesan.

We did try their bar, Ski Lodge, and it was a blast. A large window behind the bar projects scenes of a snowy day, making guests feel warm and cozy in the dark and rustic decor. Bartenders and servers all wear ski sweaters while a faux fireplace amps up the cozy factor.

Half way through our drinks, a singer and guitarist dressed in neon-colored clothing entered the dining room. The music was turned off and the duo performed a few songs. Then they disappeared.

Since we were on our way to dinner, we had time for just one drink, but I will definitely return to this fun and funky bar.

dumplings served at Famous Foods Street Eats (Photo Credit: Resorts World)

6. Famous Foods Street Eats

Las Vegas isn’t only about fine dining. In the past decade, it has added food halls as a way for guests to enjoy a quick and casual meal well within their budget. But unlike the food courts of the past filled with McDonald’s and Subway, the food halls host smaller, lesser-known purveyors from around the world with a few surprises for the first time visitors.

Famous Foods Street Eats in Resorts World is the newest Las Vegas food hall in a very casual space, and arguably the best. You’ll find outposts of some of the world’s best eateries. There’s dumplings from Taiwan, roast pig from the Philippines, clay pot rice from Singapore, a great Chinese restaurant and much, much more. Currently, there are 16 food stalls and plans are in the works for more.

If you’re choosing just one food stall, then head there and place an order. But what we did was place orders at several stalls at one time by using the kiosks found in the seating area. We entered our phone number at checkout and received a text as each item was ready.

In the middle of the food court is Center Bar serving all of your favorite adult beverages. They offer bartender service along with a selection of self-serve beers and cocktails.

Besides the restaurants I reviewed, you can have delicious meals in some of the best Las Vegas hotels like Bellagio, Golden Nugget Hotel, The Venetian Resort, Tuscany Suites, Vdara Hotel & Spa, Virgin hotels, and many more.

FAQs

Is It Expensive to Eat in Las Vegas?

The costs of dining in Las Vegas depend on the restaurant’s popularity, rating, and style. Moderately-priced Las Vegas will cost you at least $100 per day while high-end restaurants and very fine dining will cost youcloser to $200 per day on meals.

As for drinks, a cocktails range $15 to $25 or more. A glass of wine costs $12 to $22, and beer is usually around $10.

What Top Chefs Have Restaurants in Las Vegas?

The world-famous chef Gordon Ramsay has a huge presence in Las Vegas with several restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas, Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at The LINQ Promenade. Potato chips? By Gordon? Oh, yes. With cod.

The renowned chef Wolfgang Puck’s establishment is called Spago at the Bellagio. The French cuisine celebrated chef Joël Robuchon has his namesake restaurant.

What Restaurants Do the Kardashians Go to in Las Vegas?

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian often dine in TAO Asian Bistro at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Besides the Kardashians, TAO is often visited by Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, and Diddy.

Are There Good Restaurants on Las Vegas Boulevard

Yes, there are a lot of good restaurants on Las Vegas Boulevard. I recommend dining at Le Cirque, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, and Rivea. Prices at these upscale restaurants vary but generally range from $100 to $300 per person for a full dining experience you will certainly remember.

What Is the Best Mexican Restaurant in Las Vegas?

Bonito Michoacán Mexican Restaurant tops the list as a must-try for any Mexican food lovers in Las Vegas. It is owned and managed by Javier Barajas, the chef behind Lindo Michoacán. Bonito Michoacán aims to serve traditional Mexican dishes for a timeless dining experience in Las Vegas.

What Is the Usual Tip in Las Vegas Restaurants?

The usual tip in Las Vegas restaurants in the city is 15-20% of the total bill, depending on the quality of service provided. For exceptional service, you can tip your server more.

If you’re having a Las Vegas buffet with a set price, it is customary to tip $5-10 per person.

How Many Days Do You Need In Las Vegas?

Three days, or one weekend, is often agreed upon as the best amount of time to spend in Las Vegas. It gives you enough time to see the premier spots while not feeling too tired for your flight or drive home.

What Part Of Las Vegas Is The Best?

Fremont Street, otherwise known as “Old Vegas,” is a guaranteed must-visit in Las Vegas. It’s the one place in the city to experience the past, present, and future of Sin City.