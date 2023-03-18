The World’s First 3-Year Cruise Costs Less Than Some Mortgage Payments — The Cruise Line Offering The All-Inclusive Experience This Fall

If your goal has been to see the world, this may be the way to do it. Life at Sea Cruises is setting sail for the world’s first — and only — three-year world cruise, visiting 135 countries and seven continents.

“Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate bucket list cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home,” says Irina Strembitsky, director of sales & marketing at Life at Sea Cruises. “It’s your home at sea with the world as your backyard.”

Three-Year World Cruise Itinerary

The 130,000-mile journey begins on November 1st, 2023, from Istanbul, with pickups in Barcelona and Miami. The MV Gemini will visit 375 ports, allowing travelers to spend multiple days in some to explore.

The itinerary will take passengers to South America and Antarctica visiting 11 countries in 98 days. You’ll be able to explore cities, glaciers, and ice formations.

For 67 days, the ship will explore the Caribbean and Central America with 29 destinations including Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the ancient Mayan ruins of Mexico and Belize.

In North America and Hawaii, 98 days give you the chance to explore landscapes in Alaska, stunning beaches, interesting cultures, and go on adventures.

Visit 23 destinations including ancient temples and vibrant cities in northern Asia. Stops in Tokyo, Seoul, Jeju Island, and Shanghai give plenty of time to explore over 70 days.

While on the longest leg of the journey for 206 days in the South Pacific and Australia, you’ll visit Sydney and Melbourne, the beaches of Fiji, the mountains of New Zealand, and the rainforests of Papua New Guinea.

Visit the ruins of Angkor Wat while sailing the South China Sea and Serengeti, Zanzibar, and Madagascar in southern and western Africa. You’ll spot big game on a safari and experience local culture in ancient cities.

In Europe, you’ll sail from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean visiting 38 countries exploring art, historic monuments, and rich culture.

‘MV Gemini’ Amenities

It might seem hard to imagine living on a ship for three years, but the amenities on the MV Gemini make it possible. It has 400 cabins and room for up to 1,074 people. It has world-class dining, onboard entertainment, activities, and modern workspace facilities, which include a first-of-its-kind business center with 14 offices, a lounge, and a business library.

There will also be a 24-hour, on-call hospital, which will include free medical visits, learning and enrichment classes, and opportunities to volunteer.

“Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities, and the functionality to perform their jobs. There is no other cruise product that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers,” says Mikael Petterson, managing director of Life at Sea Cruises.

Cabins range from 130 square feet for Virtual Inside and Oceanview staterooms to 260 square feet for Balcony suites. Cruisers can enjoy a state-of-the-art wellness center, sundeck, swimming pool, and plenty of dining options.

Cost To Cruise The World

The three-year Life at Sea Cruise starts at $29,999 per year. Passengers have payment options from $2,499 per month. There is also the possibility that travelers can get additional tax benefits when working as international residents aboard the ship.

About Life At Sea Cruises

Life at Sea cruises is owned by Miray International, which has been bringing unique cruising experiences since 1996. It owns and operates the MV Gemini throughout the Aegean Sea, and the vessel Amor, which gives dinner and entertainment river cruises.

