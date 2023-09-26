11 Fantastic Farmhouse Vacation Rentals For Your Fall Escape

Autumn adventures are right around the corner. What says fall more than a cozy farmhouse? Traditionally, a farmhouse is exactly what it sounds like — a house on a farm where a farmer and his family might live. However, farmhouse-style vacation rentals are not necessarily located on real working farms. Some may not be farmhouses at all but simply embody the style of one. If you’re ready to embrace your farmhouse era, we’ve rounded up some highly rated farmhouse Vrbos below!
Escape the hustle and bustle of the modern world and embrace a rustic retreat in the heart of nature. Timeless charm and simplicity beckons you off the beaten track. If your vacation vision is of gathering with family and friends around a farmhouse table sharing stories and laughter, then this list is for you!
Georgia: Where Adventure Meets Southern Charm
The Peach State beckons adventurous souls seeking an off-the-beaten-path vacation. In the north, farmhouse escapes border the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, offering rentals nestled amidst wooded Appalachian hills and along the winding Savannah River. As you venture southward, you’ll immerse yourself in true southern charm, discovering historic buildings amidst bayous and azalea-filled landscapes.
Blue Ridge$143/avg nightly
Escape to a serene goat farm about 10 miles from Blue Ridge, Georgia, in the Chattahoochee National Forest. Revel in mountain vistas, watch playful goats, and spot deer and cows from the inviting sunroom and porches. This family-friendly farmhouse offers a peaceful getaway and a fire pit for sunset moments. Experience generations of history amidst lush fall beauty, ensuring a memorable retreat.
Pro Tip: Tank Town USA, one of the places in the U.S. where you can drive a tank, is located nearby!
Boardtown Farms$261/avg nightly
Discover the enchanting Boardtown Farms in Blue Ridge, where a lovingly remodeled vintage farmhouse rests on a sprawling 5-acre pasture with stunning views. Immerse yourself in its unique character, from the refurbished wooden stairs made from a 100-year-old church to the antique cast-iron pot belly stove.
Step outside to multiple seating areas and experience the beauty of the outdoors. Enjoy the surrounding wineries, apple orchards, and must-visit barbecue spots. Boardtown Farms offers a one-of-a-kind escape for your autumn adventure.
Savannah Carriage House$179/avg nightly
Experience the allure of Savannah with this meticulously restored Carriage House located just a block from Forsyth Park. Situated on the second floor, this spacious apartment is bathed in natural light and features farmhouse accents such as white shiplap and sliding barn doors.
Step out and explore Savannah’s attractions, including Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room and charming antique shops, all within walking distance. Take a leisurely stroll through the squares towards the river, making delightful stops at local gems like Chocolat and Collins Quarter. Metered, on-street parking is available only. This captivating getaway perfectly blends historic charm and modern comfort for your Savannah adventure.
Pennsylvania: Embrace Simplicity In Amish Country
Experience the allure of Pennsylvania’s famed Amish country, where time seems to stand still and simplicity takes center stage. Lancaster County, the heart of it all, boasts rolling hills, green fields, and iconic grain silos and barns dotting the horizon. Quaint village centers offer a glimpse into Dutch and German settlements from centuries past, transporting you to an era of yesteryears.
Fontinalis$225/avg nightly
Experience the historic charm of Fontinalis, a stone farmhouse dating back to the 1700s, nestled in the vibrant mill village of Springfield just outside of Philly. Situated by the renowned trout stream, Big Spring Run, this home is a haven for fly fishermen and wildlife enthusiasts. The house has been meticulously restored, preserving Colonial details such as wide plank floors, deep window sills, and original hardware.
Cozy up by the fireplace in the living room during winter and enjoy the outdoor seating area with a lush garden in summer. Revel in the tranquil ambiance of the Amish neighbors and explore nearby attractions like the Appalachian Trail and historic battlefields. Conveniently located between Dickinson College and Shippensburg University, Fontinalis offers a blend of history, nature, and modern comfort, making it the ideal destination for an enriching escape.
Tennessee: Country Music, Whisky, and Farmhouse Bliss
For a farmhouse adventure infused with country music and whiskey, Tennessee delivers. Cottages and cabins nestled within the rural farmlands create the perfect base for exploring Nashville honky tonks and the surrounding distilleries. Seclusion and privacy await within the forests of the Great Smoky Mountains.
HGTV-Renovated Farmhouse Retreat$247/avg nightly
Indulge in a farmhouse escape like no other at the HGTV-Renovated Farmhouse Retreat. This 145-year-old farmhouse offers an oasis of tranquility with water features, pergolas, a fire pit, and lush flowering plants and trees. Yet, it’s a mere 20 minutes from downtown, offering the best of both worlds. Renovated by HGTV’s Nashville Flipped in 2015, this retreat features three inviting porches to enjoy the crisp fall weather. While the road outside the house can be busy, the rest of the property is cocooned by serene farmland.
The Wallingford House$75/avg nightly
Discover the timeless allure of The Wallingford House, just across the border of South Carolina outside of Greeneville, Tennessee. Originally from Wallingford, Kentucky, the 1832 log home has been relocated to this perch atop a hill, offering breathtaking panoramic views. Crafted from American chestnut in a classic farmhouse style, this axe-hewn log home boasts a unique history. Wrap-around porches invite you to savor the surrounding beauty, creating an unforgettable setting for relaxation and tranquility.
Texas: Unleash Your Inner Cowboy
In the Lone Star State, farmhouse rentals take on the spirit of Wild West ranches, inviting you to embrace the cowboy way of life.
Fort Worth$148/avg nightly
It’s just country boys and girls getting down on the farm at this farmhouse on 8 acres outside of Fort Worth, where tranquility meets countryside living. Nestled atop rolling landscapes, this adorable farmhouse offers a serene retreat complete with a working windmill, barns, and a sprawling pond teeming with fish.
Embrace the cozy seclusion and expansive space to roam, all while enjoying easy access from I-20 and mere minutes from urban conveniences. Ideal for horse enthusiasts, the property boasts stalls with auto-water for your convenience. Downtown Weatherford is just 10 minutes away while Will Rogers Memorial Center is a half an hour drive.
Fixer Upper Morrow House$285/avg nightly
Experience history and charm at The Morrow House, a 130-year-old home that was featured in the final season of Fixer Upper. This historic gem features original trim, pocket doors, and 33 hand-refinished windows. Enjoy close proximity to the wonders of Waco, such as Chip and JoJo’s Magnolia Market, aka The Silos.
Lake Limestone$425/avg nightly
A central meeting spot between Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin, this Lake Limestone farmhouse offers tranquility and serenity as well as unmatched views of Lake Limestone. Located on 5 acres in a family-friendly neighborhood about 45 minutes outside of Waco and an hour from College Station, the rural setting offers plenty of space for you and your loved ones to roam. Access Lake Limestone by car in just 5 minutes.
Take in those famously breathtaking Texas Hill Country sunrises and sunsets while sipping your morning coffee on the porch or indulging in a refreshing swim in the in-ground pool. Rest, relax, and create unforgettable memories amongst awe-inspiring vistas at this idyllic retreat on Paradise Cove.
Mesquite$119/avg nightly
Escape to this charming abode nestled on 10 acres outside of Dallas in Mesquite, the Rodeo Capital of Texas. Enjoy the serene pond, forested creek, and outdoor activities on the property. The shared pool, spa, fire pits, and herb garden add to the experience.
Sheridan$395/avg nightly
A haven on 9 acres with stunning views, oak trees, and a pond, the Sheridan farmhouse is an ideal getaway for family and friends. Enjoy outdoor games like frisbee golf and cornhole, a hammock for relaxation, and a ninja course for adventure. Birdwatch, cook in the fully equipped kitchen, and end the day with s’mores around the fire pit under starlit skies. Explore nearby wineries, a distillery, shopping, tubing on the Colorado River, or the Splashway waterpark.