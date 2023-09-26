11 Fantastic Farmhouse Vacation Rentals For Your Fall Escape

Autumn adventures are right around the corner. What says fall more than a cozy farmhouse? Traditionally, a farmhouse is exactly what it sounds like — a house on a farm where a farmer and his family might live. However, farmhouse-style vacation rentals are not necessarily located on real working farms. Some may not be farmhouses at all but simply embody the style of one. If you’re ready to embrace your farmhouse era, we’ve rounded up some highly rated farmhouse Vrbos below!

Escape the hustle and bustle of the modern world and embrace a rustic retreat in the heart of nature. Timeless charm and simplicity beckons you off the beaten track. If your vacation vision is of gathering with family and friends around a farmhouse table sharing stories and laughter, then this list is for you!

Georgia: Where Adventure Meets Southern Charm

The Peach State beckons adventurous souls seeking an off-the-beaten-path vacation. In the north, farmhouse escapes border the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, offering rentals nestled amidst wooded Appalachian hills and along the winding Savannah River. As you venture southward, you’ll immerse yourself in true southern charm, discovering historic buildings amidst bayous and azalea-filled landscapes.

Blue Ridge $143/avg nightly Escape to a serene goat farm about 10 miles from Blue Ridge, Georgia, in the Chattahoochee National Forest. Revel in mountain vistas, watch playful goats, and spot deer and cows from the inviting sunroom and porches. This family-friendly farmhouse offers a peaceful getaway and a fire pit for sunset moments. Experience generations of history amidst lush fall beauty, ensuring a memorable retreat. Pro Tip: Tank Town USA, one of the places in the U.S. where you can drive a tank, is located nearby! Dreaming of Morganton – your dream vacation awaits you 4 reviews Agritourism 8 Guests 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews We thoroughly enjoyed our stay at this property, it was absolutely beautiful! We had everything we needed to cook with, grill, and enjoy ourselves. The only cons were the hot tub wasn’t working, however, the owner communicated this with us prior to our arrival and gave us the opportunity to cancel and my husband is a large man,6.4 and the bed wasn’t what were used to sleeping in. Overall it was a perfect trip! It was ABSOLUTELY AWESOME ! The hosts went above and beyond to help us get settled and ensure we had a good start to our vacation, at a level I have never experienced before. Truly wonderful people! Easy to contact and always polite and helpful. The house was very clean and had everything we needed. I have back problems and am usually suffering from back pain after a day or 2 most places I rent, however, the beds were SUPER comfortable here! I was amazed I had zero discomfort, and my girls said their beds were amazing. The kids loved staring out the large window to watch the animals, and all the space to run around. The location is nice as it is not a busy area but also close enough to get to bigger towns within 30-60 minutes, including Blue Ridge and Blairsville. My daughter loved staying at this house so much, she has already asked when we can return. I would highly recommend this property and the hosts! Thank you The setting was picturesque, the home was perfect, beds extremely comfortable, fully equipped kitchen with plenty of room for a large family gathering. The dining room was suitable for seating 9-10. Loved our special family memories made! The farm animals were a bonus! Our hosts were the best and very accommodating! Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 143 View Deal

Boardtown Farms $261/avg nightly Discover the enchanting Boardtown Farms in Blue Ridge, where a lovingly remodeled vintage farmhouse rests on a sprawling 5-acre pasture with stunning views. Immerse yourself in its unique character, from the refurbished wooden stairs made from a 100-year-old church to the antique cast-iron pot belly stove. Step outside to multiple seating areas and experience the beauty of the outdoors. Enjoy the surrounding wineries, apple orchards, and must-visit barbecue spots. Boardtown Farms offers a one-of-a-kind escape for your autumn adventure. Dreaming of Ellijay – your dream vacation awaits you 1 review Agritourism 7 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews The house was actually really clean. Even the floors. Dyson hand vacuum available for quick clean-ups: HUGE deal for us after feeding young kids.Fantastic kitchen. Comfortable beds. Good washer/dryer and dishwasher.Wide open spaces. Kids ran free in the grassy fields and fenced in yard. It’s 15 mins to downtown Blue Ridge and 15 mins to downtown Ellijay. from USD 261 View Deal

Savannah Carriage House $179/avg nightly Experience the allure of Savannah with this meticulously restored Carriage House located just a block from Forsyth Park. Situated on the second floor, this spacious apartment is bathed in natural light and features farmhouse accents such as white shiplap and sliding barn doors. Step out and explore Savannah’s attractions, including Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room and charming antique shops, all within walking distance. Take a leisurely stroll through the squares towards the river, making delightful stops at local gems like Chocolat and Collins Quarter. Metered, on-street parking is available only. This captivating getaway perfectly blends historic charm and modern comfort for your Savannah adventure. Dreaming of Savannah – your dream vacation awaits you 21 reviews Apartment 3 Guests 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Top guest reviews Walking distance to many places. Easy access and parking. Download Park Savannah app. Bring slippers – two rugs need cleaned but otherwise a really nice place to stay. Would stay again. Girls get away with adult daughters – shopping eating and drinks. Fun! Rating Details:The property manager was very helpful.The vacation rental was spotless.I was very happy with the location.I was very satisfied with the condition of the vacation rental.Overall, I recommend this vacation rental.Reviewer Comments:Awesome place close to everything The place was as described, but we did not relized it was up a long flight of stairs. The small couch is cute but is not made for relaxing very long. We did had an issue with the bedding, but it was corrected. We never could get the wifi to work, so we just tethered off of our phones for work during our stay. Rating Details:The property manager was more than helpful.The vacation rental was spotless.I was very happy with the location.I was more than satisfied with the condition of the vacation rental.Overall, I recommend this vacation rental.Reviewer Comments:Lucky Savannah Vacation RentalsJanuary 2023Great location and nice small space. Although the place was clean, the furniture was uncomfortable, aside from the bed, which was very nice. The bathroom was also very clean and well stocked. The kitchen however had nothing except cooking utensils. No coffee or creamer to welcome the guest, and no salt spices or cooking oil. For the price and what’s available from other Airbnb properties it wasn’t that great a deal in my opinion. I hope that Lucky Savannah takes this criticism onboard and makes adjustments. It could be a very nice place to spend a few days. (Other issues: No number on the door, and incorrect Wi-Fi info) Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 179 View Deal

Pennsylvania: Embrace Simplicity In Amish Country

Experience the allure of Pennsylvania’s famed Amish country, where time seems to stand still and simplicity takes center stage. Lancaster County, the heart of it all, boasts rolling hills, green fields, and iconic grain silos and barns dotting the horizon. Quaint village centers offer a glimpse into Dutch and German settlements from centuries past, transporting you to an era of yesteryears.

Fontinalis $225/avg nightly Experience the historic charm of Fontinalis, a stone farmhouse dating back to the 1700s, nestled in the vibrant mill village of Springfield just outside of Philly. Situated by the renowned trout stream, Big Spring Run, this home is a haven for fly fishermen and wildlife enthusiasts. The house has been meticulously restored, preserving Colonial details such as wide plank floors, deep window sills, and original hardware. Cozy up by the fireplace in the living room during winter and enjoy the outdoor seating area with a lush garden in summer. Revel in the tranquil ambiance of the Amish neighbors and explore nearby attractions like the Appalachian Trail and historic battlefields. Conveniently located between Dickinson College and Shippensburg University, Fontinalis offers a blend of history, nature, and modern comfort, making it the ideal destination for an enriching escape. Dreaming of Newville – your dream vacation awaits you 5 reviews Agritourism 7 Guests 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Top guest reviews My whole family really enjoyed this stay. The house is so unique, with so much history you can feel staying there. I am familiar with the area and love the location. You are not far from any amenities you need but tucked away in a truly beautiful spot to enjoy nature. The house and yard offer such a comfortable stay. The owners have really thought of everything and take such good care of the property and guests. I didn’t realize the Amish were close enough that we could listen to the horse-drawn carriages “drive” by. I very highly recommend and hope to stay again down the road. Thank you! from USD 225 View Deal

Tennessee: Country Music, Whisky, and Farmhouse Bliss

For a farmhouse adventure infused with country music and whiskey, Tennessee delivers. Cottages and cabins nestled within the rural farmlands create the perfect base for exploring Nashville honky tonks and the surrounding distilleries. Seclusion and privacy await within the forests of the Great Smoky Mountains.

HGTV-Renovated Farmhouse Retreat $247/avg nightly Indulge in a farmhouse escape like no other at the HGTV-Renovated Farmhouse Retreat. This 145-year-old farmhouse offers an oasis of tranquility with water features, pergolas, a fire pit, and lush flowering plants and trees. Yet, it’s a mere 20 minutes from downtown, offering the best of both worlds. Renovated by HGTV’s Nashville Flipped in 2015, this retreat features three inviting porches to enjoy the crisp fall weather. While the road outside the house can be busy, the rest of the property is cocooned by serene farmland. Dreaming of Nashville – your dream vacation awaits you 4 reviews Agritourism 10 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews Nearly everything we could have needed was there. The only thing we didnt find was flyers of things to do and attractions. No big deal. We picked up several and left them there. from USD 247 View Deal

The Wallingford House $75/avg nightly Discover the timeless allure of The Wallingford House, just across the border of South Carolina outside of Greeneville, Tennessee. Originally from Wallingford, Kentucky, the 1832 log home has been relocated to this perch atop a hill, offering breathtaking panoramic views. Crafted from American chestnut in a classic farmhouse style, this axe-hewn log home boasts a unique history. Wrap-around porches invite you to savor the surrounding beauty, creating an unforgettable setting for relaxation and tranquility. Dreaming of Chuckey – your dream vacation awaits you 24 reviews Agritourism 4 Guests 2 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews The home came from Kentucky & was rebuilt on the site. It is beautiful. Both bedrooms were upstairs & had their own bathrooms. Furnishings & décor are simple & minimal, but perfect. The walls are the only décor it needs. We watched Fireflies every night while listening to the frogs. We ate breakfast on the oversized front porch while looking at the beautiful scenery. It was peaceful & quiet. This place is exactly what we have been looking for for our forever home. We will be back for sure. The property manager was very responsive. Check-in was very easy. I HIGHLY recommend this property. This cabin is amazing, and the views from the front porch are incredible. It’s like stepping back in time, but with all the modern conveniences. We really enjoyed sitting on the front porch and listening to the sounds of nature while enjoying the spectacular scene of mountains in front of us. We were a little disappointed that it wasn’t actually located on the river, but we couldn’t have asked for a more peaceful or relaxing setting. It was very clean, with a comfortable mattress and plenty of hot water. There were lots of thoughtful touches and beautiful antiques and handmade furniture in every room. We would definitely stay here again and highly recommend it! I had an awesome time at this home and everything was pretty much the same as described in the listing. Views were amazing house is beautiful. Had an awesome time. Great view. All amenities. Clean. We enjoyed our stay here. The views from the porches are spectacular. We loved the historical aspect of this place. The stairs to the second floor were a little treacherous for us since we both suffer from arthritis, but we held on tight and made it through. Manager was very responsive to our needs. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 75 View Deal

Texas: Unleash Your Inner Cowboy

In the Lone Star State, farmhouse rentals take on the spirit of Wild West ranches, inviting you to embrace the cowboy way of life.

Fort Worth $148/avg nightly It’s just country boys and girls getting down on the farm at this farmhouse on 8 acres outside of Fort Worth, where tranquility meets countryside living. Nestled atop rolling landscapes, this adorable farmhouse offers a serene retreat complete with a working windmill, barns, and a sprawling pond teeming with fish. Embrace the cozy seclusion and expansive space to roam, all while enjoying easy access from I-20 and mere minutes from urban conveniences. Ideal for horse enthusiasts, the property boasts stalls with auto-water for your convenience. Downtown Weatherford is just 10 minutes away while Will Rogers Memorial Center is a half an hour drive. Dreaming of Weatherford – your dream vacation awaits you 11 reviews Private vacation home 4 Guests 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Top guest reviews This property is beautiful and the house is very comfortable and well maintained. We had everything we needed to enjoy a few days of peace and quiet! The well stocked kitchen and all new appliances added to our comfort. The added bonus of sweet Ranch Kitty was a fun surprise. We look forward to returning to this wonderful property! Great stay. Unique and charming. Great host communication Cute little property for a few days to get away. Internet was kind of spotty since it was not close to town perfect for our little get away. Absolutely delightful. Very very nice. Cute as could be. Enjoyed the covered outdoor area; were able to host our grandchildren for a hamburger cooking. Did catch some little sun perch in the pond. Our basset hound was very happy. There is a “ barn kitty”, very friendly, happy with the dog ( really big cat😁). Again, the houseitself is darling and very convenient. Cannot praise it enough. Finding a nice place to stay in Weatherford is difficult! We came to visit grandkids. This was the perfect place. Old farmhouse, completely renovated and decorated so nicely! Clean and the land around the house makes for a private, quiet , enjoyable time! Landlord so nice and responsive! Everything you would want for a quiet stay is here. We had are grandkids stay over night (2 & 5 yrs old). They loved their little room and running all over the acreage and lane. We will always stay here in the future if available! Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 148 View Deal

Fixer Upper Morrow House $285/avg nightly Experience history and charm at The Morrow House, a 130-year-old home that was featured in the final season of Fixer Upper. This historic gem features original trim, pocket doors, and 33 hand-refinished windows. Enjoy close proximity to the wonders of Waco, such as Chip and JoJo’s Magnolia Market, aka The Silos. Dreaming of Waco – your dream vacation awaits you 125 reviews Private vacation home 8 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews The home is gorgeous and perfect for family or friends to stay together. Very quiet and enjoyed every minute. Kim and Nolan are great and very responsive. Would recommend it! My friends & I had a great stay. The house was perfect for us and within 3 to 7 miles of everything we did. We highly recommend! Beautiful home & great location!!! We had a very relaxing stay! Location is perfect for amazing entertainment in the area. Thank you so much for allowing us to stay in your Beautiful home!!! Very professional Great trip with family – house was beautiful, the dish towel and cookies were a nice touch! Location to many things made things easy – would recommend. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 285 View Deal

Lake Limestone $425/avg nightly A central meeting spot between Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin, this Lake Limestone farmhouse offers tranquility and serenity as well as unmatched views of Lake Limestone. Located on 5 acres in a family-friendly neighborhood about 45 minutes outside of Waco and an hour from College Station, the rural setting offers plenty of space for you and your loved ones to roam. Access Lake Limestone by car in just 5 minutes. Take in those famously breathtaking Texas Hill Country sunrises and sunsets while sipping your morning coffee on the porch or indulging in a refreshing swim in the in-ground pool. Rest, relax, and create unforgettable memories amongst awe-inspiring vistas at this idyllic retreat on Paradise Cove. Dreaming of Groesbeck – your dream vacation awaits you 20 reviews Agritourism 14 Guests 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews We had the best time! Great views of Lake Limestone from main rooms and large patio. Lots of sleeping spaces & large living & dining. Great place, wonderful views and relaxing! Property was fabulous, had a great time!! Host was wonderful! We had a very fun and relaxing weekend with friends. So great to sit by a fireplace in the peace and quiet while also having all the comforts of a beautiful house and kitchen. Was a great space with lots of room to spread out. Amazing kitchen for cooking and eating for a group. Very clean. Very nice vibe to the space. And very peaceful location. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 425 View Deal

Mesquite $119/avg nightly Escape to this charming abode nestled on 10 acres outside of Dallas in Mesquite, the Rodeo Capital of Texas. Enjoy the serene pond, forested creek, and outdoor activities on the property. The shared pool, spa, fire pits, and herb garden add to the experience. Dreaming of Mesquite – your dream vacation awaits you 0 review Agritourism 6 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms from USD 119 View Deal