Dallas gets an average of 22.5 million people visiting every year, whether they want to check out the Dallas World Trade Center, catch a show at the local performing arts center, swing by the JFK Memorial, or stroll through Old East Dallas. And of course, there’s always fun to be had munching on BBQ and catching a Dallas Cowboys game!

Now, while many people who head to Dallas stay at hotels, vacation homes might just be a better pick. With a house rental, you get all the comforts of home such as a full kitchen and roomy bathroom. Plus, they’re sometimes a bit cheaper than hotels.

From rentals in prime Dallas locations to accommodations on the luxury side — read this guide to find where the best places to stay are.

Top 10 Best Vacation Rentals in Dallas of 2024

Our picks for the top vacation rentals in Dallas are based on the location, available facilities and amenities, interior and decor, and the overall size. We’ve put together a list that will help you find the perfect Dallas vacation rental.

1. Best Overall – Sunset House – Luxury Pool and Hot Tub Retreat

Backyard view of Sunset House – Luxury Pool and Hot Tub Retreat

Located in the heart of Sunset Avenue, Dallas, Sunset House is a luxury retreat with a breathtaking outdoor pool. This vacation rental features spacious air-conditioned rooms with a private balcony and a fast WiFi connection. Guests also enjoy having their private pool, a lush garden, and complimentary private parking.

What makes Sunset House famous among tourists is its ideal location. It’s near the Sixth Floor Museum, Dallas Zoo, and the famous Dallas Holocaust Museum.

Big families can also fit in this vacation rental, with three bedrooms, a kitchenette with an oven and a dishwasher, a flat-screen TV, and 2 bathrooms with luxurious toiletries and towels. The bed linens also exude elegance.

Better yet, this is one of Dallas’s pet friendly vacation rentals, ideal for families who want to bring their fur babies along as well. It’s the perfect vacation rental for big groups who want a luxurious stay without being spread out among various hotel rooms.

2. Best City Accommodation – Opulence, Uptown Dallas

Pool view of Opulence, Uptown Dallas

Another one of our recommended vacation rentals is Opulence in Uptown Dallas . This is an apartment rental that comes with free WiFi, a rooftop pool, and private parking spaces for its guests.

It also has one of the best city views right from the private balcony. Nearby tourist attractions include the American Airlines Center, Dallas World Aquarium, Dallas Holocaust Museum, and Sixth Floor Museum.

Opulence has a single bedroom with a private bathroom, clean bed linen and towels, a dining area, flat-screened TV with free streaming services, and a fully-equipped kitchen. All rooms are non-smoking. The outdoor pool also has sun loungers for guests who desire to sunbathe at the poolside.

Plus, it’s got a BBQ zone if you want to have a cook out with the family. If you’re after vacation home deals that come with extra creature comforts, this is a great choice.

3. Best for Business Trips – Corporate Suites Butler Brothers

Room view of Corporate Suites Butler Brothers Dallas

Business trips are also frequent in Dallas, one of Texas’s busiest cities. And if you happen to be looking for accommodation to fit your busy life, head to Corporate Suites by Butler Brothers. Aside from its ideal location, at this apartment rental you get to enjoy an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and a smoke-free apartment building. There’s also a business center for your work needs.

Corporate Suites also offer free valet parking services and a stable WiFi connection in public areas. All apartments feature kitchens with refrigerators, a stovetop, a microwave, and an oven. You can also catch up with missed shows with the apartment’s LED TV, which has digital channels and streaming services.

There’s also washing machines so that if you’ll be staying in Dallas Texas for a long period of time, you don’t have to worry about repeating your clothes.

When you’ve got down time from your business duties, you can also check out nearby attractions like the Dallas Reunion Tower Observation Deck and the Dallas World Aquarium.

4. Best Home Away From Home – Abode Dallas

Living room view of Abode Dallas

With its location in the city center, Abode Dallas will make you feel like you are living at home in its welcoming apartments and suites. The onsite parking is convenient, allowing you to leave your cars and visit the Dallas City Hall and Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – all just a few steps away.

Abode Dallas features a 2-bedroom rental with hypo-allergenic bedding, a sitting area, air conditioning, and a free WiFi connection. The flat-screen TV also features streaming services, and the private bathroom has a rainfall shower head and complimentary towels, toiletries, and shampoo.

Abode Dallas also has a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, coffee maker, and electric kettle. The closet is also spacious, ideal if you’re thinking of staying for several days. Some other popular amenities include the rainfall shower and laundry facilities. There’s also free parking so that you can leave your car in the building while you’re out exploring for the day.

And of course, it’s close to several restaurants and must see attractions, such as the Old Dallas Central Library and Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Plus, there’s an indoor play area so that if you’re traveling with little ones, the entire family can have some fun.

5. Best Rustic Vacation Rental – Dallas Farmers Market Area

Room view of Dallas Farmers Market Area

One of the most rustic vacation rentals is one in the Dallas Farmers Market Area , located in central Dallas, within walking distance from the Dallas Holocaust Museum and John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial. This vacation rental offers air-conditioned rooms, free WiFi, and amenities like a coffee machine and oven. Guests also get free private parking.

The spacious apartment features a private bathroom, one massive bedroom, and clean bed linen and towels. There’s also a living room with a TV for streaming.

Other nearby attractions include the Dallas World Aquarium, AT&T Performing Arts Center, and the Sixth Floor Museum. Having these popular sites so close make it a great spot for your next vacation.

6. Best Airbnb Style in Dallas – Cityplace bnb

Building view oF Cityplace bnb

If you’re looking for an Airbnb-style vacation rental, check out Cityplace Bnb in Dallas. This aparthotel offers self-parking services, free WiFi in public spaces, and laundry facilities. You also get a kitchen with an oven, a microwave, and a refrigerator in every apartment you rent.

Tourists rave about the rental’s comfortable memory foam bed, premium bedding, and spacious sitting area. This is also one of Dallas’s pet friendly homes, so if you’re traveling with dogs, cats, and other critters, you can bring them along without worrying about hiking up the average nightly price of your holiday.

Popular nearby attractions include Dallas World Aquarium, American Airlines Center, and Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

7. Best with Free Attraction Tickets – The City Escape

Bedroom view of the City Escape

The City Escape is also a favorite vacation rental in Dallas because it grants you free tickets to the famous and world-class Dallas Arboretum. Guests can enjoy a private pool, complimentary parking space, and free WiFi in all areas.

The one-bedroom apartment rooms are all equipped with air-condition, a living room with flat-screen TV, a kitchen with an oven and a dishwasher, and a private bathroom with a working hair dryer. You may also use the complimentary towels and bed linen. And if you want an additional privacy, all apartment rooms have private entrances.

Nearby attractions to the City Escape include the Sixth Floor Museum,Dallas Holocaust Museum, and Dallas Love Field Airport.

8. Best Affordable Vacation Rental – Lovely Dallas Flat Near Downtown

Bedroom view of Lovely Dallas Flat Near Downtown

The Lovely Dallas Flat Near Downtown offers a blend of convenience and comfort for guests looking to explore Dallas. Situated within easy reach of the city’s key attractions, this accommodation is near the Dallas World Aquarium, Sixth Floor Museum, and the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial.

The flat itself is designed for comfort, featuring air-conditioning, private parking on site, and complimentary WiFi. With its strategic location, the Lovely Dallas Flat combines essential living amenities with the ease of access to Dallas’s vibrant cultural and historical sites.

Spacious apartments have separate bedrooms, a private bathroom, and a kitchen with a dishwasher and dining area. The living room is also massive and comes with a flat-screen TV.

9. Best Premium Vacation Rental – Dallas Luxury Modern House by Dallas Love Airport

Building view of the Dallas Luxury Modern House

The Dallas Luxury Modern House by Dallas Love Airport is a premium accommodation that stands out for its modern design and extensive amenities, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a luxurious stay in Dallas. This property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, providing ample space for guests, alongside three living rooms equipped with TVs and cable channels, offering various entertainment options.

A fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher and an oven caters to guests’ culinary needs, whether for a short stay or an extended visit. Additional conveniences such as towels, bed linen, and a hairdryer enhance the comfort of the stay.

Reviewers have consistently lauded the cleanliness, the tranquil location, and the attentiveness of the host, underlining the property’s commitment to ensuring a pleasant and hassle-free experience for its guests. Its proximity to Dallas Love Airport adds to its convenience, making it an attractive option for travelers.

10. Best for Art Enthusiasts – Love for Dallas: Close to Deep Ellum & AAC!

Bedroom view of Love for Dallas: Close to Deep Ellum & AAC!

The Love for Dallas: Close to Deep Ellum & AAC! rental offers a unique experience for visitors seeking to explore Dallas’s vibrant arts scene and sports events. This property is conveniently located from the Dallas World Aquarium, Sixth Floor Museum, and the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial, making it a great starting point for tourists.

Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the air-conditioned accommodation includes essential amenities such as private parking on site and complimentary WiFi. Its location, close to Deep Ellum and the American Airlines Center, makes it particularly appealing for those looking to dive into Dallas’s music, arts, and sports scenes

The apartment had two bedrooms, a kitchen area with an oven and a dishwasher, a living room with a flat-screen TV, and a private bathroom. You can also use the washing machine for laundry, and beds are covered with luxurious bedding.

What to Look For When Choosing A Vacation Rental in Dallas

Choosing the right vacation rental in Dallas involves considering several key factors to ensure your stay is comfortable and convenient. Here are five essential points to guide you in making an informed decision:

Location and Accessibility

The location of your vacation rental significantly influences your overall experience. Look for properties in neighborhoods that align with your trip’s purpose, whether you’re in town for leisure, business, or a bit of both.

For instance, a rental in areas close to Deep Ellum or the Bishop Arts District might be ideal if you’re interested in Dallas’s vibrant arts scene and nightlife. On the other hand, staying near the Dallas Convention Center or in the Downtown area could offer more convenience if you’re attending a conference or event.

Consider the rental’s proximity to public transportation, major attractions, and essential services like grocery stores and restaurants to ensure ease of travel and access to amenities.

Amenities and Facilities

Amenities can make or break your vacation rental experience. Before booking, carefully review the list of amenities to ensure the rental meets all your needs. Essential amenities include Wi-Fi, parking, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, and air conditioning—crucial for Dallas’s warmer months.

If you’re traveling with family or looking for relaxation, amenities like a swimming pool, backyard, or entertainment systems can add extra enjoyment to your stay. For those planning longer stays, consider rentals offering cleaning services or fitness centers to maintain your comfort and routine.

Property Type and Size

The type and size of the property should match your group’s needs and preferences. Dallas offers a wide range of vacation rental options, from cozy apartments perfect for couples or solo travelers to spacious houses suitable for families or large groups.

Assess the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, living space, and outdoor areas to ensure everyone in your party will have adequate space and privacy. For a unique experience, explore alternative accommodations like historic homes or luxury condos to add a special touch to your visit.

Reviews and Ratings

Past guests’ reviews and ratings are invaluable for getting an honest assessment of a vacation rental. They can provide insights into the cleanliness, comfort, owner responsiveness, and any issues with the property or neighborhood that might not be apparent from the listing alone.

Look for rentals with high ratings and read through reviews to gauge the consistency of guests’ experiences. Pay special attention to comments about the factors most important to you, such as security, noise levels, and the condition of amenities.

Price and Value

Finally, consider the rental’s price and the value it offers. Dallas has a broad spectrum of vacation rental prices influenced by location, size, amenities, and booking season. Set a budget that reflects your priorities, such as location convenience versus luxury amenities, and compare properties within that range.

Look out for additional fees like cleaning charges, service fees, or deposits, which can affect the total cost of your stay. Early booking and staying flexible with your travel dates can also help you secure the best deals and avoid peak prices during major events or holidays.

FAQs

What areas in Dallas are best for vacation rentals?

Popular areas for vacation rentals in Dallas include Uptown for its vibrant nightlife and dining, Deep Ellum for arts and music enthusiasts, Bishop Arts District for a bohemian vibe, and Downtown for those seeking proximity to major attractions and business centers.

Are vacation rentals in Dallas family-friendly?

Many vacation rentals in Dallas are designed to accommodate families, offering amenities such as multiple bedrooms, kitchens, laundry facilities, and sometimes even a pool or backyard. Look for properties that list family-friendly amenities and review past guests’ comments to ensure the accommodation suits your family’s needs.

How much does renting a vacation home in Dallas typically cost?

The cost of renting a vacation home in Dallas can vary widely based on location, size, and amenities. Budget options may start from around $100 per night, while luxury accommodations can cost several hundred dollars per night. Prices can also fluctuate based on seasonality and local events, so it’s wise to book early and watch for deals.

What amenities are commonly found in Dallas vacation rentals?

Common amenities in Dallas vacation rentals include Wi-Fi, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and parking. Higher-end rentals also offer swimming pools, outdoor entertainment areas, smart home features, and access to fitness centers. Always check the listing details for a comprehensive list of amenities.

Find a Home Away from Home in Dallas

Dallas offers a diverse array of vacation rentals to suit any traveler’s needs, from modern apartments in the heart of Downtown to cozy homes in the cultural hubs of Deep Ellum and Bishop Arts District. When choosing the best vacation rental, consider location, amenities, property type, and guest reviews to ensure your accommodation enhances your Dallas experience.

With options ranging from budget-friendly apartments to luxurious houses, Dallas caters to short visits and extended stays. Whether you’re in town for business, pleasure, or a mix of both, Dallas’s vacation rentals offer the perfect home away from home.