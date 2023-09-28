From Wine Tasting To Apple Picking: 11 Amazing RV Camping Trips To Try This Fall

The season of apple picking and pumpkin patches is upon us. What better way to take advantage of the crisp air than to go camping? From wineries to an alpaca farm — we’ve selected some unique locales that will make for a festive fall camping trip.

No tent? No problem! We teamed up with RVshare to find some great camper options for your autumnal adventure.

No truck? No worries! We chose one RV motorhome that is driveable and one camper trailer that is towable for each location, but both options are available for delivery.

Apples ripe in the fall Photo credit: J.A. Johnson / Shutterstock.com

1. Surrounded By Apple Orchards

The Finger Lakes (New York)

The quaint town of Lake George, New York is nestled in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains. Just minutes from Lake George Village, you can find the award-winning family resort, Lake George RV Park. This wooded Adirondack retreat boasts 400 RV campsites on over 120 peaceful acres. Kids can make a splash at Cascade Cove in the summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day. In the fall, families can go apple picking at one of the several nearby orchards.

Campers Perfect For Your Autumnal Adirondack Adventure:

Pumpkin patch in the fall Photo credit: EvgeniiAnd / Shutterstock.com

2. Pumpkin Patch

Hermon, Maine

Hermon, Maine is within driving distance to lighthouse-filled coastal areas such as Rockland, Camden, Castine, and Bar Harbor. It’s also just 15 minutes from Stephen King’s home in Bangor, Maine.

Hermon’s Pumpkin Patch RV Resort is the self-proclaimed “friendliest RV resort in New England.” Its quiet and relaxing country atmosphere caters to adults, but children (and pets!) are welcome. The campground is big-rig-friendly with 85 open and shaded sites. Its pull-through sites let campers stop for the night or weekend without having to unhook their trailers.

Nearby, there’s golfing, stock car racing, harness racing, miniature golf, and bowling, while the campground is also close to a major mall, flea markets, and antique and collectible shops.

Pumpkin Patch RV Resort is somewhat of a misnomer. While there is no actual pumpkin patch at the RV resort, nearby Treworgy Family Orchards does have one. They also have a great selection of local fruits, homemade cider and donuts, and a corn maze!

Campers Perfect For Your Pumpkin Picking Party:

Grapes hanging at a winery Photo credit: Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

3. Winery And Orchard

Palisade, Colorado

One of the best fall getaways in Colorado, picturesque Palisade is nestled near Grand Junction in Colorado wine country. This gorgeous hidden gem is home to the vast majority of the state’s vineyards and about a quarter of the state’s wineries. Located just off Interstate 70 on the state’s Western Slope, Palisade is also home to fruit orchards. The best way to see all the wineries and orchards is by following the Fruit and Wine Byway.

Between fruit orchards and wine vineyards, Palisade Basecamp RV Resort sits along the Colorado River. Conveniently located a mile from historic downtown Palisade, the 14-acre campground and RV resort is just off of the Fruit and Wine Byway. In addition to wineries and orchards, it is also in close proximity to world-renowned mountain bike trails and western Colorado festivals.

Whether you choose a site along a vineyard, near the water, or up on the bluff overlooking the river, there’s no such thing as a bad view.

Campers Perfect For Western Slope Wine Country:

Trees form a heart shape on scenic Highway 46 near Paso Robles, California Photo credit: randy andy / Shutterstock.com

4. Vineyards

Paso Robles, California

Part classic ranch town, part world-class wine country, Paso Robles, California, is a gorgeous Central Coast community that sits halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to must-visit wineries, Paso Robles also boasts craft breweries as well as a number of local cideries and distilleries.

Built for relaxation, Sun Outdoors Paso Robles is a luxury resort that features a pool, a hot tub, a wellness center, and a meditation room. Roast marshmallows around the community fire pit, go on a group wine tour, and watch a movie under the stars. There are even arts and crafts for grown-ups, like the Wine & Canvas group experience. Rent a golf cart to get around. This pet-friendly campground also features a dog park.

Campers Perfect For This Luxury Resort On California’s Central Coast:

Alpacas in Texas Photo credit: Canna Obscura

5. Alpaca Farm

Sanger, Texas

Just north of Denton, Texas, you’ll find a pack of alpacas at Sanger’s Wagon Master RV Park & Alpaca Farm. Most of the quiet, roomy RV sites sport a shade tree. Campers can feed the exotic alpaca herd, get involved in training, or just watch them frolic from afar.

Campers Perfect For Camping With A Pack Of Alpacas:

Goat at a petting zoo Photo credit: Goldilock Project / Shutterstock.com

6. Farm With A Variety Of Animals

Dover, Pennsylvania

Located in Central Pennsylvania, Thousand Trails Gettysburg Farm is situated on a beautiful working farm. It can be found near the quaint, historic town of East Berlin in Dover, between York, Pennsylvania, and the historic Civil War battlefield for which the RV campground is named. Its 120 sprawling acres are bordered by Conewago Creek.

Kids especially will love feeding and petting the animals on the farm. Interact with alpacas, goats, cows, donkeys, horses, pigs, and turkeys! Watch the planting and harvesting of crops, too. Plus, there’s a pool and a playground. In addition to onsite activities, the campground also hosts events like the Apple Harvest Festival.

Campers Perfect For This Pennsylvania Countryside Farm:

Cheers to fall! Photo credit: siamionau pavel / Shutterstock.com

7. Craft Brewery

Boothbay, Maine

Inland of popular Boothbay Harbor, Boothbay, Maine is home to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. The beautiful Boothbay region boasts sightseeing, hiking, boating, kayaking, and dining on the water, fishing, and whale watching.

Boothbay Craft Brewery & RV Resort is the closest RV resort to downtown Boothbay Harbor. The brewery/pizza joint/campground features good beer, delicious organic wood-fired pizza, and friendly folks. Back-in/pull-through RV sites are full hookup with 30/50 amp. The onsite taphouse and restaurant also has a Biergarten with a bocce court and cornhole.

Campers Perfect For Bedding Down At This Boothbay Brewery:

Sunset over the Snake River at Three Island Crossing State Park in Glenn’s Ferry, Idaho Photo credit: Michael Overstreet / Shutterstock.com

8. Winery And Golf Course

Glenns Ferry, Idaho

About an hour outside of Twin Falls and Boise, Idaho, is the small town of Glenns Ferry. People visit for its proximity to trophy hunting and fishing, and other outdoor attractions such as Three Island Crossing State Park. Y Knot Winery offers a little something for everyone. Play nine holes, grab a bite at the restaurant and tavern, or sip your Saturday away at the vineyard. The campground’s vineyard also makes for a beautiful backdrop for family reunions.

Campers Perfect For Golfing And Wine Tasting In Glenns Ferry:

Elk at the Elk Country RV Resort and Campground Photo credit: Logan Bush / Shutterstock.com

9. Elk Herd

Trinidad, California

Trinidad is a Pacific coastal town in Northern California’s Humboldt County, about 8 miles north of the Arcata-Eureka Airport. Nearly 200 acres of pristine coast are covered by the Elk Country RV Resort and Campground. Its park-like setting features a private lake, hiking trails, a creek, and a large herd of Roosevelt elk.

The beach is just a mile away. Activities such as hiking, swimming, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, horseback riding, agate hunting, bird watching, and more are all within a 5-minute drive from the resort.

Campers Perfect For Yakking It Up With Elk On The Northern California Coast:

The final few selections are from Harvest Hosts, which offers its members memorable, scenic overnight stays at over 2,757 incredible locations including wineries, farms, breweries, museums, golf courses, and more across the country. Get access to Harvest Hosts locales by becoming a member for just $99 a year.

Apple Orchard Photo credit: Harvest Hosts

10. Orchard And Petting Zoo

South Haven, Michigan

South Haven was originally named Ni-Ko-Nong, meaning “beautiful sunsets.” This quaint harbor town in southwest Michigan is home to sugar-sand beaches, a walkable downtown, floating restaurants, and Overhiser Orchards. This 300-plus acre family-run farm was established in 1863. Harvest Hosts lets members stay on the u-pick farm, which is just minutes from Lake Michigan.

Pick in-season produce, from apples to pumpkins. Feed, take pictures with, and pet their diverse collection of farm animals. A corn maze and apple cider round out fall on the farm.

Campers Perfect For Fall On The Farm:

Apple picking in Nancy Photo credit: Harvest Hosts

11. Apple Picking In The Heartland

Nancy, Kentucky

Located outside of Somerset in south-central Kentucky, Haney’s Appledale Farm offers four reservable, pet-friendly spaces for RVs of any size through Harvest Hosts. What started as a roadside fruit stand in the 1800s has become a 450-plus acre farm that has been passed down for five generations.

Among other produce, the farm features 25 varieties of apples. They also have a market where they sell jams, jellies, specialty sauces, salsas, honey, sorghum molasses, country ham, and more. Have a fried pie or apple fritter with some warm, fresh apple cider from the pie shop.

Campers Perfect For Apple Picking In Kentucky: