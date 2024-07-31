5 Best Family Vacation Packages of 2024

No two vacationing families are exactly alike. Some travel with three children under five, some with grandparents, and some with a crowd of cousins in their twenties. Some want to spend all day at the beach without lifting a finger, while some would rather ski in and out of their cabin. Regardless of where they’re going or who they’re bringing, families headed on vacation all have the same goals in mind: to relax, make memories, and have a great time.

We’re not here to tell you what the best vacation package for your particular family is. We’re here to show you some of the best family vacation packages in places we’d like to go with our own loved ones.

How We Chose the Best Family Vacation Packages

It’s hard to book a trip, especially if it’s your first time heading to your destination. To determine our picks for the best family vacation packages, we looked at prices, on-site activities, customer reviews, and first-hand travel experience to remove as much uncertainty as possible from the vacation-planning process.

Our Picks for the Best Family Vacation Packages

Best Vacation for Families with Kids and Teens: Moon Palace in Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Photo by Yves Alarie on Unsplash

Pros Cons Kids and teens stay for free Better beaches with other resorts Activities for the whole family Expensive compared to others All-inclusive

About Moon Palace

The Moon Palace is an all-inclusive resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica (though there are other Moon Palace properties scattered worldwide). Rooms include 24-hour room service, a liquor dispenser, air conditioning, and more. Several on-site restaurants feature local Jamaican and international cuisine to satisfy even the pickiest eaters and a baby puree menu for families with really small children. There are clubs and bars for adults, a gaming room and playroom for teens and kids, and a ton of family-friendly excursions and activities to choose from.

Why We Like It

If you want to take your children on vacation but still need a break from them, Moon Palace has plenty to keep everyone of all ages occupied and happy. The on-site gaming and playrooms for teens and kids mean that mom and dad can sneak off for a spa day or fancy meal. There are live entertainment options, a fitness center, and watersports galore for the whole family — there’s a reason it ended up on our list of the best all-inclusive family resorts in Jamaica.

Best Vacation for Thrillseekers: Hotel Xcaret Mexico in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Photo by Josh Hammond on Unsplash

Pros Cons Absolutely gorgeous grounds Long restaurant wait times Adventure for the whole family Rooms can be $1,000+/night Built on sustainable practices

About Hotel Xcaret Mexico

Hotel Xcaret Mexico is located in the Riviera Maya on the east coast of Mexico. Apart from the beautiful hotel grounds with rooms to fit every traveling family’s needs, it offers patrons several different restaurants, spa treatments, and access to all the Grupo Xcaret parks. Rooms don’t come cheap, ranging over $1,000 per night, but if you plan it right, you can wring every last cent out of that hefty nightly rate.

Why We Like It

It’s the access to Grupo Xcaret parks that makes Hotel Xcaret Mexico one of the best luxury family resorts in Mexico. Float through an underground river, ride an ATV through a volcanic cave, or just relax in a hammock in the sun. The Grupo Xcaret parks pride themselves on showcasing everything the Riviera Maya has to offer, and since they’re all included in that massive nightly rate, you might as well get your money’s worth. Couple that with the beautiful rooms and pristine grounds, and there’s no question why Hotel Xcaret Mexico offers one of the best family vacation packages.

Best Vacation for On-Site Activities: The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef in St. Thomas

Photo by Gray Matter on Unsplash

Pros Cons Private dock Guests complain of poor staff service Full spa and salon Cancellations/changes without notice No passport required for U.S. travelers

About The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef

If you and your vacationing family can’t get enough time in, on, and around the water, most of the options on our list will suit you in some way or another, but few will suit you as well as The Westin Beach Resort & Spa. This St. Thomas resort boasts its own private dock, offering fishing trips, kayak tours, and snorkeling excursions. The Westin offers guests four restaurants and a coffee shop, a full gym, and a healthy selection of spa treatments.

Why We Like It

For U.S.-based travelers without passports, the Virgin Islands have a lot to offer, and The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frecnhman’s Reef showcases some of the best of those offerings. If you struggle to get your kids (or cousins or uncles or grandparents) out of the water long enough to put fresh sunscreen on, then the level of aquatic access offered at the Westin makes this one of the best family resorts in the Virgin Islands. Rooms are spacious, the views are gorgeous, and, most importantly, the water is pristine.

Best Vacation for Disney Magic: Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa on Oahu, Hawaii

Photo by john ko on Unsplash

Pros Cons Gorgeous hotel grounds Guests complain about spotty Wi-Fi A big pinch of Disney magic Lots of extra hidden costs Massive water park complex for kids

About Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

This family-friendly Disney resort nestled between the beach and palm trees in Oahu offers guests five pools, a splash park, and a lazy river if they want to keep out of the ocean, as well as snorkeling, surfing, and canoeing if they can’t keep out of the ocean. If that’s not enough, there’s a private beach, golf course, spa, luau performances, and Disney character events. There are rooms and suites to fit different budgets and groups, but unfortunately, this one isn’t all-inclusive.

Why We Like It

If spotty Wi-Fi is the worst that guests have to complain about, then Aulani really is full of Disney magic. With so many pools, activities, or relaxing experiences to choose from, the whole family can get on board and unwind. While Disney fans know to expect crowds from time to time, just know that Aulani is no exception to this phenomenon — regardless, it is still one of the best family resorts in Oahu.

Best Vacation for Avoiding Big Resorts: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort in Oranjestad, Aruba

Photo by Jamie Tudor on Unsplash

Pros Cons Less than 100 rooms = intimate travel No direct beach access Boutique atmosphere Not as luxurious as other resorts Phenomenal Service

About Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort

For travelers who like to avoid the big resorts and focus on a cozy atmosphere, Amsterdam Manor in Oranjestad, Aruba. This brightly-colored Dutch colonial building managed to tuck two pools and beachfront dining options into this incredibly charming hotel. While it might not offer direct beach access, Eagle Beach is just right across the street. Rooms include options with ocean views, ranging from studios with a kitchenette to suites with a full-sized kitchen, and start at $188 per night if you book directly from the hotel site.

Why We Like It

Maybe your idea of getting away from it all doesn’t mean isolating yourself within the confines of a sterilized version of wherever you’re visiting – you can only sit in so many beige lobbies offering white towels and swim-up bars outside. While I won’t be so bold as to call Amsterdam Manor a “locals only” spot, it will offer you a more intimate version of your Aruba vacation than one of the larger resorts would. Because of its small size, Amsterdam Manor can offer guests more individual attention than they might get at a larger resort, as well. You don’t even have to visit for yourself (though you should) — just read the reviews to find out why it’s one of our best family resorts in Aruba.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Family Vacation Package

Budget

It would be a shame to spend so much on your flight and accommodations that you can’t afford to do anything fun on your vacation! Make sure you can maximize fun for the whole family by booking within your budget.

Destination

Let’s face it — travel is expensive, especially in a group. Why waste money by going somewhere you won’t enjoy? Sure, sometimes the journey is the destination, but I’d like to think that applies more to “learning life lessons” than “vacationing with the family.”

Activities

If you’re not spending your time in ways you enjoy, why did you even go on vacation? Whether your preferred relaxation time is poolside with a cocktail or sliding an ATV around a muddy corner, make sure you’re headed someplace where you get to do something fun.

FAQ

Where Is the Best Place for a Family Vacation?

The best place to take a family vacation depends on your specific family. Any of the resorts detailed in our list above (or the lists linked above) would be excellent destinations for a family vacation.

What Company Has the Best Vacation Packages?

The best package depends on your specific vacation needs. For example, if you need an all-inclusive that offers a ton of activities, then Hotel Xcaret Mexico offers one of the best family vacation packages for you. If you’d rather relax at a slower pace in a cozier atmosphere, Amsterdam Manor offers room packages that you’d likely love.

What Is the Best Way To Plan a Family Vacation?

The best way to plan a family vacation is to remember that it’s just that: a vacation! It’s supposed to be fun, so make sure that you’re making decisions in service of relaxation, making memories, trying new things, and unwinding together.

Are Family Vacations Worth the Money?

There’s no doubt about it — traveling is expensive, and it’s not like you can expect children to pay their way. However, the memories you make on a family vacation are often priceless and can serve to bring generations of your family even closer together.