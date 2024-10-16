How to Pack for Multiple Children: Tips & Advice for Families

Traveling with family is one of the best ways to explore the world… but it’s rarely a seamless journey.

Planning for group trips is more difficult, more expensive, and more prone to mishaps than solo travel. Toss in multiple children and some standard bickering, and family travel becomes even more difficult.

What’s one of the toughest jobs for parents when traveling with multiple children? Packing.

Before vacation starts, many parents struggle to figure out what essentials are actually necessary on a trip. Nailing down clothing and toiletries can be a nightmare. Then there’s the art of figuring out how to keep a child occupied for a long drive or flight.

The list of concerns goes on and on—figuratively and literally.

If you want to learn about how to pack for multiple children according to expert travelers and experienced families, keep reading.

Tips on how to pack for multiple children

Most well-traveled, multi-child families suggest avoiding children’s luggage in lieu of larger, shared checked pieces. The decision of what type of luggage to bring depends on where you’re going and for how long—but know that the fewer suitcases involved, the easier your life is. Keep all electronics and liquids with you. It’s easy to avoid spills when liquids are with adults. It’s easier to unload and use electronics, too. If you’re going through security with luggage, then it’s doubly important that you have liquids and electronics within reach.

While some parents use a single backpack or duffel for day trips, those with multiple children usually have better luck assigning one day pack per child. These hold things like water, snacks, and wipes. Color-code using packing cubes. If you’re using the same large piece of checked luggage for multiple children, the easiest way to segment their gear is with packing cubes. That makes it simple for kids and adults alike to figure out what is where and whose it is.

Some parents struggle to nail down what items of clothing their child will need while traveling. The best advice for both adults and children in this situation is to pack clothes that mix and match well—that way, you’re expanding the potential uses of each item you bring. (This is a key tip from minimalist packers, too.) Pack proportionate to your clothes. Here’s another packing tip for parents who can’t decide what their children will need: Pack one of theirs for each of yours. I.e. one sweater for you, one sweater for them.

Many parents seek out items like quick-dry underwear, especially for accident-prone kiddos. If you’re doing some outdoor adventuring, this is probably a good idea, too. Rely on packing lists from parents who travel with kids often. No need to reinvent the wheel. The best way to figure out how to pack for multiple children is to look for parents who went on a comparable trip with a similar group of kids. The more specific, the better the advice.

How to find the right luggage

As mentioned up top, the goal when traveling with multiple children should be to minimize the number of suitcases in use. Here’s how to find the right luggage combination for your children.

Tip #1: Most parents recommend avoiding luggage designed for children for a few reasons. First, it can be heavy and make it impossible for children to carry—especially through busy airports. Second, children’s luggage isn’t usually durable, long-lasting, or particularly functional. (They’re cute, though!) Lastly, it’s common for children’s items to end up in adult luggage, adding to confusion during packing time.

[Think your kiddo is ready to go solo with their suitcase? Check out these highly rated kid’s luggage options.]

Tip #2: Young children (school-age and below) should be sharing checked luggage. Families with multiple children can use the same suitcase for more than one child. A large check-in piece of luggage, for example, might hold the essentials for up to three young children. Babies and toddlers can also share a piece of checked luggage with older siblings—just be sure to keep all necessary toiletries and medicine in adult luggage.

Tip #3: Go for lightweight, durable, and easy-to-maneuver checked luggage. Weight and durability are usually the most important factors for adults who are helping manage luggage for multiple children. The better the luggage, the more likely children can also lug it around for part of the journey. If you’re going for carry-ons only, weight should be your primary concern.