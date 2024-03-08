White-sand swimmable beaches, rich biodiversity, majestic cultural heritage, and beautiful rocky cliffs – what more can you ask for when it comes to vacation? All that can be found in the Mexican Caribbean, just a short plane ride away from United States.

Now, if you plan on staying in Mexico for a few days to even a few weeks (trust us, there’s just that much to see), you’ll need a place to stay. But, if you’re taking a family vacation, it can be tough to find a place that has something for both the youngsters and the older crowd.

What’s more, with dozens of sophisticated resorts throughout the country, finding the perfect accommodation can be overwhelming.

If you’re after the best luxury family resorts Mexico has to offer, the Grand Velas Riviera Maya takes the cake. From an interactive kids club to breathtaking views, relaxing pools, a therapeutic spa, and a complete culinary experience, there’s something for everyone in this family hotel.

But, if you want to try something else, there are a few other options you can check out as well. Plus, for those who would rather find the best family resorts on their own, it pays to know what to look for, whether that’s a lazy river for the youngsters to enjoy or things like air hockey for slightly older kids.

Top 10 Best Luxury Family Resorts in Mexico

1. Best for Its Kid-Friendly Atmosphere – Grand Velas Riviera Maya

First on the list is Grand Velas Riviera Maya, a playful, kid-friendly resort right in the heart of Riviera Maya. Catch beautiful views of Playa del Carmen’s white sand beaches and Yucatan Jungle.

Each room in Grand Velas is spacious enough, complete with jacuzzi tubs, home-style amenities, and sitting areas. The bigger suites even feature mesmerizing ocean sunset views from plunge pools and private terraces.

There are seven on-site restaurants at Grand Velas, each featuring authentic gourmet dishes prepared by well-experienced culinary artists and world-class chefs. Se Spa by Grand Velas also offers a holistic and relaxing spa experience. Don’t forget to try the Water Ceremony, which walks you through 8 water experiences for a complete hydrotherapy session.

The best parts about Grand Velas are the Kids’ Club, perfect for ages 4 to 12, and the Teens’ Club, for ages 13 to 18. Kayaking tours are also available, as well as snorkel tours, swimming with dolphins, beach games, and bike rides.

2. Best for a Serene Long-Weekend Getaway – Nizuc Resort

Families who prefer staying in secluded areas for complete peace and relaxation might want to check out Nizuc Resort, just a few minutes from the Cancun Airport. This secluded luxury resort stands tall on 29 oceanfront acres, offering privacy and serenity.

You can choose from about 270 villas and suites, each with a private terrace, balcony, and plunge pools. Nizuc Resort features contemporary minimalism, beautiful ocean views, and lush vegetation with a relaxing vibe.

Now, let’s talk about the amenities. The Winik Kids Club is a perfect entertainment venue for your little ones, offering ceramics, painting, and cooking classes. There are five oceanfront pools, exciting watersports activities, and an ultimate snorkeling experience at the MesoAmerican Reef.

Additionally, there’s no need to head to other locations for your meals because Nizuc already has six on-site restaurants. Choose from fresh seafood, ceviche, and a wide range of cuisines – Peruvian, Italian, and traditional Mexican. Don’t forget to try out The Nizuc Spa, which has nine treatment rooms and a luxury nail salon.

3. Best for Its Excellence Club With Complete Amenities – Excellence Playa Mujeres

Next on the list is Excellence Playa Mujeres, famous for having almost a dozen restaurants and bars on-site. If you’re a foodie who loves eating with relaxing views, you don’t want to miss out on this luxurious resort.

Suites at Excellence Playa Mujeres feature modern yet homey vibes. Plus, they are spacious enough to bring your kids and extended family. The service is also impeccable, with the staff always available to meet your needs, which is what makes it one of the best family hotels out there.

Miilé Spa is also worth mentioning, featuring steam rooms and a hydrotherapy circuit for a revitalizing therapeutic massage session. As mentioned, restaurants are everywhere in this resort, with cuisines ranging from Mexican to Indian, Italian, Thai, and more.

Finally, how can we not talk about the Excellence Club? This exclusive club features your own lounge, pool, beach, and restaurant, along with many suite-specific benefits — all designed to elevate your Cancun vacation into a realm of unmatched luxury.

As a sanctuary of relaxation, the Excellence Club distinguishes itself from other resorts in Cancun with its personalized service and lavish amenities. Guests enjoy perks such as private check-in, daily delivery of fresh fruits and petit fours to their suite, sparkling wine and fresh flowers upon arrival, and a complimentary shoe shine service.

4. Best for a Thrill-Seeking Adventure – Hotel Xcaret Mexico

Hotel Xcaret Mexico offers a different kind of experience in its luxurious accommodation. Upon entering the hotel, you’ll immediately be amazed by its sustainable and innovative architecture, as the decor reminds you of old Mexican traditions.

Hotel Xcaret features 900 suites in buildings called “Casas.” What sets this resort apart is that each casa represents the Mayan region with the universal elements: earth, fire, spiral, wind, and water. Each room has impressive ocean views and huge, cozy beds, perfect for families and kids!

Now, for the best part! Hotel Xcaret has always been the go-to accommodation for adventurers and adrenaline seekers because it grants you full access to various parks by Grupo Xcaret. These nature-themed parks offer activities like dancing, swimming, ziplining, repelling, snorkeling, visiting caves, and more. It’s a true tropical paradise that’s got everything you need for the perfect family vacation.

And for your dining experience, don’t forget to visit Ha’ Restaurant, Hotel Xcaret’s first to receive AAA 5 Diamond Certification.

5. Best Forbes’ Five-Star Resort – Grand Velas Los Cabos

Grand Velas Los Cabos is one of Forbes’s few luxury resorts rated five stars. As you set foot on this property, you’ll feel like a VIP, with its massive 1100-square-foot suites featuring private terraces with ocean views.

But if you’re looking for a world-class experience, book the Grand Class Corner Suites, where you can witness a panoramic ocean view and have fun at your private plunge pools.

This all-inclusive luxurious accommodation is also famous for its 35,000-square-foot SE Spa, one of the largest in the area. Experience a seven-step water ceremony, and choose from a wide range of traditional massages, facials, body treatments, and educational workshops.

A unique gastronomic experience also awaits! Book a table for an unforgettable tasting menu at Cocina de Autor, or try authentic Mexican cuisine at Velas 10. If you’re on your honeymoon, Grand Velas Los Cabos also offers stargazing at night and picnics by the sea.

6. Best for a Secluded Swimming Adventure – Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos

It’s no wonder Waldorf Astoria in Los Cabos was voted the number 1 resort in Mexico by Travel and Leisure readers – it just got the perfect view overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Guests can enter the open-air lobby by driving through a rustic torch-lit tunnel.

Waldorf Astoria has 119 suites that offer the best oceanfront views. Each room has a private terrace, plunge pool, cozy beds, and massive bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs and rain showers. Even more unique is that you’ll find fully furnished and custom-made furniture and luxury linens.

You’ll feel like a VIP when staying in this accommodation. The hotel assigns a personal concierge for each guest who can handle all your needs – from booking a table at one of the on-site restaurants to recommending the best spa treatment at Luna y Mar.

Kids should visit the Tortiguitas Kids Club and join scavenger hunts, cooking classes, and movie nights. Seven on-site restaurants and lounges exist, but El Farallons should be the most popular because it offers cliffside seafood dining.

7. Best Luxurious All-Inclusive Resort – Hyatt Ziva Cancun

Hyatt Ziva Cancun in the city’s hotel zone offers an all-inclusive beachfront experience in Punta Cancun’s stunning strip, catering to all ages with its beautiful swimming pools, pristine beaches, and crystal-clear waters.

This family-friendly resort boasts endless activities. Choose from watersports like kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling, or swim at either of the three infinity pools and hot tubs overlooking the Caribbean. There’s even a fitness center open 24/7.

Kids will love staying at the KidZ Club, where they can join water volleyball or enjoy the mini water park. On the other hand, the Moods Lounge and Club is best for teens, where they could borrow virtual reality simulators and play with pool and foosball.

The resort features luxurious suites with designer details, spa-like bathrooms, and eight diverse restaurants and lounges offering local and international flavors. An oceanfront spa provides a rejuvenating retreat with massages and holistic treatments. Hyatt Ziva Cancun encapsulates the essence of adventure and relaxation, ensuring a memorable stay for every guest.

8. Best for a Zen Accommodation – Zadun, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Zadun is another top choice if you’re after the best family resorts in Mexico. This hotel offers the perfect accommodation for minimalists who love a peaceful stay. This Ritz reserve property is one of the brand’s luxurious resorts, featuring 115 rooms and suites. Each room provides a personalized butler service, extensive wellness treatments, and a serene atmosphere.

Minimal decor is everywhere, while each room has a living and dining area, perfect for hosting a movie night with the kids. They also feature a private balcony and a plunge pool.

One of the exciting activities is golf, with resort guests gaining free access to three: a nine-hole Greg Normal course, a Jack Nicklaus signature course, and the Mission Course. Let the older folks tackle the golf course while the youngsters explore the property.

To make it a complete zen experience, The Alkemia Spa is worth visiting. You’ll be in awe of its dramatic entry, featuring fire and water elements and an outdoor pool for hydrotherapy sessions.

Guests may also try the Mexican Temezcal for a heated meditation or join yoga classes at the spa resort while listening to Savasana sound healing. They’ve also got family packages, with photo ops and fun excursions that the whole family will love.

Dining options at Zadun include a traditional Mexican restaurant, another one with Latin American cuisine, and a raw bar that serves the freshest seafood.

9. Best for Its Mayan Culture Inspiration – Club Med Cancun Yucatan

Another all-inclusive family resort at the tip of Riviera Maya is Club Med, known for its Mayan-inspired designs and intricate architecture. A stay in this accommodation grants you access to three white sand beaches, complete with watersports, for an exciting experience.

The all-new Jade Exclusive Collection Space provides a convenient breakfast room service with a view! Most rooms at Club Med provide views overlooking the Carribean Sea.

And for kid-friendly activities, the Petit Club Med offers mural painting and treasure hunts to interact with other kids. This amenity also allows children to take naps or join storytime sessions with the hotel’s staff.

What’s more, there’s a fantastic children’s pool, with games and activities. Or, head down to the beach for water fun instead. Both features make it one of the top family resorts in Mexico to check out.

Club Med’s on-site restaurant features authentic Mexican cuisine and a wine cellar. Because it has been recently renovated, the main lounge and the massive main pool are also commendable.

10. Best for Its Horseshoe-Shaped Beach – Montage Los Cabos

Located just north of Cabo San Lucas, the Montage Los Cabos is a Forbes Five-Star property and one of the best family resorts in Mexico. It’s set on 39 acres within the Preferred hotel group, renowned for its horseshoe-shaped beach in a serene cove. It’s a rarity in an area known for its rugged cliffs and turbulent seas.

Highlighting a swimmable private beach, Montage Los Cabos stands out as having one of the most beautiful beaches in Cabo, accessible primarily through the resort. The resort offers varied accommodations in low-rise buildings with private balconies or terraces, including rooms, suites, and spacious two and three-bedroom casas.

Guests can enjoy three pools, tennis and pickleball courts, the Twin Dolphins golf course, and a range of activities like horseback riding, jet skiing, and snorkeling. A 40,000-square-foot spa, three restaurants serving diverse cuisines, and the PaintBox kids’ program offering educational and outdoor activities ensure a memorable stay for all guests.

Best Luxury Family Resorts in Mexico Guide

When selecting a luxury family resort in Mexico, focusing on key factors that enhance both the experience and convenience for all family members is crucial. Here are five essential things to consider as you hunt down the best family resorts in the country.

A Wide Range of Activities for Your Family Vacation

Luxury family resorts should cater to the needs of all age groups, ensuring that both children and adults have an unforgettable stay. Look for resorts that offer spacious family accommodations with multiple bedrooms and child-friendly amenities, such as game consoles, childproofing services, and cribs.

Additionally, family resorts with multiple swimming pools, including kid-friendly options with shallow areas, slides, and interactive water features, can significantly enhance the family vacation experience.

The presence of kids’ clubs or programs that offer a variety of activities tailored to different age groups, from toddlers to teens, is a major plus. These clubs should provide educational, creative, and recreational activities under professional supervision, allowing parents some leisure time knowing their children are engaged and safe.

A Variety of Different Dining Options

The availability of a wide range of dining options is critical in accommodating the varied tastes and dietary needs of a family. The best family resorts should offer multiple restaurants featuring international and local cuisines, including specific menus for children to cater to picky eaters or dietary restrictions.

Look for resorts that provide flexible dining hours, high chairs, and a welcoming atmosphere for children, making meal times stress-free and enjoyable for parents. Additionally, the inclusion of all-inclusive dining options can be particularly appealing, as it allows families to enjoy a variety of meals and snacks without worrying about the added cost.

Safety and Security

When traveling with family, the safety and security of the resort are also extra important. This includes the resort’s location in a safe area, 24/7 security personnel, secure room access, and lifeguards at pools and beaches. These are features that make family hotels stand out from other options and that keep your little ones safe when they’re roaming the property.

Additionally, it’s not a bad idea to look for family resorts that offer medical services on-site or have arrangements with nearby medical facilities to address any health concerns. Although no one expects issues to arise, having medical staff on hand can help make sure little ones are taken care of in the event something does go awry. That way, the parents can relax and enjoy their vacation.

Personalized Services and Attention to Detail

Luxury is often defined by the level of personalized service and attention to detail provided. Resorts that offer personalized experiences, such as custom activity itineraries, special accommodations for celebrations, and attentive but unobtrusive service, stand out.

Look for resorts where staff go the extra mile to remember your preferences, offer recommendations tailored to your family’s interests, and respond promptly to requests. This level of service can transform a good vacation into an exceptional one, where every family member feels valued and pampered.

Recreational and Educational Activities

A luxury family resort should offer a blend of fun and educational activities that allow families to create lasting memories together. This includes beach and water sports activities like snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding, whale watching, and cultural experiences that offer insights into the local heritage, such as cooking classes, language lessons, and guided tours to historical sites.

Resorts that provide opportunities for family members to learn and explore together can significantly enhance the vacation experience, offering more than just relaxation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the most luxurious city in Mexico?

Los Cabos is often regarded as the most luxurious city in Mexico, known for housing some of the country’s most expensive and exclusive resorts. Los Cabos, located at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, encompasses Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. Its destination is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, including dramatic desert landscapes, pristine beaches, and clear blue waters.

What types of activities and excursions can families participate in together?

Most luxury family resorts in Mexico are all-inclusive. They offer rates that combine room stays and exciting activities like water sports, golfing, movie nights, and more. Hotels with kid clubs may also provide educational classes and activities for your kids to enjoy during your stay.

What amenities are available for children and teenagers at the resort?

Depending on the hotel, children and teens can normally join the kids club for exciting activities, which also serves as a way to meet new friends. Swimming pools are also available in almost every accommodation; it’s also an excellent way to enjoy and bond with your kids.

Find the Perfect Place to Stay in Mexico

Mexico is a treasure trove of luxury family resorts, each offering a unique blend of comfort, adventure, and cultural immersion. From the azure waters of Los Cabos to the lush landscapes of the Riviera Maya, families can indulge in memorable experiences.

Resorts like Montage Los Cabos and Grand Velas set the standard with their opulent accommodations, gourmet dining, and activities for all ages. Whether exploring ancient ruins, enjoying water sports, or relaxing in world-class spas, these resorts cater to every family member’s needs.

Emphasizing personalized service, safety, and entertainment, Mexico’s top luxury family resorts ensure a getaway filled with joy, relaxation, and adventure, making every stay an exquisite escape from the ordinary.

