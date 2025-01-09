Survival Guide: 7 Tips for Flying with Toddlers

There are few travel topics as divisive as children on planes.

Toddlers, specifically.

The fuss makes sense; children between one and three years old go through intense cognitive growth. They’re learning how to talk and communicate; they’re trying to manage difficult emotions; they want to wiggle their bodies if not run for the hills.

While I don’t have any children, I can appreciate that flying with toddlers must be a very trying experience for parents, especially if they’re having a tough day already. It’s difficult to keep track of luggage and toys, even with two parents involved. Then there’s the art of keeping a child occupied for the duration of the flight.

Despite the obstacles, millions of parents tote their little ones with them to fly around the country, if not the world.

While every child and parent has a different experience flying, there are concrete, tried-and-true tips for getting even the most energetic toddlers off the plane in one piece.

If you’re considering flying with your toddler in the near future, I highly suggest taking a look at some of the most popular tips for parents flying with young children.

The advice below is taken from my close friends who often travel with their children, along with the great minds at the Baby Can Travel blog, Travel Mamas blog, and Parents.

Tips for flying with toddlers from experienced parents

#1 Get your toys down pat

There are dozens of toys that are great for toddlers on planes. Whether you use screens or not, you can find portable, clean toys to keep your tot engaged. Stick to the items that you know capture your child’s attention.

Some parents also recommend busting out a surprise on the plane, as it gives their child a brand-new toy to fawn over for a little’ three-hour flight.

Before moving on, I also want to point out that I’ve seen parents recommend keeping toys in reach throughout the transportation process. Aside from planes, toys will also help your child stay in high spirits on hectic bus rides, when facing delays, and similar challenges.

In other words, don’t pack them at the last minute as an afterthought.

#2 Book direct flights first thing in the morning—or plan a long layover

Whether or not you’re flying with a toddler, I recommend booking a flight first thing in the morning. That helps you avoid delays, especially if you have a layover and need to catch a connecting flight.

After all, nobody wants to deal with delays—but they’re particularly hard on toddlers and their parents.

Aside from missing out on delays, airports are also less crowded in the mornings. That makes it easier for you to get through security with your little one, and then get in a little extra exercise before boarding.

I’ve also seen a few parents mention that their toddler is less prone to meltdowns early in the morning—but I imagine every child is different in this way, so I’ll let you decide what flight time is less likely to coincide with a meltdown.

#3 Keep those next-level distractions in your back pocket for when they’re needed most

In the first section, I mentioned that some parents like to keep a brand-new gift in their arsenal just in case. This tip is similar, as some parents have found that keeping a high-value item—whether a snack or a toy—helps them distract their toddler when the going gets rough.

As I’ll discuss below, many parents have noticed that putting on the seatbelt is high time for a tantrum.

So if you’re looking for tips for flying with toddlers while avoiding full-scale meltdowns, consider packing a few high-value items for those tougher moments. Along with handling seatbelt time, these items can help distract from ear-popping difficulties from the altitude, and other stressors, like loud noises.

#4 Most tantrums come when that seatbelt light goes on—prepare accordingly

If there’s one thing that parents agree on, it’s that many toddlers have trouble respecting the seatbelt rule for landing and takeoff.

Some parents have had success by familiarizing their toddlers with the seatbelt setup, usually at home before the flight. They make a game out of it so that their tot is ready for the challenge when the light turns on before take-off and landing.

Even then, many toddlers dislike the confinement—so this is a great time to bust out that surprise toy or a favorite snack. Some might be swayed with a view out the window, too.

#5 Avoid red-eyes—but don’t stress too much about nap time, either

Almost every travel blog I’ve read on flying with toddlers recommends taking early-morning flights—and also avoiding red-eyes.

Red-eyes wreak havoc on your child’s sleeping schedule while also causing jet lag for the whole family. On top of that, red-eyes are almost exclusively long-haul flights, which are best avoided if this is your first time flying with your toddler.

Instead, start with regional domestic flights.

And don’t stress too much about nap time as you level up your flight distances—there will be time to recalibrate at your destination.

#6 Consider buying the seat next to you even if your child can fly for free

This was one of the more surprising tips for flying with toddlers out there. While some parents like to save money by keeping their toddlers in their lap, as children under the age of two usually fly for free, others insist on buying an extra ticket for access to a full seat.

But even if you’re still able to take advantage of that free ticket, some parents say its best to buy a separate seat.

In addition to being safer, it also gives your toddler more room to stretch out—or even lie down for a nap, if you dare to dream. Just keep an eye on whether or not they’re causing disruptions for other passengers by kicking other seats.

#7 Always go for pre-boarding—it gives your tot time to explore their new surroundings

Some parents traveling with toddlers ignore their pre-boarding rights. They reason that the less time their toddler spends on the plane, the better.

However, seasoned parents actually recommend taking advantage of pre-boarding.

It gives their child time to get used to their new surroundings. They can even take a look around the plane before other passengers start boarding. That gives them a little bit more confidence in their strange new environment—especially for those who haven’t traveled on a plane before.