Room to Breathe: 6 of the Largest Resorts in the US

Want access to the largest resorts in the US? You’ll find them on the Strip and nearby in Las Vegas.

The Venetian & Palazzo has over 7,000 rooms spread across three massive towers, while the MGM Grand has around 6,850. That’s not counting the size of the resorts’ casinos and arenas, either.

Close behind Vegas’s casinos are Disneyland and Disney World resorts. The largest is Orlando’s Pop Century Resort, home to almost 3,000 rooms. It might not seem like much compared to the Venetian or MGM Grand, but the Pop Century Resort is the largest single-site employer in the country, with over 70,000 employees.

But what about horizontal sprawl instead of vertical reach?

If you’re looking for room to breathe (and stretch your legs) on your next vacation, you can find resorts across the country that feel like a world of their own. They’re purposefully off the beaten track to give you the keys to a perfect escape.

Ready to step into a new world? I’ve rounded up some of the largest resorts in the US by size and atmosphere—it’s time to start packing.

Largest resorts in the US based on trip type

Largest resorts in the US: a closer look

Wildest pick: The Resort at Paws Up, Montana

Courtesy of Paws Up

Technically a dude ranch, this massive resort is one of the largest in the country, spanning over 37,000 acres of untouched wilderness.

If you’re new to dude ranches, let me summarize: they’re ranches designed for hospitality purposes, letting wayward travelers play cowboy for a day. Many also include non-cowboy pastimes, like zip-lining adventures and shopping trips.

At Paws Up, you’ve got a handful of options for your stay. You can get a bit more rustic with a glamping tent, stick to a log cabin, head to one of the upscale vacation homes, and more. You can get your hands dirty with horseback riding and dog sleigh riding—or head to the spa to unwind in the lap of luxury.

The most important ingredient here is that pure Montana wild that surrounds you from all sides, giving you a sense of privacy and total rejuvenation.

Rustic charm: Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, Michigan

Courtesy of Keweenaw Mountain Lodge

In case you haven’t heard, Keweenaw is one of the most scenic locations in the Midwest. Not only is it Michigan’s first dark-sky territory, making it ideal for stargazing, but it’s also one of the most jaw-dropping places to watch the fall foliage change.

Nestled in the heart of the peninsula is Keweenaw Mountain Lodge—a resort that’s perfect for your local adventures.

I should add a caveat: it’s ideal for your quieter adventures. In addition to being a dark sky reserve and covered in gorgeous forests, Keweenaw Mountain Lodge is also a part of the National Historic Register (founded in 1934) and has the Audubon International Green Lodging certification.

That gives you direct access to a historic hotel that’s also environmentally sustainable. Just beware that most of the cabins are very basic.

Best activities: Skytop Lodge, Pennsylvania

Courtesy of Skytop Lodge

Speaking of history, I’m borrowing one of my favorite picks from Pennsylvania’s coolest historic hotels: Skytop Lodge. This grand, stately resort feels like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Since 1928, it’s hosted swanky guests on the hunt for lush treatment and plenty of space to roam.

Though you can expect a relaxing and upscale stay, Skytop Lodge is unique in that it hosts a massive gamut of no-frills activities. From pickleball to paintball to archery lessons, just about everything is on the menu.

And staff are highly trained (and practiced) at setting up activities that are just the right speed for your interests. I think the range of activities available makes Skytop Lodge great for families, too.

However, my top pick for family-friendly large-scale resorts is Primland. (Below.)

Great for families: Primland, Virginia

Courtesy of Primland

This highly regarded luxury resort takes you into the heart of Appalachia. At Primland, guests have 12,000 acres to explore the gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountains, which are accessible via hiking, horseback riding, and much more.

Similar to Skytop, there’s a long list of activities designed to capitalize on those mountain views. Families can choose between different accommodations, too. (There’s also a romance option for any couples out there.)

The treehouses, for example, are a top pick for kids, along with multi-room cabins. Uniquely, Primland also organizes kids-only events so that every generation can enjoy the experience at their own pace.

Something unexpected: The Lodge at Blue Sky, Utah

Courtesy of The Lodge at Blue Sky

The Lodge at Blue Sky isn’t quite like other sprawling resorts. The luxury cabins are spread across 3,500 acres near the Wasatch Mountains—and it’s partly a working ranch, like Paws Up.

But there’s a twist. The Lodge at Blue Sky is also a horse sanctuary. Guests can get hands-on with rescued horses that have retired on the grounds.

Along with a full-service spa and two restaurants, guests can also take a whiskey-making course. The Lodge has its own High West Whiskey Distillery, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at how liquid gold is made. Keep a lookout for discounts, too. The Lodge at Blue Sky sometimes offers discounts worth up to 25% off.

Pure romance: Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado

Courtesy of Dunton Hot Springs

It’s pure romance at Dunton Hot Springs—so long as ghost towns don’t spook you.

Dunton Hot Springs is a full-scale resort set in the ghost town of the same name, which is located a short drive from Telluride. Set on a gorgeous mountainside, it’s like stepping into a more luxurious version of the past.

One that comes with fantastic hot spring offerings. On top of the warm waters, which are best experienced during the snowy winter months, you can enjoy a long list of outdoors activities. From ice climbing to dog sledding, there’s a unique list at your fingertips that you won’t forget anytime soon.