12 Best Family Resorts in Oahu

Oahu is Hawaii’s third-largest island, and for decades, its pristine beaches, abundance of activities, and it’s child-friendly resorts have lured families in, providing them with an unforgettable and unmatched vacation. Boasting the state capital, Honolulu, and other world-famous destinations like Waikiki Beach and Pearl Harbor, it’s no wonder that millions of tourists visit the tropical island each and every year.

To add to Oahu’s incredible activities, the island also boasts sprawling resorts with beachfront access, onsite cultural experiences, and luxurious amenities that only further enhance its appeal—if that’s even possible.

With so many great resorts to choose from, making a decision can be a somewhat impossible task. So in order to help you decide on the best resort for you, we’ve created a list of the best family-friendly resorts in Oahu, all of which stand out for different reasons.

Our top pick is the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa because there is only one thing better than Disney World, and that’s a Disney experience in the tropics. For families who prefer adventure, however, then coming in at a close second is the Turtle Bay Resort, which provides guests with plenty of activities to keep them entertained from morning until nightfall.

1. Best Resort for Panoramic Ocean Views – Halekulani

For families in search of a little luxury, then look no further than the Halekulani Resort, located right on Waikiki Beach. This luxurious resort that overlooks Diamond Head features three onsite restaurants, access to the ocean, and a spa that incorporates traditional Polynesian rituals.

While Mom and Dad take in the impressive panoramic ocean views, the little ones of the group can splash around in the resort’s outdoor pool before the entire family sets off to explore Oahu’s nearby attractions that are just a short car ride away.

With sizable rooms that boast light, airy decor, luxurious en suite bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, and much-needed air conditioning units, the Halekulani resort ticks all the boxes when it comes to family-friendly resorts in Oahu.

2. Best Resort for Families Who Value Space – Hilton Grand Vacations Club Hokulani Waikiki Honolulu

If you’re the type of family who enjoys spreading out while on vacation, then the Hilton Grand Vacations Club Hokulani Waikiki Honolulu is one of the best Oahu family resorts out there.

Unlike other Oahu resorts, the Hilton Grand Vacations Club provides its guests with large, spacious rooms that offer separate seating and sleeping areas. But what makes these suites so great is the fact that they also feature fully equipped kitchenettes and PlayStation 3s—an instant win as far as kids are concerned.

In addition to its rooms, the Hilton also offers a rooftop pool with 360 city views, a large movie screen for outdoor movie viewings, and if all that wasn’t enough, the property is just a ten-minute walk from Waikiki Beach and other popular Oahu attractions.

3. Best Resort for Onsite Activities – Turtle Bay Resort

The Turtle Bay Resort spans over 1,300 acres on Oahu’s North Shore, and with its sheer size comes lush gardens, biking and hiking trails, and five miles of secluded shoreline—perfect for a family vacation.

In all honesty, the resort’s pools and neighboring beaches are enough to keep your kids entertained for the duration of your vacation. But the Turtle Bay Resort goes one step further with plenty of onsite activities ranging from snorkeling and kayaking to tennis, horseback riding, and pickleball.

After working up an appetite participating in all the incredible activities, guests can sit down at one of six restaurants and bars, including the resort’s signature restaurant Alaia. Plus in an effort to truly immerse you in the Hawaiian culture, once a week, the resort puts on a luau, a mesmerizing dinner show that showcases traditional Hawaiian dancing, Hawaiian music, and fire displays.

With various different room options available—all with private balconies—the Turtle Bay Resort is one of the best Oahu resorts for families who enjoy both adventure and relaxation alike.

4. Best Resort for Beach Access – The Kahala Hotel and Resort

One of the best family hotels in Honolulu is the Kahala Hotel, which is situated just 6km from the Honolulu Zoo and 20 minutes from the Honolulu International Airport. Giving its guests direct beach access, the Kahala Hotel with its four restaurants, outdoor pool, full-service spa, and plenty of onsite activities is ideal for family travelers who want the best of both worlds.

Each hotel room at the Kahala Hotel boasts large bathrooms, deep soaking tubs, and beautiful Oahu views, with some even opening up directly onto the beach.

5. Best Resort to Immerse Yourself in Hawaiian Culture – Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

Located adjacent to Waikiki Beach, the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa is the perfect resort for families seeking time on the sand. It’s also a top contender for families who want to immerse themselves in Hawaiian culture as the property’s new cultural center, Ho’okela, allows guests to get involved with hula lessons, ukelele playing, lei-making, and other Hawaiian crafts.

Hyatt’s onsite, award-winning spa, Na Ho’ola Spa, further goes on to incorporate Hawaiian culture through healing treatments while the resort’s bar puts on an “Aloha Waikiki” hula show every Wednesday—talk about a range of entertainment.

In addition to all the incredible activities, the Hyatt also features a swimming pool, ocean views, and a buffet restaurant serving fresh seafood, local favorites, and made-to-order poke.

Throw in the hotel’s various accommodation options, ranging from queen rooms with two queen beds to one-bedroom penthouse suites, and you’ve truly got one of the best resorts for families who are visiting Oahu.

6. Best Resort for Swimming – Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort

There really is nothing better to do on a tropical vacation than swim, and the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort takes it to a whole new level. Boasting two oceanfront pools, an adult-only infinity pool, and its Helumoa Playground which has an additional two freshwater swimming pools and a 70-foot-long water slide, we can guarantee that your kids won’t ever want to leave.

For those times when you do manage to persuade them out of the water, the Sheraton is just a short walk from both Waikiki Beach and the Waikiki Shopping Centre while the Honolulu Zoo and the Kapiolani Park are a quick car journey away.

Come meal times, you’ll have the choice between four onsite dining options, including a restaurant that is situated right above the ocean. And, as of recently, the rooms at the Sheraton underwent a renovation. So whether you opt for a smaller queen bedroom or a two-bedroom family suite, you can expect modern, cleaning furnishings along with incredible views from the spacious private balconies. The Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort also offers childcare services if Mom and Dad ever need a break.

7. Best Resort for Water Sports – Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

The next of our best family-friendly resorts in Oahu is the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. This luxury beach hotel is situated on Oahu’s west coast and although the beach is just a stone’s throw away from the resort, the Four Seasons actually has various swimming pools and lagoons that are perfect for little ones to splash around in.

The lagoons which are separated off from the ocean also double up as water sports arenas, so even your hard-to-impress teens can enjoy some time out on the water. With additional activities like tennis and golf, plus an onsite spa with a range of treatment options, there really is something for everyone.

All rooms at the Four Seasons have private balconies, stylish furnishings, and all the necessary amenities that you could need for a relaxing one or two-week stay.

8. Best Budget-Friendly Resort – Waikiki Malia

One of the more budget-friendly resorts on Oahu that doesn’t lack amenities is the Waikiki Malia just a 5-minute walk from Waikiki Beach.

The Waikiki Malia Hotel features an outdoor pool, a hot tub, and a fitness center. Plus you’ll find an onsite restaurant serving classic American dishes and a sports bar with various flat-screen TVs, so you’ll never miss a game.

Aside from its lower price compared to other hotel options in the area, what makes the Waikiki Malia a more budget-friendly choice is the fact that families can book rooms with kitchenettes. These rooms boast four twin beds, bathtubs in the bathroom, and all the utensils you’d need to whip up a meal or two.

9. Best Resort for Larger Families – Aston Waikiki Beach Tower

Finding accommodation as a larger family can be a challenge—especially if you don’t want your kids separated off into rooms without interconnecting doors.

If you are a larger family or just a family who appreciates extra space and amenities, then the Aston Waikiki Beach Tower is the hotel option for you.

The Aston Waikiki Beach Tower is an all-suite property across the street from Waikiki Beach, which offers fully equipped apartments, an outdoor pool, a hot tub, and a recreation deck with seating areas, a billiard table, and barbecue grills.

Each apartment comes with a full kitchen, a washing machine, a tumble dryer, a private balcony, and two separate bedrooms, so there is nothing stopping you from making yourself at home.

10. Best Resort for City Views – Queen Kapiolani Hotel

It’s no secret that Oahu has some incredible ocean views, but there are also hotels that offer city views to give your vacation an entirely different feel. One such hotel is the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, which is in a prime location just a one-block walk from Waikiki Beach.

With panoramic views of Diamond Head, the ocean, and Honolulu’s skyscrapers, you can truly appreciate the beauty of Oahu and all it has to offer from various points around the resort.

As the views are part of the allure of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, you can opt for a city, an ocean, or a Diamond Head view room—all rooms have fairly similar interiors with double or king beds, air conditioning, and balconies.

11. Best Resort for Disney Lovers – Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

A completely different—and unique—family-friendly resort in Oahu is the Disney Aulani Resort, which brings the magic of Disney right to the tropics. Like a Disney Resort at the Disney Parks, the Aulani Resort has an abundance of activities and Disney-themed experiences for both kids and adults to enjoy.

Not only does the Aulani Resort have five swimming pools, a lazy river, and a splash park, but it also offers guests excursions like snorkeling, surfing, and canoeing. Throw in luau performances, a private beach, a golf course, and a spa, and it quickly becomes obvious why the Aulani is one of the best kid-friendly resorts in not just Oahu but all of Hawaii.

During your stay at the Aulani, your little ones can also meet some beloved Disney characters at Makahiki’s Disney character breakfast before heading off to socialize with other children their age at Aunty’s Beach House—Aulani’s supervised activity center.

The Aulani offers guests standard rooms, one-bedroom suites, two-bedroom suites, and entire villas that are all equipped with comfortable furnishings and magical Disney touches.

12. Best Resort for Gardens and Green Spaces – Waikiki Hilton Hawaiian Village

The Waikiki Hilton Hawaiian Village is another resort that offers so many great onsite activities that you really won’t ever need to leave. Spread out over 22 acres on Waikiki Beach’s widest stretch, the Hilton and its gardens, ponds, and waterfalls surround you with greenery and a true tropical paradise feel.

Offering five swimming pools, various water slides, daily cultural activities, and onsite water activities, the Hilton is a haven for both families who love nothing more than being active while on vacation and families who prefer to kick back and relax poolside.

In total, the Waikiki Hilton Hawaiian Village has five guest towers that provide a variety of rooms that range from king rooms all the way to suites—you really will be spoilt for choice.

When traveling with kids in tow, there are a few important things you need to consider before booking a hotel. Gone are the days of freely traveling solo or with your significant other, as factors like location, onsite activities, and budget can ultimately make or break your vacation.

When deciding between different Oahu, Hawaii resorts, keep these next four points in mind.

Location

Oahu is Hawaii’s third largest island, so the location of your hotel is an extremely important factor that you need to consider. You can drive from one end of the island to the other in just under an hour. However, if you don’t want to waste precious vacation time in the car and you plan on ticking off various Oahu activities, then you’ll want to find a resort that is close to all the action.

Do you want to be located on Oahu’s North Shore, exploring popular beaches and watching professional surfers take to the waves? Or do you want to be down on the South Shore experiencing Honolulu and Waikiki Beach?

As far as resorts go, Oahu’s South Shore is the main resort/hotel hub. However, this isn’t to say you won’t find incredible resorts up north also.

Think about the type of Hawaiian vacation you’re after and select a location that reflects your activity list. For families who simply enjoy sitting around the pool and relaxing in the sun, then location isn’t too much of an issue. But if you do want to get out and experience what Oahu has to offer, then finding a resort that is central will make all the difference.

Accommodation Options

Another important thing to think about when booking an Oahu resort is the accommodation options. Some resorts only offer standard hotel rooms, while others feature family suites or even larger apartments.

If you’re the type of family who is always out and about, then a standard hotel room may be all you need. However, if you prefer to have additional space, separate sleeping areas, or kitchenettes so you can prepare your own meals and cut down on costs, then it’s definitely worth looking into resorts that provide just that.

Family-Friendly Activities

One of the best things about vacationing in Oahu is the fact that nearly all the resorts offer kid-friendly amenities to keep your little ones entertained throughout your stay.

Some hotels have outdoor pools and beachfront access, while others offer a free kids club and onsite activities. If you do want to fill your days with fun activities, then it’s definitely worth looking into what the resort offers, as it saves you the time and hassle of arranging these activities elsewhere.

Budget

It’s no secret that vacationing with kids brings extra costs. So, sticking to a budget may be all that more important when booking your Oahu vacation.

Luckily for families, Oahu has both budget-friendly and luxury resorts, meaning that no matter what your price point is, you’ll be able to find an accommodation option that’s right for you.

It’s always best to write a clear budget before narrowing down your resort/hotel options. You should further take into consideration all the other costs that could ultimately come into play—think food costs, a possible resort fee, transportation, souvenirs, and activities.

If you are looking to keep costs low, look into a hotel option that features kitchenettes. Cooking your own meals and snacks can significantly cut down on costs—especially when traveling with always-hungry kiddies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best family-friendly resorts in Oahu?

There are dozens of incredible, family-friendly resorts dotted throughout Oahu. However, two that take the top spots are the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa and the Turtle Bay Resort.

The Aulani Disney Resort and Spa combines the magic of Disney with the tropics of Oahu to ultimately give its guests an immersive, entertaining, one-of-a-kind stay.

The Turtle Bay Resort, on the other hand, spans over 1,300 acres and provides visitors with an abundance of activities including snorkeling, biking, and hiking—just to name a few.

Which part of Oahu is the most family-friendly?

Oahu as a whole is extremely family-friendly, so no matter where you spend time on the island, you’ll always feel safe, comfortable, and entertained thanks to the various activities and amenities.

If we had to narrow it down for families on a Hawaiian getaway, however, then Honolulu on Oahu’s South Shore and Turtle Bay on Oahu’s North Shore will be your best bet. Both locations have an abundance of family-suitable resorts. Plus, they offer plenty of attractions—both onsite and offsite—that the whole family will love.

What are the must-visit attractions in Oahu?

What’s great about Oahu—and all Hawaiian islands, for that matter—is the fact that the island offers a diverse range of activities that will appeal to all interests.

Some of the best attractions on the island include its world-famous beaches like Waikiki Beach, Lanikai Beach, and Kailua Beach Park. Plus, there is the Pearl Harbor Museum, the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, and the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail. The Halona Blowhole, the Diamond Head Crater, and Mokolii Island are also worthy of a visit.

Conclusion

Oahu is undoubtedly one of the prettiest destinations in Hawaii—and the entire planet—and its resorts and hotels only add to its allure. With so many options to choose from, you can guarantee to find a family-friendly resort that’s right for you.

Our top two choices are the Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, and the Turtle Bay Resort—both of which stand out for their onsite activities, their kid-friendly amenities, and their convenient locations.

