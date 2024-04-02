The Virgin Islands, a tropical paradise in the Caribbean, is a dream destination for families who want to spend some quality time together by the sea.

From the beaches of St. John to the lively atmosphere of St. Thomas and the landscapes of St. Croix, these islands offer a great selection of family-friendly resorts, offering rooms and activities that the whole family will love!

Here’s a curated list of the best family resorts in the Virgin Islands. These resorts cater to every member of your crew, making sure you have an unforgettable vacation. Our top choice is Secret Harbour Beach Resort, located on pristine sands and offering a long list of watersports and stylish tropical decor.

Top 11 Best Family Resorts in the Virgin Islands

1. Best Overall – Secret Harbour Beach Resort

Beach view of Secret Harbour Beach Resort

Secret Harbour Beach Resort has a focus on watersports and even has a PADI 5-Star Dive Shop. This makes sense given the resort’s location, right on one of the most pristine snorkeling beaches of St Thomas, teaming with a colorful coral reef and shoals of beautiful fish. If you prefer to stay above the water, you can rent kayaks, paddle boards, and even floaties.

Guests can choose from spacious studios and one or two-bedroom suites, each boasting full kitchens, private balconies or patios, and tropical décor. Dining options cater to every palate, from the casual Cruzan Beach Club to the fine-dining Sunset Grille.

Beyond the beach, guests can enjoy a freshwater pool, tennis court, and spa services. For explorers, nearby attractions like Lindquist Beach, Sapphire Beach, and the historic Hassel Island are easily accessible.

Pool view of Bluebeard’s Beach Club

Bluebeard’s Beach Club is an absolutely beautiful resort set in 24 acres of tropical greenery at St Thomas’ southern tip. It offers an idyllic retreat for couples and families seeking tranquility away from crowded tourist spots.

This tranquil oasis has its own expansive private beach, a free-form pool with a swim-up bar, and a popular water sports center offering kayaking and snorkeling tours.

For those looking to stay active, a gym as well as volleyball and tennis options are available, while more leisurely pursuits like garden chess or lawn checkers will keep parents and kids entertained.

Bluebeard’s has a full breakfast and dinner buffet available at the in-house restaurant, so you won’t have to leave your accommodation to find culinary treats! If you prefer to explore further afield, the resort is just a short drive from Saint Thomas and under 20 minutes from Cyril E. King Airport.

Pool view of Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham – St. Thomas

This 4-star resort faces the beachfront, so all rooms have great views. It makes an ideal base for a Virgin Islands family beach vacation. Rated highly for its prime location, the resort is within walking distance of the family-friendly Coki Beach. It is also perfectly situated for snorkeling excursions that recent reviews compare to swimming in an aquarium!

The outdoor swimming pool, complete with a kids’ area, fitness center, and evening entertainment, is guaranteed fun for the whole family. Children and parents alike can enjoy refreshing drinks at the poolside bar, relax in the family-friendly hot tub, or prepare snacks in rooms equipped with kitchenettes, including a coffee machine, microwave, and stovetop.

With 62 rooms designed with families in mind, Margaritaville Vacation Club ensures a hassle-free stay. Just a short drive from Saint Thomas and 25 minutes from Cyril E. King Airport, it provides an accessible and stress-free base for exploring the wonders of the Virgin Islands.

4. Best Beach Front Hotel – Emerald Beach Resort

Outdoors view view of Emerald Beach Resort

Emerald Beach Resort is located on Lindbergh Bay’s sandy shores and just 1 km from Cyril E. King Airport, making it a practical place for a vacation. Parents and children will enjoy sunbathing on the beach and playing in the sea. The hotel offers boat tours and water sports rentals, including the option to rent scuba diving and snorkeling gear.

Guests can enjoy a beachfront bar, an inviting outdoor pool, tennis courts, and a BBQ/picnic area. Each guest room features a flat-screen cable TV, free Wi-Fi, a private balcony with beach views, a refrigerator, and coffee-making facilities. There are several family-friendly connecting rooms, ideal for younger children.

Dining options include Portobello Ristorante for Italian cuisine and a beachfront restaurant for American and Caribbean dishes.

5. Most Exclusive Hotel – Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina

Patio view of Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina

Scrub Island spans approximately 230 acres and features rugged hills, serene beaches, and a protected harbor that hosts the Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina. If you’re looking to escape the crowds, look no further. This private resort is accessible only by boat or helicopter and is surrounded by untouched beaches, clear blue waters, and verdant vistas.

Kids will love the feeling of being on their own tropical adventure island, and families can enjoy various activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, sailing, and kayaking to explore the vibrant marine life and coral reefs surrounding the island. For those looking to unwind, the island’s secluded beaches and spa treatments provide the perfect escape.

Each room at Scrub Island Resort has air conditioning, a flat-screen cable TV, and a private balcony terrace. Several restaurants are on-site and international and seafood cuisine is served alongside refreshing beverages at the pool and beach bars.

Bar view of The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef

Located just a short drive from Coral World and Mangrove Lagoon and close to the Historic Hassel Island, The Westin is perfectly positioned for guests to explore the natural and cultural wonders of St. Thomas.

Unique to The Westin is its private dock, which serves as the launch point for fishing excursions and daily snorkel and sunset cruises. The entire family will also love the resort’s night kayaking experience, which is truly one of a kind. Guests can marvel at nocturnal marine life through clear kayaks illuminated by custom LED lights, creating an unforgettable adventure under the stars.

Accommodation-wise, the resort has spacious rooms equipped with Wi-Fi, a work desk, refrigerator, coffee maker, and most notably, a 65″ flat-screen TV. The private balconies have stunning sea views over Frenchman’s reef, and the resort’s three infinity pools, complete with a swim-up bar, hot tubs, and a kid’s splash zone, all overlook the shimmering Caribbean Sea. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate complimentary access to the on-site gym.

7. Best Resort on Saint John’s Island – Gallows Point

Outdoors view view of Gallows Point Resort

Gallows Point Resort is set in lush tropical gardens ringed by rocky coastline and turquoise waters. A short walk away, you will find the vibrant bars and restaurants of Saint John.

The luxurious retreat has panoramic views of Cruz Bay Harbour and the Caribbean Sea and features a swimming pool, a private beach, and direct access to a stunning coral reef. Gallows Point Resort also offers horseback riding, snorkeling, and sailing.

Each of the 50 spacious suites boasts bright, Caribbean-style decor, air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, satellite TV, and an iPod docking station. The suites also include a well-equipped kitchen and a comfortable seating area with a sofa bed.

Additional amenities include a 24-hour reception, a free shuttle service, a concierge service to assist with any needs, and on-site car rental.

8. Best Kid-Friendly Luxury Resort – Long Bay Beach Club

Balcony view of Long Bay Beach Resort

Long Bay Beach Club boasts glass-fronted villas overlooking the turquoise waters at the West End of Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Guests love the infinity pool, lush gardens, and spa and have high praise for the staff’s impeccable service.

Long Bay Beach Club’s villas are perfect for families, as they all have private entrances and a mix of indoor and outdoor living spaces. The accommodations include terraces, sea views, and seating areas, alongside modern amenities such as satellite flat-screen TVs, fully equipped kitchens with a dishwasher, oven, and coffee machine, and private bathrooms complete with baths and hair dryers.

If you’re looking for a luxury hotel where children are welcome, Long Bay Beach Club is ideal for your Virgin Islands family vacation.

9. Best Value Resort – Bunker Hill Hotel

Balcony view of Bunker Hill Hotel

Bunker Hill Hotel is a remodeled townhouse with historical-style rooms. It is located next to Fort Christian and close to Saint Thomas’s historical old town, with its 17th-century Danish architecture. For families looking to include some cultural visits to their Virgin Island vacation, Bunker Hill Hotel is a great choice.

Plus, prices are lower than those of seafront properties, yet the beach is only 50 meters away, so you aren’t losing out on the wealth of beach activities available in Saint Thomas.

Guests can enjoy authentic Caribbean food on the premises and a complimentary full breakfast in the mornings. What’s more, the outdoor pool is located on a balcony overlooking the town so you can take in the view while enjoying yourself poolside.

Pool view of Bolongo Bay Beach Resort

Bolongo Bay Beach Resort offers spacious family rooms, a large outdoor pool area, vibrant night entertainment, and an all-inclusive meal plan. You could spend your entire vacation within the walls of this beautiful beachfront resort, lounging at the pool, playing tennis, and enjoying the great food.

For adventure seekers, Bolongo Bay Beach Resort doesn’t disappoint, with water sports facilities and activities like snorkeling, windsurfing, and diving, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Bolongo Bay.

Each room features a coffee machine, a cable flat-screen TV, and a private bathroom, and free WiFi available throughout the property.

11. Best Resort With a Kids’ Club – Ritz Carlton St. Thomas

Living room view of The Ritz-Carlton St Thomas

Families looking for the ultimate luxury getaway in the Virgin Islands will find it at The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas. This absolutely beautiful resort boasts a variety of family-friendly amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, and lush gardens.

The Ritz Kids program will keep young guests entertained with activities designed to “educate and inspire”, including Caribbean crafts and watersports.

Accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton offer a private balcony, air conditioning, and a flat-screen TV. Dining on-site at night is a treat, with the resort’s restaurant serving a mix of American and Caribbean delights, perfect for even the fussiest of little eaters.

The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas also serves adventure by the bucketful. With snorkeling, tennis, and exclusive sailing trips aboard The Lady Lynsey II catamaran, families can create unforgettable memories.

What to Look for When Choosing a Family-Friendly Resort in the Virgin Islands

It can be overwhelming to plan a family vacation. To make it easier, here is a list of the most important things to consider when booking a hotel in the Virgin Islands.

Location

The Virgin Islands are an idyllic tropical getaway that offers various atmospheres and activities. Choosing where to stay is the most important thing to consider when booking accommodation. Here is a brief summary of the main highlights of the Virgin Islands:

St. Thomas

St. Thomas is the gateway island of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean. Known for its beautiful beaches and snorkeling spots, it is also home to the capital, Charlotte Amalie, which is a bustling port city famous for its Danish colonial architecture, shopping, and historical sites.

St. John

Over half of St. John is covered by the Virgin Islands National Park, which preserves the natural beauty of the island with its forests, beaches, and coral reefs. It’s known for its hiking trails, like the Reef Bay Trail, and pristine beaches such as Trunk Bay, renowned for its underwater snorkeling trail.

St. Croix

The largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Croix boasts a diverse landscape from lush tropical forests to desert-like areas. It has a rich cultural heritage, with influence from the Danish, West African, and Indigenous Carib peoples. Visitors can explore historical sites like the Christiansted and Frederiksted, rum distilleries, and beautiful beaches.

British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands are known for their stunning beauty and exclusivity. Islands like Virgin Gorda and Tortola offer luxurious resorts such as Long Bay Beach Club, which cater to families seeking a high-end, secluded getaway. The British Virgin Islands are perfect for sailing, exploring hidden coves, and enjoying world-class snorkeling and diving.

You can’t go far wrong when choosing where to stay on these stunning tropical islands – but it is still worth taking the time to consider which atmosphere appeals to you the most.

Kid-Friendly Amenities and Activities

Resorts featuring kids’ clubs can provide educational and entertaining experiences for your little ones, ensuring they’re happily engaged throughout your stay. For families with older children and teenagers, seek resorts offering adventurous activities such as water sports, hiking trails, and guided island tours.

These activities provide lots of opportunities for quality family time you will remember for life, but also introduce children to new experiences and cultures. Ensure the resort offers family-friendly pools, possibly with child-safe features and play areas, to ensure relaxation and fun for all ages.

Accommodation Options

Look for resorts providing various room configurations to suit your family’s needs, from spacious family villas and interconnected rooms to suites equipped with kitchenettes for easy meal preparation. The option of having separate sleeping areas for parents and children can make your stay more comfortable and relaxing.

Food Options

It can be difficult to find food that keeps everyone in your family happy. We recommend choosing a resort with a diverse range of dining options, from formal restaurants to casual beachside cafes, to ensure everyone finds something to their liking.

Kid-friendly menus, flexible dining hours, and the availability of all-inclusive or meal-plan options can simplify meal times, allowing more time for relaxation and family fun. If necessary, check for resorts that provide accommodations for dietary restrictions and preferences.

Safety and Convenience

When traveling with your family, finding a safe environment is a top priority. Resorts with private beaches offer a secure environment for children to play and explore. On-site medical services provide peace of mind, knowing that professional help is readily available if needed. The proximity of the resort to local attractions minimizes travel time, reducing stress and maximizing your vacation enjoyment.

Additional amenities, such as babysitting services and laundry facilities, can also make your trip go as smoothly as you deserve!

When deciding on accommodation in the Virgin Islands, carefully consider the preferred location, available activities, dining options, room types, and amenities to ensure a vacation that and suits your family’s needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Virgin Islands Family Resorts

Which Virgin Islands are best for a family vacation?

Both the US and British Virgin Islands offer incredible experiences for family vacations, with resorts tailored to families.

St. Thomas and St. John in the US Virgin Islands are known for their beautiful beachfront properties and family resorts, such as Bolongo Bay Beach Resort and the Ritz Carlton St. Thomas, which has an outstanding kids’ program.

The British Virgin Islands, like Virgin Gorda, offer secluded luxury at places like Long Bay Beach Club.

What amenities can families expect at these resorts?

Family resorts in the Virgin Islands are designed for both kids and parents. Expect amenities such as outdoor pools, access to private beaches, kids’ programs for various ages, water sports activities, and dining options catering to all tastes.

Resorts like Margaritaville Vacation Club and Bolongo Bay Beach Resort also offer unique experiences like snorkeling tours and island tours.

How do resorts cater to younger children?

Many top family hotels and resorts in the Virgin Islands, like The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, feature kids’ clubs that provide educational and fun activities designed specifically for younger guests.

These programs allow children to learn about the local culture and environment in engaging ways while also offering parents some well-deserved downtime.

Are there activities for teenagers at these resorts?

Yes, many resorts in the Virgin Islands cater to families with older children as well. Activities such as snorkeling, diving, sailing, island tours, and water sports are available, keeping teens entertained.

The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef offers night kayaking, adding a thrilling adventure to your family vacation.

Can families find all-inclusive options in the Virgin Islands?

Absolutely. Resorts such as Bolongo Bay Beach Resort offer all-inclusive meal plans, making it easier for families to enjoy a stress-free vacation without worrying about dining expenses.

These plans often cover meals, drinks, and sometimes even certain activities, ensuring a more relaxed and enjoyable vacation for the entire family.

Conclusion

Selecting the perfect resort in the Virgin Islands for your family trip requires careful consideration of location, activities, room layout, and amenities. We have scoured the web for the best available accommodation for you and your family.

Among the many remarkable options, Secret Harbour Beach Resort emerges as our top choice for the ultimate family vacation in the Virgin Islands. Its emphasis on watersports, combined with the comfort of spacious suites, diverse dining experiences, and the tranquility of its private beach, makes it the ideal destination for families.

No matter which resort you choose, the Virgin Islands promise a breathtaking backdrop for your family vacation, filled with moments of joy, discovery, and togetherness. These islands offer a unique blend of cultural experiences, natural beauty, and luxurious comfort, ensuring a getaway that your family will treasure for years to come.