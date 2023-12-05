Aruba, Jamaica, ooh I want to take ya… Dreaming of a beachy getaway to this Dutch Caribbean island with your loved ones?

We’ve got just the family resort in Aruba for you and yours! Home to dazzling white beaches, global cuisine, and outdoor adventure, this tropical escape is one of the best places to visit in the Caribbean — not just for couples but for the whole family!

Appropriately dubbed “One Happy Island,” English-speaking Aruba is appreciated for its sunny days, ease of access, breezy trade winds, friendly residents, and use of the U.S. dollar.

We’ve meticulously evaluated resort amenities, scrutinized guest feedback, reviewed online reputations, and considered hotel class ratings to handpick the best family resorts in Aruba for your consideration.

Topping our list is La Cabana Resort, a hidden gem with a family-friendly atmosphere, unbeatable location, and entertainment for all ages.

Read all about it and the rest of our accommodation recommendations in our guide to the best family resorts in Aruba below!

Top 10 Best Family Resorts in Aruba for Your Dream Vacation

Best Overall – La Cabana Resort

Pool view of La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino

What makes La Cabana Resort the best family resort in Aruba? Location, location, location! Just across the street from the sea, this upscale casino resort is next to downtown Oranjestad, smack dab in the center of Eagle Beach. Each room has a full kitchen, which is super handy for those who are traveling with children.

La Cabana offers easy access to the beach, where families can find activities, from tubing to spotting nesting sea turtles. If the kids need a break, retreating to the room couldn’t be more convenient.

The resort has a few onsite restaurants, but there are several others within walking distance. The Stop & Shop supermarket is also conveniently located right across the street. Head up to the poolside bar during happy hour for live entertainment. Kids have their own pool, while adults have a casino to keep them entertained.

Best Beachfront – Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Balcony view of Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Luxury, adventure, and relaxation are on the menu at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. Nestled on the widest stretch of Palm Beach, this upscale resort boasts two zero-entry pools, beachside palapas, and an onsite casino. Four restaurants and room service make sure guests never go hungry. A daily resort fee covers wifi, activities like cornhole, a couple of bikes to explore the island, beach towels, and two bottles of water per day.

Relaxation opportunities abound! Take in the Caribbean coastline from your own palapa, reserve a poolside cabana, and unwind at the beachfront spa. Kids’ activities include beachside s’mores, dive-in movies, and more.

Book a special Pirate Dinner to make memories that will last a lifetime at this ideal family retreat. Upgrade to Palm Beach Club for sparkling wine upon check-in, an exclusive concierge, turndown service, and private lounge access, as well as a breakfast buffet, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails.

Best Boutique Option – Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort

Building view of Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort

Embrace the charm of the Caribbean at Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, nestled in Aruba’s Low Rise Hotel Zone opposite the breathtaking Eagle Beach.

Brightly painted Dutch colonial architecture houses spacious studios with kitchenettes and suites with full kitchens — some with sea views!

While this boutique resort does not offer direct beach access, it does have two pools, including a kids’ pool as well as beachfront dining.

Want to see what it’s like? Check out the live webcam!

Best Resort With Casino – Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Restaurant view of Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Tropical bliss awaits at Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, an idyllic retreat near Palm Beach. Families appreciate its spacious accommodations — spring for oceanfront views or select serene scenes of the pools and gardens instead. Five dining options range from steak to sushi, with gelato available in the lobby.

Go snorkeling, paddleboarding, or try desert bathing. Lounge by the large pool area, which features a waterslide, kids’ pool, and kids’ club.

Grownups will enjoy the onsite spa, 24-hour casino, and fine dining. Aruba’s lively culinary, shopping, and nightlife scene is right outside the door as well. Unfortunately, those with minors in tow cannot upgrade to the Tradewinds experience, which includes perks, specialized service, and a private, adults-only pool.

Best Value – Playa Linda Beach Resort

Pool view of Playa Linda Beach Resort

Playa Linda Beach Resort is a popular choice for families seeking a relatively affordable home away from home on pristine Palm Beach. This beachfront escape offers easy access to six miles of stunning Caribbean coastline. Families will appreciate Play Linda’s adult and all-ages pools, a Kids’ Club, and movie nights.

Each suite has a kitchen, which is super convenient for families with children. A wonderful waterfall and lush tropical landscaping surround the resort’s picture-perfect pool.

Nearby attractions include the Bubali Bird Sanctuary, the Old Dutch Windmill, and The Butterfly Farm. Several eateries can be found on the property and surrounding it, while the outdoor mall can also be reached on foot.

Best Waterpark – Marriott’s Aruba Surf Club

Pool view of Marriott’s Aruba Surf Club

Nestled in Palm Beach, Marriott’s Aruba Surf Club is perfect for families. Guest rooms have a convenient kitchenette, while spacious villas offer a home-like retreat with a full kitchen.

Kids love the lazy river, Guppies Lagoon children’s pool, waterslide, and refreshing frozen blue lemonade from the swim-up bar. Onsite dining is available, but do note that the restaurant and shopping district are about a 15-minute walk from this resort.

Beach view of Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort And Casino

Offering elegant, family-friendly suites on the white sands of Palm Beach, the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort, Spa, and Casino is a 12-acre beachfront gem. Its three-level pool area houses a two-story waterslide and family activity pool.

Complementary kids’ activities include educational animal encounters and scavenger hunts. Adults can try their luck at the onsite casino, play some tennis, or get pampered at the spa. Plenty of onsite dining and bars ensure guests stay fed, but book the Regency Club Access package for breakfast, snacks, a dedicated concierge, and more.

Most Luxurious – Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort

Beach view of Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort

Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort, aka Renaissance Aruba Resort, takes up 40 acres of the island in its capital of Oranjestad. The adults-only Renaissance Marina Hotel caters to couples, while the kid-friendly Renaissance Ocean Suites caters to young families.

On the adults’ side, you’ll find a casino (one of two at the property), a fitness center, an infinity pool, and the Okeanos Spa. On the kids’ side, you’ll find a beach lagoon, outdoor pools, and the Patamingo Kids Club.

Both sides offer access to six restaurants, plus a Starbucks and two bars. Window shop luxe brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci at the attached Renaissance Mall. Oh, and by the way, Renaissance Aruba Resort also boasts its own flamingo-filled private island, complete with family and adults-only beaches.

Best All-Inclusive – Divi Village Golf and Beach Resort

Pool view of Divi Village Golf and Beach Resort

Experience the perfect all-inclusive family retreat at Divi Village Golf and Beach Resort, just steps from Aruba’s Druif Beach. This all-suite resort offers spacious accommodations, including fully equipped kitchens, ideal for families.

Highlights include a 9-hole golf course, three pools, tennis courts, water sports, and more. Convenience meets relaxation with three restaurants and complimentary transportation to Alhambra Casino. The resort’s white sand beach is a short stroll away.

What is included in all-inclusive? Enjoy access to beaches, activities, restaurants, pools, and more at both Divi and its sister property, Tamarijn Aruba. Meals and snacks from all 11 eateries and unlimited beverages at eight bars are also included. Order an Aruba Ariba or another local libation, a Summer Love.

The Sea Turtles Club entertains kiddos with fun activities all day long. Other highlights include a 30-foot rock-climbing wall on the beach, e-mountain bikes, complete with group tours to iconic spots, and four freshwater pools. Upgrade for perks such as airport transportation and self-care services at Divi Aruba and Tamarijn Aruba’s full-service spas.

What to Look for When Choosing a Family Resorts in Aruba

From which part of the island to stay on to hidden fees — here are some things to consider to help choose Aruba’s best resort for the whole family’s preferences and interests.

Area: Palm Beach vs. Eagle Beach

Aruba has two primary resort areas: Palm Beach and Eagle Beach. On the northern coast, Palm Beach is a six-mile stretch of sand strewn with bars and restaurants. It’s considered the more bougie part of Aruba. Nearby attractions like the Bubali Bird Sanctuary, the Old Dutch Windmill, and The Butterfly Farm add cultural and natural delights.

Quieter, in comparison, Eagle Beach boasts slightly larger waves. This broad, sandy haven is not just a serene retreat; it’s also a nesting ground for sea turtles. Home to low-rise resorts and casinos, Eagle Beach offers a more laid-back atmosphere for a delightful Aruban escape. Further south of Eagle Beach is the capital of Oranjestad.

Activities and Entertainment

Since Aruba’s crystal clear Caribbean waters boast extensive underwater visibility, its a great place to go scuba diving. If interested, check with your resort’s concierge to see which company they recommend. This is also a good approach for catamaran cruises, rentals, and the like. Book activities ahead of time whenever possible. Most resorts provide beach chairs, towels, and gear for snorkeling or other water activities.

Proximity to Attractions, Dining, and Shopping

At just 21 miles long and six miles wide, Aruba is the smallest of the ABC islands, so really, any resort will be within close proximity to its attractions, dining options, and shopping. Staying in Palm Beach at a resort like the Playa Linda Beach Resort, for example, puts families in close proximity to Aruba’s Bubali Bird Sanctuary, Old Dutch Windmill, and Butterfly Farm. Shoppers can stay near Orjanstead to ogle shiny baubles at high-end jewelers and shop island-inspired souvenirs at the fun and kitschy stores.

What Is Included

“Resort” is not synonymous with “all-inclusive” in Aruba; however, family-friendly resorts on the island can feature amenities such as dedicated kids’ swimming pools, direct beach access, sea views, onsite casinos, and even a private island! Oftentimes, resorts will offer an option to upgrade for more amenities, access to private areas, and personalized services.

Resort Fees

In Aruba, resort fees are not as common as in some other destinations, but they are not unheard of. Some resorts may charge a daily resort fee, covering services like Wi-Fi, beach chairs, and other amenities.

For example, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino imposes a Daily Service Charge. Check with the specific resort about any additional fees during the booking process. Review what is included in the resort fee and decide whether it aligns with your preferences and needs for a stress-free family vacation in Aruba.

Kids Stay Free

Typically available from July 1 to August 31, Aruba’s One Happy Family program provides complimentary lodging and free breakfast for children aged 12 and under staying with one or two adults in a room.

The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino and Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino are participants, according to Visit Aruba, but it can’t hurt to contact the resort directly to confirm.

Kids’ Club

Some Aruba resorts offer supervised programs for children, professional daycare services, or babysitting options all year round. Many family resorts have a kids’ club to entertain little ones and give parents a break during the day.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Divi Village Golf and Beach Resort, and Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort all have dedicated kids’ clubs. Confirm with the resort that the kids’ club will be open during the dates of your stay.

Kitchen Facilities

Having access to a full kitchen or a kitchenette is practically essential when traveling with small children. Some examples of family resorts with in-room kitchens or kitchenettes include La Cabana Resort, Caribbean at Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, Playa Linda Beach Resort, Marriott’s Aruba Surf Club, and Divi Village Golf and Beach Resort.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Aruba a Good Place for a Family Vacation?

With a plethora of fantastic family resorts, a myriad of kid-friendly activities and attractions, and shallow waters that are perfect for snorkeling, Aruba is an ideal spot for your family getaway. Hospitable locals welcome visitors to this family-friendly island. In short, this serene Southern Caribbean island is the ideal setting for making memories with loved ones.

When is Peak Season in Aruba?

Peak tourist season typically spans from mid-December to mid-April; however, arid Aruba enjoys tropical temps and minimal rainfall, making it a popular destination throughout the year. During winter, the Carnival Season is celebrated with festive events for months.

Which Family Resort in Aruba is All-Inclusive?

As mentioned previously, very few of the family resorts in Aruba are all-inclusive. With meals and beverages included, Divi Village Golf and Beach Resort is the only truly all-inclusive resort on our list of the best family resorts in Aruba. However, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino offers an opportunity for guests to upgrade for perks like a personalized concierge, private lounge access, and a breakfast buffet.

Which Family Resort in Aruba Has the Best Waterslide?

Divi Village Golf and Beach Resort and Marriott’s Aruba Surf Club both have waterslides, but the best waterslide on the island goes to Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort, Spa, and Casino. This beachfront resort features a two-story waterslide as well as a family activity pool.

Conclusion

We’re big fans of all of these family resorts in Aruba, but La Cabana Resort, an upscale casino resort with an inviting family atmosphere, is our top pick. Its unbeatable Eagle Beach location, easy beach access, diverse dining options, and opportunities for family fun make it a wonderful haven for your family’s beach vacation.

We hope our guide to the best family resorts in Aruba helps you choose the idyllic island setting for your tropical escape!

