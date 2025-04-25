4 Destinations Not to Miss on Ireland’s Western Coast

Though most visitors arrive in Dublin, some of Ireland’s greatest wonders will be found on the other side of the island.

That might sound like a problem for travelers who want to explore the Emerald Isle in its entirety—but it’s easier to get around than you might think.

When I visited Ireland, I had a tour guide who acted like a (Dominic Torretto-inspired) chauffeur, driving me and my mom from Dublin to Galway to Dingle to Killarney to Cork to Tramore and then back up again.

That trip, which lasted a little over a week, covered a pretty huge swath of Ireland’s central and southern half. I know it’s very short of a complete tour of Ireland; I’m using the example to highlight that you can get from Dublin to counties like Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, and Cork without too much effort.

In fact, you might be missing out on some of the country’s coolest byways and sites by sticking to the eastern coast.

My favorite stop along the way was Killarney, a lusciously gorgeous town tucked away in the mountains. But I’m well aware that I only got the tip of the Gaelic iceberg during my short time in the country.

When I go back, here’s what I don’t want to miss on the western coast.

4 destinations on Ireland’s western coast—plus, what to do

Keem Bay on Achill Island

View of the picturesque Keem Bay and beach on Achill Island in County Mayo in western Ireland (Getty)

Surfing… in Ireland? Welcome to Keem Bay, one of the most gorgeous beaches in Ireland. It’s located on the western edge of Achill Island in County Mayo. You can lounge on the beach and watch surfers and dolphins ride the waves.

Though you’ll need to drive for a few hours to reach it, the drive itself is worth noting. Consider checking out Keel Beach, too. It’s known for its raw beauty.

Killary Fjord

Irland, County Galway, Connemara, Killary Harbour, Fjord (Getty)

Yes, there’s surfing in Ireland—and a fjord, too. Known as An Caoláire Rua, Killary Fjord is located on the border between County Galway and County Mayo.

The massive landmark spans almost ten miles, meaning you can’t simply show up for a photo opportunity. In fact, one of the only ways to get up close and personal with Killary Fjord is via boat tours in Leenane.

Personally, I’d love to explore the fjord and coastline here. During my trip across Ireland, I kept being reminded of Norway—both countries have lush stretches of greenery that blanket large, impressive peaks.

Kayaking in Connemara National Park

The hiking trail at the top of Diamond Hill in Connemara National Park, Ireland. Behind, the sun plays with the clouds reflected in the sea. (Getty)

My Irish tour guide zipped through Connemara National Park on my way to Galway, and it was one of the most impactful parts of the trip. When I go back, I’d love to spend more time in the rugged, gorgeous park—and definitely get out on the water.

I also wouldn’t mind taking a tour that’s specific to the park. Archaeologists have discovered remains of human settlements that date back 4,000 years, making this a hot spot for anyone who likes a dose of history and science with their travels.

Flaggy Shore

Flaggy Shore, County Clare, Ireland

Speaking of nerding out, you might also be interested in Flaggy Shore. Located in the same geopark as the Cliffs of Moher, Flaggy Shore is better known for its limestone deposits, many of which contain fossils.

You can find scratches from glaciers that existed over 300 million years ago, along with something called ‘glacial erratics’.

Again, I recommend finding a qualified tour guide to point out what makes Flaggy Shore cool. But given its proximity to the Cliffs of Moher, it would be a shame for it to fly under your radar like it did when I visited.

Bonus pick: Killarney National Park

Killarney National Park, County Kerry, Ireland (Getty)

I heard many tales about fairies and sprites during my time in Ireland. As someone who loves mythology and folklore, my ears perked up anytime there were murmurs of ethereal beings.

But I didn’t actually feel the enchantment until I went on a short hike in Killarney National Park. Then, I felt it so much I got spooked—the same type of exciting, whispering spook that overcame me when coming face-to-face with the redwoods in Northern California for the first time.

Even if you don’t believe in that type of thing, I promise you’ll be swept up by the gorgeous views and atmosphere. There’s an ancient air thanks to all that bright green moss. Home to Ireland’s only wild red deer populations and some of its last native forests, it’s also a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.