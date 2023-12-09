The World’s 10 Greatest Christmas Towns For The Most Magical Holiday Season

While we may all wish it to be the Christmas season year round, unfortunately, it only comes once a year. There are countless ways to get into the holiday spirit and spread holiday cheer, which can make choosing a destination to celebrate Christmas a difficult feat.

All around the world, people celebrate the Christmas season in different ways — from massive Christmas trees to horse-drawn sleigh rides — in honor of the beloved holiday. While big cities around the world are sure to present big and bold holiday lights, festive music, and iconic Christmas celebrations, we take a deeper look into some of the most magical Christmas towns in the world that will give you a truly magical experience.

To fill you with Christmas cheer that you cannot get anywhere else, check out our list of the top 10 most magical Christmas towns to spend this holiday season.

Winter time in Rothenburg ob der Tauber Photo credit: Pat Whelen / Unsplash

1. Rothenburg Ob Der Tauber, Germany

Rothenburg ob der Tauber, or “Red Castle above the Tauber,” is a German town located in northern Bavaria. The tiny town is known for its medieval architecture which includes cobblestone streets, half-timbered houses, Gothic gates and towers, and intricate churches. During Christmas time, the old town hosts several Christmas markets with the Bavarian Village — dusted with powdery white snow and decorated with twinkling lights — setting the scene for the perfect Christmas atmosphere to spend the holidays.

Rothenburg Christmas Market

Germany is known for its iconic European holiday markets, however, the Rothenburg Christmas Market is one of the most loved annual traditions by locals and visitors around the world. Rothenburg is one of the most well-preserved medieval towns, setting the most idyllic fairy-tale setting for the Christmas market. The market is said to be one of the oldest recorded holiday markets, as it dates back to the Christmas village’s Golden Age of the 1400s.

The market features a festive variety of traditional treats including mulled wine, German sausages, Christmas cookies, and more. Along with the delicious offerings of the market, Rothenburg also hosts arts and crafts for the kids, mini concerts, and appearances by the Rothenburg Reiterle, or “Little Horseback Rider.” A magical touch and a highlight of the charming Christmas town, most people keep their eyes peeled on the medieval streets to catch a sight of the mystical figure. Staying true to its rich history, the Rothenburg Christmas Market feels like stepping back into a medieval holiday festival. Immerse yourself in the charming village market with the warm smell of roasting chestnuts and the camaraderie of festive spirit starting December 1 through the day before Christmas Eve.

Christmas Museum

Rothenburg is home to Käthe Wohlfahrt, a world-famous Christmas store known for its wide variety of intricate Christmas ornaments, decorations, toys, and trinkets. The vast selection and beautiful designs can have you wandering around the store for hours. On the top level of the store, the Christmas museum is home to a stunning 5,000-piece collection of Austrian ornaments, artifacts, and decorations that are centuries old. The museum’s display embodies the change in German Christmas traditions and decorations throughout the years. The items in the collection are made of materials that we don’t see commonly today, including cotton, wool, paper, wax, and Dresden cardboard. In addition to its impressive ornaments display, the museum also features old-fashioned Nativity scenes, Santa Claus, Advent calendars, nutcrackers, and pyramids from the Erzgebirge region. Get into the festive spirit and learn more about German Christmas traditions at the museum, which is open from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily.

Christmas tree lit up in Old Quebec Photo credit: Frede Langlois / Unsplash

2. Quebec City, Canada

Quebec City, located in central Canada, is known for its stunning view and rich history. During the winter, Quebec becomes a magical winter wonderland that feels like you stepped right into a Hallmark Christmas film.

Quartier De Petit Champlain

The Quartier de Petit Champlain is a small part of Quebec that is transformed into a winter wonderland during Christmas time. The town hall square comes to life, honoring its historic culture adorned with Christmas lights. Spend Christmas walking through the festive town filled with talented artisans that feature unique goods, perfect for gifting (or keeping). The annual festival is great for Christmas shopping but also for performances and entertainment that fill the entire city’s squares. Join in on singing your favorite Christmas carols, starting December 2, when the local choirs stroll through the streets spreading holiday cheer.

Hotel De Glace

Quebec’s Hotel of Ice is the only one of its kind to exist in North America and brings a truly unique winter experience. Located 20 minutes from downtown Quebec, the Hotel de Glace is open for all to experience from January through March. The architectural wonder is built entirely from ice and snow and features a magnificent Grand Hall, rooms and suites to stay in, an ice slide, a chapel, and a fully stocked Ice Bar with festive drinks. Visit the hotel for a tour of the ice castle or brave the cold for a truly unique winter wonderland overnight stay.

Valkenburg Christmas Market Photo credit: Dmitrii Eliuseev / Unsplash

3. Valkenburg Aan De Geul, Netherlands

Valkenburg aan de Geul is an old town in the southeast province of Limburg. The town is known for its historic caves, iconic castle, and biking sites — some of which have served as a finish site for the famed Tour de France. Its distinct scenes make it one of the most unique destinations to spend Christmas, while still honoring the old-world charm of the town.

Valkenburg Christmas Market

The Valkenburg Christmas Market begins mid-November and runs until December 30. While European Christmas markets are plentiful throughout most cities, Valkenburg’s distinguished location makes it a truly special festive experience. The annual Christmas market is held in Municipal Cave and is known to be the largest and oldest underground market in all of Europe.

The Municipal Cave features many different caves and passages for visitors to explore. The yellow walls of the limestone quarry set a mystic atmosphere; rich with history and perfect for a cozy holiday market. Wander through the different passages and caves to witness more than 50 different stalls filled with Christmas displays and decorations. Buy some hand-crafted gifts or try some traditional festive food and drinks including the popular gluhwein (mulled wine) or chocomel (Chocolate milk) for the kids.

Amusement Park Cable Car Valkenburg

Located in the underground corridors of Wilhelminagroeve, visitors have the chance to see one of the most breathtaking Nativity scenes and then hop on a cable car to the biggest and brightest Christmas tree in Limburg. The car takes riders on a journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem to experience a Christmas story. On certain days, visitors can purchase mulled wine and curry sausage for a completely festive experience.

Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, Finland Photo credit: Tony Lewis / Getty Images

4. Rovaniemi, Finland

Rovaniemi is noted as one of the best Christmas towns, as it is home to the one-and-only Christmas icon, Santa Claus. The small Christmas town is located in the northern region of Finland, right on the Arctic Circle. Reminiscent of the North Pole, the small town of Rovaniemi is the perfect place to spend a White Christmas. With the town also home to the iconic Northern Lights, it is the perfect place for winter activities with a world view.

Reindeer Sleigh Ride

Experience Santa’s mode of transportation with a traditional reindeer sleigh ride when visiting Santa Claus Village. One of the most unique experiences, the sleigh ride features routes of different lengths, depending on your preferences. The rides are available beginning mid-November and are an experience you will not get anywhere else. Take a ride from Santa Claus House and dash through the snow, pulled by Santa’s reindeer. The chilly winter air, the perfect frosted scenery, and the magic of sitting in Santa’s sleigh are sure to bring you a magical Christmas experience this year.

Santa Claus Village

The official hometown of all things Santa Claus, the Santa Claus Village features a range of different festive activities. Visitors can participate in Elf School to learn about ancient elf wisdom and participate in craft fairs, or have the chance to make gingerbread with Mrs. Claus. The village town center is also home to the Santa Claus museum and post office, where you can mail holiday greetings from the Arctic Circle to friends and family. Truly a re-creation of the North Pole, Rovaniemi is one of the best Christmas villages to spend the holiday season, for kids and kids-at-heart.

Prague Castle Christmas Market Photo credit: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

5. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is the capital of the Czech Republic and is also known as the “City of a Hundred Spires.” The capital city is known for its colorful Baroque architecture, Gothic churches, and strong medieval roots. During the holiday months, the beautiful city of Prague becomes one of the best Christmas towns, as the old buildings, adorned with fairy lights, set the scene for a romantic Christmas season. The city of Prague is lively and exciting with its Christmas festivities and holiday lights.

Prague Castle Christmas Market

The Prague Castle is an iconic landmark and one of the world’s largest castles with an area of over 70,000 square meters (753,473 square feet). While the castle is a sight in itself and worth a visit at any time during the year, during Christmas time, it is the location of one of the most popular Christmas markets in Europe.

Located in St. George’s Square at the Prague Castle, the market prides itself on being welcoming and features friendly vendors that make for a pleasant shopping experience. The crowd-favorite Christmas market features over 30 wooden stalls with offerings that range from traditional to more whimsical products, foods, and beverages. Snag some locally crafted goods that make for great souvenirs or gifts, and try some holiday treats to make your spirits bright.

While Europe is no short of Christmas markets, the market at Prague Castle is an annual favorite for its charming atmosphere and breathtaking scenery. From the town square of the market, you are able to see the iconic St. George’s Basilica, All Saints Church, and St. Vitus Cathedral. Although a popular market, the open space allows for a less crowded and less chaotic feel than other Christmas markets in the city.

Lamplighter On The Charles Bridge

Charles Bridge is the only gas-lit bridge that still exists in the world. This lesser-known event is a hidden gem in town and is not necessarily known as a Christmas festivity. However, the cozy mood that the lamp lighting brings is reminiscent of that of Christmas tree lighting. Street lighting can be dated back in Prague to 1847, until 1985 when cast-iron lamps were converted to electric lights for efficiency. However, in an attempt to bring back the city’s historic tradition, gas lamps were placed back on the Charles Bridge in 2010. The gas lamps typically light automatically, but to celebrate the holiday season, they are lit up by a lamplighter during the holiday months. Catch the historic lamp lighting on the Royal Route and get a chance to meet the uniformed lamplighter. Starting at 4 p.m. every day, the lamplighter will begin the lighting using a burning wick placed on a long rod; a sight you will not want to miss.

December in Hallstatt Photo credit: Y K / Unsplash

6. Hallstatt, Austria

Hallstatt is a small village located on the western shore of Austria’s mountainside. The charming village is known for its 16th-century Alpine architecture and serene views. It is located in the center of the Hallstatt-Dachstein/Salzkammergut Cultural Landscape, which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site — speaking to the town’s beauty and rich history. The small town only has a population of around 800 residents and prides itself on its big Christmas spirit. It is one of the best Christmas towns for a peaceful, White Christmas atmosphere. With views that look like they were taken straight from a Christmas storybook, the idyllic Christmas town is great for those who are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of a big city.

Winter Sports

With Hallstatt’s location being on the beautiful Austrian mountainside, there are multiple opportunities to get out your winter gear and participate in some winter sports. Within Hallstatt and the surrounding community, there are more than five ski areas that are easy to get to. The slopes range in difficulty, offering something for all ages and levels.

Some of the most popular ski destinations include the Krippenstein Freesports Arena and the Loser Ski Resort. They feature some of Austria’s longest ski runs and allow visitors to ride on cable cars, go snowshoeing, do some ice skating, and participate in other winter sports. The resorts also feature mountainside dining areas with a marvelous view. If you are looking for an adventure, Hallstatt is the place to try some winter sports with its North Pole feel.

Christmas Parade

The annual Salzkammergut Krampus Parade takes place at the renowned World Heritage Site of Hallstatt-Dachstein/Salzkammergut. The parade features a variety of different traditional displays of the regions and states of Austria. The Krampus comes from Austrian folklore and is a half man, half goat that chases the naughty children in town. The parade performers sport intricate masks and vibrant costumes, with the most notable one being the Salzkammergut-Krampus, or Christmas Demon.

To set the mood, the local brass band plays holiday tunes beginning at 5 p.m. on December 7. Enjoy festive drinks and culinary delights to stay warm while waiting for St. Nicholas to arrive. During the parade, the groups of sinister figures make their way through the town center. Then, the kids look forward to the arrival of St. Nicholas, who brings small gifts for the children that have been good this year. This parade is a unique experience, as it has a mixture of angelic icons, devilish creatures, and the merry Santa — something that you will not see in other parts of the world.

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Photo credit: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

7. New York City, New York

As the “City That Never Sleeps,” New York City features big and bright lights. During the winter months, it is decked out in billions of twinkling lights and puts on some of the most extravagant and famous holiday traditions. If you are looking for one of the best Christmas towns in the world for a big-city Christmas experience, New York is the place to be.

Rockefeller Christmas Tree

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is arguably the most recognized holiday icon in NYC. Rockefeller Center is featured in popular Christmas classics, making it a must-visit destination for the holiday season. The massive 80-foot tree is decorated with millions of lights and topped with a beaming crystal star that weighs over 900 pounds. The centerpiece of the famed Rockefeller Center, the Christmas tree illumination is truly a sight to see. The Rockefeller Center also features holiday concerts and an ice skating rink for the most wonderful time of the year.

Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window Displays

Saks Fifth Avenue, another one of New York City’s iconic destinations, goes all out for the holidays. Every year, the department store displays a different holiday theme and features whimsical displays in its massive glass windows. Shop the luxury goods that Saks Fifth Avenue offers while enjoying the holiday music and grand displays that you thought you could only see in the movies. The store also features a dazzling light show projected onto the storefront — following this year’s theme of Dior’s Carousel of Dreams — every 5 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. Whether you are looking to shop or not, Saks Fifth Avenue is a must-visit for its Christmas lights and grand festive displays.

8. Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches is a small town located in the southern part of the United States. It is named after the Native American tribe and is known as the oldest permanent settlement of the Louisiana Purchase territory. As a Christmas town, Natchitoches is home to one of the oldest gatherings for the holidays in the country.

Natchitoches Christmas Festival

The Natchitoches Christmas Festival is a 6-week-long celebration that begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving and ends on January 6. The holiday festival features an annual parade, fireworks show, Christmas gala, Santa Claus house, and more. Additionally, the town prides itself on its lavish lights display. The first Christmas piece is known as the “Star of the East.” The piece measures 6 feet across all lit with Christmas lights. Today, the east side of Cane River Lake features over 300,000 lights and over 100 set pieces are lit for a dazzling Christmas display.

9. San Miguel De Allende, Mexico

San Miguel de Allende is a small town located in the central highlands of Mexico. The town is known for its vibrant art scene, historic cultural festivals, and old Spanish architecture. During the holiday season, San Miguel de Allende is a great place to experience warm weather and partake in the town’s lively festivals and celebrations. The town has a strong cultural heritage and is also designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Festival Of Guadalupe

The Festival of Guadalupe is the celebration of the patron saint of Mexico — Our Lady of Guadalupe. On the evening before the festival, mariachis gather at midnight and sing Las Mañanitas, or the “Mexican Birthday Song.” On the day of the festival, the celebration features a children’s procession that is typically led by a float with an imitation of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Juan Diego. Following the float are children who dress up as campesinos — or “farmers” — fireworks, and live music. Taking place on December 12, this cultural celebration serves as the start of the Christmas season and its celebrations.

Las Posadas

Las Posadas represents the 9-day travels of Mary and Joseph during their journey to Bethlehem. From December 16 to 24, locals in different neighborhoods re-enact the scene and parade the streets looking for posada (“shelter”) each night. At each door, they sing the traditional song Pidiendo Posada (“Begging for Shelter”) when they are turned away. On the last day, the re-enactment comes to an end as the Holy Couple finds an open door. The town comes together to celebrate with piñatas, food, and drinks.

10. Tromso, Norway

Tromso is a small Christmas town located just north of the Arctic Circle, reminiscent of the North Pole. This winter wonderland only receives a couple of hours of light each day, but the locals go all out with Christmas celebrations and festive lights. The small town makes for an idyllic storybook atmosphere and is one of the best Christmas towns for cozy holiday festivities.

Christmas Caroling

Christmas carols are one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit. When in Tromso, be sure to visit the prominent Arctic Cathedral on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to attend caroling concerts and join in on the festive tunes. The Arctic Cathedral is a landmark of Norway with bold architecture said to be reminiscent of the Sydney Opera House. With acclaimed acoustics and an enchanting atmosphere, the Arctic Cathedral’s Christmas caroling is the perfect way to spend Christmas this year.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

While you can see one of the most magical wonders in the world — the Northern Lights — from Tromso, there is nothing that spreads holiday cheer like the tradition of a Christmas tree lighting. The giant Christmas tree is flown in by helicopter and lit in an official ceremony to kick off the holidays. A complete event, the celebration features all sorts of holiday festivities like Christmas fairs, ice skating, and more.