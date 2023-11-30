Christmas In New York: The Best Lights And Events In NYC

Enjoy the most wonderful time of the year at one of the most coveted destinations to celebrate the holiday season. New York City is known for its big and bright personality all year round, but during the Christmas season, the “City That Never Sleeps” is transformed into an extravagant winter wonderland experience that we’ve all marveled at in Christmas movies and TV shows. Featuring some of the most famous and well-recognized holiday parades, festive activities, and Christmas decorations, New York City touts having perhaps the most Christmas spirit in the entire country.

While spending the Christmas season in big-city fashion is exciting, it can also be a bit overwhelming, as “The Big Apple” has no shortage of festive offerings sure to fill your itinerary. Let us help you break down some of the city’s latest and greatest holiday happenings that you won’t want to miss during your trip for Christmas in New York. Below, we give you the details on some of 2023’s best and brightest Christmas lights and festivities in New York City!

Festive Christmas Attractions

From vibrant performances to famous ice rinks, New York City offers a wide range of holiday festivities that will get you in the holiday spirit. If you are looking to avoid some of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it may be helpful to plan ahead, as some Christmas decorations and events may start as soon as early November.

Radio City Music Hall during Christmas time Photo credit: Steve Harvey / Unsplash

Catch A Holiday Show

New York City is known to be home to some of the most talented creators, performers, and artists. During Christmas time, there is no shortage of holiday shows that highlight Christmas in New York, as well as the talent of the city’s locals. Whether you will be visiting New York in early December or after New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of New York holiday specials that will leave you in awe.

Radio City Christmas Spectacular

One of New York City’s most famous holiday shows is the Christmas Spectacular at the Radio City Music Hall. The Rockettes’ captivating performances are a main attraction all year round, but the Radio City Christmas Spectacular show, only around for the Christmas season, is a must-see during your Christmas in New York. The performance takes place at the Radio City Music Hall, a historic venue, which goes all out with its Christmas decorations during the winter months. The dazzling costumes, festive music, and impressive dance numbers create the perfect blend of entertainment and Christmas spirit. Book your tickets early for this Radio City Music Hall special, as it is an annual tradition for fellow New Yorkers and visitors alike. Catch the show from late November through January 1 and be prepared to be razzled and dazzled by this fan-favorite performance.

New York City Ballet’s The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is a popular Christmas performance loved all around the world, but catch the show in true New York fashion at the David H. Koch Theater this Christmas season. The extravagant stage elements set the perfect backdrop for the talented ballerinas, styled in intricate costumes, and twirling in rhythm to the iconic Tchaikovsky musical score.

A Christmas Carol At The Merchants House

The beloved Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, will be performed at the Merchant’s House Museum from late November through Christmas Eve. Dickens was said to arrive for Christmas in New York City for his sold-out show. Today, Charles Dickens is portrayed by John Kevin Jones, who takes the audience through the timeless Christmas tale with the original script. Complete with 19th-century Christmas decorations, intricate furnishings, and flickering lights, the performance of A Christmas Carol helps us to remember the Christmas spirit of giving and rekindle the joy of the holiday season. Grab your tickets early, as this sold-out show is an annual favorite that many say a Christmas in New York would not be complete without.

Rockefeller Center skating rink Photo credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Ice Skating

Ice skating is perhaps the most festive outdoor activity to get you in the holiday mood. New York has numerous ice skating rinks that embrace the holiday season with Christmas lights, holiday decorations, and festive music, setting the perfect Christmas atmosphere during this winter activity. If ice skating is not for you, grab a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the views of the Christmas season at any of New York’s famous ice rinks.

Rockefeller Center

The Ice Skating Rink at the Rockefeller Center is NYC’s most recognized ice skating rink and the place you want to be for an iconic New York City Christmas. Featured in beloved classics like Home Alone 2 and Elf, the rink at Rockefeller is a quintessential icon of the New York Christmas spirit. The outdoor rink, located at Rockefeller Plaza, is the perfect activity to enjoy the marvelous Rockefeller Christmas Tree and Christmas lights strung around the holiday displays. The rink is open daily from 9 a.m.–12 a.m., but be sure to plan ahead, as it does get extremely crowded during peak times.

Central Park

The vast Central Park actually features two ice skating rinks this year, the Wollman Rink and the Conservatory Water Rink. Typically, Central Park also opens the Lasker Rink but it’s currently not available due to renovations that are set to be completed in 2024. The Wollman Rink is located at the southeast corner, near the Central Park Zoo. Along with public skating, the rink also features skating lessons, rentals, party facilities, and ice hockey. Open from October through March, the Wollman Rink is also transformed into a winter wonderland with its holiday lights and Christmas songs. Although, with no Rockefeller Christmas Tree to view, the Central Park rink is less crowded and a great place to spend Christmas time with family and friends. The Conservatory Water Rink, located between 72nd and 75th Streets, is free to attend but is only open when the ice is 6 inches thick. Be sure to check the website and bring your own skates.

Bryant Park

The rink at Bryant Park is a popular location, as it is the city’s biggest free ice skating rink open during the Christmas season. Also adorned with decorated Christmas trees, holiday decorations, and more, the Bryant Park rink is the perfect place to skate, especially if you want to check out the other holiday events at Bryant Park Winter Village.

Union Square Christmas Market on a rainy Christmas Eve Photo credit: Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Holiday Markets

There is no better way to get into the festive spirit than attending a holiday market. New York City hosts several noteworthy holiday markets similar to those of European Christmas markets that bring the spirit of the holidays to life. A complete festive celebration, Christmas markets in New York City offer visitors a chance to shop for unique Christmas gifts all while marveling at the sights and sounds set in an idyllic winter wonderland atmosphere.

Bryant Park Winter Village

The Winter Village at Bryant Park opened in late October and runs through March 3. The Midtown Manhattan holiday market and its events are open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday–Friday and from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

Bryant Park Christmas Market features over 180 different holiday eateries and local artisans for holiday fun that will please everyone in the family. The shops are housed in small, themed “jewel box” kiosks that give the market its festive feel. In addition to Christmas markets, the Winter Village also features a European-inspired “after-ski” area where visitors can bask in the sights of the ice skaters, the Christmas tree, and holiday decorations while enjoying a holiday treat or festive cocktail. Other special offerings include the Curling Cafe, private event spaces, bumper cars on ice, and Santa’s Corner. Visit Bryant Park’s Winter Village this year to get a true feel for New York City’s Christmas spirit in a one-stop shop for all your festive needs.

Union Square Christmas Market

This annual favorite is back for the holiday months, running from November 17–Christmas Eve. The Union Square Christmas Market, another European-inspired experience, features the city’s largest green market with over 160 local vendors from award-winning eateries to small artisan goods and live entertainment. Grab a cup of hot chocolate from the viral chocolatier, No Chewing Allowed, while exploring the market’s many offerings.

New to 2023, both Christmas markets will be partnering with Kewl Street to bring shoppers an online platform to peruse and purchase goods offered at the market. Although not comparable to attending the holiday markets in person, this feature is great for those who want to browse them ahead of time or purchase a last-minute gift from the market.

Saks Fifth Avenue in New York during Christmas time Photo credit: Johnell Pannell / Unsplash

Christmas Shopping

The streets of New York City are always bustling with excitement, but during the Christmas season, New Yorkers flock to the streets to buy Christmas decorations, participate in festivities, marvel at the holiday windows, and get all those Christmas wish lists fulfilled. Truly make the most of Christmas in New York by embracing the hustle and bustle of the season at NYC’s most popular shopping destinations and holiday windows.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is the brand’s flagship store and arguably New York City’s most iconic department store. Not only does Saks Fifth Avenue offer a range of luxury goods and high-quality stores, but the destination is a must-visit for a quintessential Christmas in New York holiday attraction.

The store is most known for its imaginative window displays and annual light show. This year, each of the window displays tells the story of Monsieur Dior’s travel from Paris to New York City following the theme of “Dior’s Carousel of Dreams at Saks.” The dazzling light display that is projected on the facade of the store plays every day starting at 5 p.m. and replays intermittently every 5 minutes starting November 23. Whether you’re actually looking to shop, or not, Saks Fifth is a must-visit when in New York.

Fifth Avenue is home to big-name brands and department stores that make the street an iconic shopping destination for travelers. Just looking through the holiday window displays is enough to get you into the holiday spirit of shopping. Even if you are not looking to get your Christmas shopping done in the department stores of the iconic Fifth Avenue, it is worth experiencing the flashy flagship department stores of top brands in the country.

While in Midtown Manhattan, also worth checking out is the giant Christmas Ornaments displayed on 6th Avenue. One of the city’s most iconic picture spots, the giant Christmas decorations make for a great backdrop for your next post on social media.

Macy’s Herald Square

Macy’s at Herald Square is another iconic shopping destination that is more than just the department’s flagship store. During the holidays, the massive store is overflowing with Christmas spirit, featuring a train display, animatronic decorations, and twinkling lights.

Additionally, located on the 8th floor, the iconic Santaland opens on November 24, right after Santa Claus flies in from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Book a reservation to Santaland to guarantee a spot in line to visit Santa Claus and put in your Christmas wishes. Get some holiday shopping done in the buzzing Christmas atmosphere of Macy’s at Herald Square.

Another hallmark event in New York City is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Yes, it is a Thanksgiving parade, but the annual event is a world-famous tradition to kick off the Christmas season. The parade starts at Central Park West and ends at Macy’s Herald Square.

Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards, while being a newer location, is becoming one of the most popular “Christmas in New York” shopping destinations, with remarkable Christmas lights during the holiday season. Hudson Yards is New York City’s newest neighborhood, located on the far west side of Manhattan. The neighborhood is home to modern residences, public plazas, offices, and the Hudson Yards Mall with over a hundred acclaimed shops and restaurants for visitors to enjoy. The shops and restaurants highlight seven levels of stores ranging from luxury brands, technology, and popular apparel brands. Get all your Christmas shopping done at one location and enjoy the incredible light displays that make for perfect photo opportunities.

A newer holiday light display, Hudson Yards will be celebrating its third annual Christmas spectacle, Shine Bright, which features over 2 million lights that illuminate the yard’s vessel, iconic hot air balloons, and the mall’s lobby. The lights are scattered throughout the mall, setting the scene for a host of different Christmas festivities including ice skating, Santa photo opportunities, Santa’s Secret Speakeasy, and more.

Be sure to get the most out of your holiday shopping experience by visiting the public square and gardens, with over 700 trees strung with Christmas lights, 16-foot-tall illuminated hot air balloon installations, and the 32-foot centerpiece balloon located in the Great Room in the Hudson Yards Mall.

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Photo credit: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Christmas Lights In The “City That Never Sleeps”

While lights shine bright all year round in New York City, during the Christmas season, lights and decorations spruce up the city even more, if at all possible. New York begins to decorate in early November with most displays up by late November, following the celebration of Thanksgiving. There are also a host of different light displays and festive events that begin in early December, so be sure to plan early and you will not miss a thing.

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Tour

Dyker Heights is located in Brooklyn and has become one of the most popular New York City light displays during Christmas time. Brooklyn residents go all out with Christmas decorations featuring massive life-sized displays of winter icons such as Santa, snowmen, and sleighs. String lights and lavish displays also line the neighborhood’s homes, lighting up the chilly winter nights. Truly embracing the Christmas season, some residents also blast Christmas carols for visitors to participate in, all while they engage in a festive admiration of the city’s Christmas decorations.

Most decorations are lit up by late November, but we recommend visiting in mid-December for the peak Christmas experience. Although a residential neighborhood, this annual tradition has brought visitors from all over the world. If you are looking for a more in-depth Christmas in New York, you can join a Christmas Lights tour taking you through the magical Christmas village by bus.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

While there is nothing like seeing the formal lighting of the iconic symbol of the festive season, you can still enjoy all its glory after the official ceremony. Every day, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit from 5 a.m.–midnight until January 13. To celebrate Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for 24 hours and on New Year’s Eve from 5 a.m.–9 p.m.

Washington Square Park Christmas Tree Lighting

This year will mark the 99th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Washington Square Park. Although the ceremony is not nearly as popular or acclaimed as the Rockefeller tree lighting, the tradition actually precedes that of the Rockefeller Center’s.

Located at the iconic arch of Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, the tree lighting is a beloved Christmas festivity for good reason. The small, historic park has a rich heritage and serves as one of New York City’s most dynamic crossroads and meeting places, loved by locals and tourists.

The holiday favorite features a giant 45-foot Vermont Christmas tree that will be lit on December 6 at 6 p.m. to kick off the Christmas season. To provide participants a more nostalgic Christmas experience, the Washington Square Park Tree Lighting ceremony will feature the Rob Susan Brass Quartet and vocalist Linseigh Green. Get into the festive spirit by singing along to your favorite Yuletide carols and witness the illumination of the Christmas tree at this treasured historic park. Rumor has it that Santa will appear with candy canes for the children and lead the countdown of the tree lighting.

If you miss the official ceremony, you can enjoy the festive lights of the Christmas tree from 4 p.m.–1 a.m. every day. Washington Square Park also hosts another festive celebration, Christmas Caroling, at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Join the New York City crowds for some festive caroling and take home a unique songbook souvenir to remember this joyous occasion.

Wall Street Tree Lights

The Wall Street, or New York Stock Exchange, Christmas Tree Lighting is the oldest in the city and will be celebrating its 100th annual tree lighting this year. While second in popularity to the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, the Wall Street lighting ceremony is no less magical.

GLOW At New York City’s Botanical Garden

GLOW is a magical after-dark wonderland light display held at the New York Botanical Garden. The crowd-favorite is back for its fourth year, featuring a 1.5-mile pathway illuminated with thousands of LED lights choreographed to vibrant music and whimsical installations that transport you to a festive botanical wonderland.

The outdoor light display is a great way to experience New York City’s iconic botanical garden buildings including the Haupt Conservatory and Mertz Library Building, with an even more magical Christmas touch. Catch this dazzling light display on certain nights in November and December from 5–10 p.m.

While visiting the New York City Botanical Gardens, also be sure to check out the 30th Annual Holiday Train Show that runs until January 15. The fan-favorite show features an incredible feat of model trains that run through more than 200 iconic New York landmarks. Make a whole night at the gardens by enjoying the light walk, train show, and adult-curated Bar Car Nights for the ultimate New York City Christmas experience.