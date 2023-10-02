TravelAwaits

Retired Couple Settles on Cruise Ship Instead of Nursing Home

Daniel Terrill
Oct.2.2023
Photo credit: Screenshot: A Current Affair
    Retired couple Jess and Marty Anson, of Brisbane, Australia, decided over a year ago to give up on life on land and start living on board a cruise ship. More than 455 days later, they’re still happy with their decision. 

    In a video report by A Current Affair, the Ansons are seen going through their daily routine of playing ping pong, lounging, and drinking beer while ignoring chores and cooking completely. 

    In an interview, Marty explained that he and his wife have loved cruising for decades, but they couldn’t go during the pandemic. Post-COVID, he said: “I said to my agent, ‘Look, whatever comes up, book it.’ And that’s how it got to be such a long cruise.” 

    Although the great-grandparents didn’t say how much 51 back-to-back cruises cost, they did say it was less than a nursing home. 

    “It’s a lifestyle. Where else can you go — you go for dinner, you go to a show, you go dancing,” Jess said. “Through the day, you have all these activities.”

    Marty added: “This was the perfect answer really. Go cruising . . . see the world and meet these people and make lifelong friends. You know, it’s a wonderful life.”

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

