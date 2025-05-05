Cinco de Mayo—What is the Holiday and Which Cities Celebrate In Style?

For anyone unfamiliar with Mexican holidays, Cinco de Mayo has nothing to do with the Day of the Dead.

The 5th of May is celebrated in honor of an important military victory in Puebla, Mexico, in 1862.

Here’s the short version for anyone who doesn’t like history: France’s Napoleon sought to conquer Mexico during his reign in the mid-1800s. He sent over armies, which were steadily making their way to Mexico City and other strongholds. Mexico fought back and managed a striking victory in Puebla in 1862, which sent shockwaves across the region and rallied the call for resistance.

At the time, the border between the US and Mexico was still particularly porous, meaning many of those original Cinco de Mayo festivities took place in California, New Mexico, and Arizona.

In fact, the very first Cinco de Mayo celebrations were held in Columbia, California.

Over the decades, Cinco de Mayo has remained an important holiday in the US. (It’s also celebrated in Puebla, Mexico, as a military commemoration.)

It brings people together to eat, drink, and be merry—maybe, at some point, someone brings up the Battle of Puebla. But probably not.

I think of Cinco de Mayo as a celebration and acknowledgement of the Mexican-American experience. It gives Americans the chance to learn more about Mexican heritage and highlights just how long our cultures have been intertwined… just in a casual way that involves community, great food, and cold drinks.

If you want to learn more about the holiday, I recommend reading through this surprisingly on-point article from the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, onto the fun stuff—like which US cities have the best Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Cities with great Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Saint Louis, Missouri

Saint Louis’s Cherokee Street is one of its liveliest downtown centers. Each year, the street comes alive with live performances, including music and lucha libre events, along with tons of Mexican vendors. There’s also a family-friendly area where kids can play games and enjoy treats. Oh, and there’s also a mechanical bull.

Arlington, Texas

Saint Louis’s Cinco de Mayo celebration on Cherokee Street is family-friendly, but Arlington’s Cinco de Mayo fete is a little more involved. Dozens of popular restaurants, bars, and clubs create special Cinco de Mayo menus and programs, from DJ sets to Mexican vendors. It’s a little heavier on the drinking, so make sure you plan your celebrations with transportation in mind.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

You can choose from a few high-profile block parties and special menus to celebrate Mexico’s defeat of Napoleon’s army. Best of all, most are within walking distance, letting you enjoy a Cinco de Mayo block party-crawl. The most famous spots that host DJ sets and mariachi performances are Rocco’s Tacos and El Camino.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Similar to Arlington, you can choose from a few different Cinco de Mayo programs in the city. In fact, you might be overwhelmed by the sheer number of options you have. One location, El Chingon, is hosting a four-day romp, if that paints a picture of how DFW likes to celebrate the Puebla victory.

San Diego, California

Located right on the border, San Diego comes alive for its 5th of May celebrations and festivals. You can expect a tight focus on Mexican arts and heritage thanks to its massive Mexican and Mexican-American populations. From folkloric dancing to mariachi to the world’s most delectable Cali-Baja tacos, there’s something for everyone.