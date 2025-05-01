2025 Travel Forms Update for Americans: UK, EU, Mexico, & Brazil

We’re cruising toward the halfway point of 2025, a year that’s been rocked with travel updates and news for Americans.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Though I prefer to focus on more exciting travel topics, many of the new travel requirement updates are already in effect. And they’ve already created unpleasant surprises for Americans who have booked trips but aren’t in the know.

In case you’ve missed out on the new travel form requirements, consider this your all-in-one update.

Read on to learn about the entry forms you need to fill out when heading to the UK, Mexico, and Brazil. Plus, updates on the EU’s ETIAS forms, which have been delayed another year.

The UK has a new travel form in place: ETA

To use local parlance, the ETA is a sneaky little devil of a form that you probably didn’t realize existed. The ETA is the UK’s new electronic travel authorization that all people entering the country must fill out. Even if you’re just passing through Heathrow while waiting for a connecting flight, you need to fill out this form. (In most cases, at least.)

Here’s the short of it:

You can download and complete the ETA straight from your phone

Approval takes up to three days, so complete the form before you leave

It costs around $15

Mexico is enforcing a decade-old travel form requirement: FMM

Mexico has also begun enforcing its FMM form, which stands for Forma Migratoria Multiple and is usually called a tourist card. Like the UK’s ETA, this is a simple form that asks travelers to declare what they’re doing, where they’re going, and how long they’re going to be in the country.

This form has been around for a decade but is only now being enforced at many airports. I’ve seen conflicting reports on when and where the FMM is required, which means I recommend you always have it just in case.

Here’s the short of it:

The FMM only lasts for 30 days, so make sure your travel dates are in that 30-day period

Some airports and offices prefer digital versus printed forms

If you’re unsure whether you need to present an FMM, ask your airline

The EU’s ETIAS travel forms are delayed by another year

I’ve been covering the lead-up to the European Union’s new ETIAS requirements, which were expected to launch this year. Just like the UK and Mexico, the EU is looking to streamline its entry requirements to have a stronger understanding of where visitors are heading and for how long.

However, this isn’t a national project; it’s an international implementation across the European Union.

For now, rest easy—you don’t need to fill out an ETIAS form and pay a small fee when you enter the country. But know that it’s coming in 2026. Allegedly.

Brazil has also launched a new travel form: eVisa

As of April 15, 2025, Brazil has also launched a new entry visa, which is a simple eVisa like the UK’s ETA. Once more, this isn’t technically a visa but a form that allows the government to obtain information on where tourists are going, for how long, and for what purposes.

To avoid delays, download and fill out your form ahead of time. Some people have reported long waits due to some passengers downloading their forms at the very last minute.

Here’s the short of it: