5 Best Pastry Shops in Barcelona’s Born Neighborhood

I live in a minefield of Barcelona’s most delicious pastry shops.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Though that might sound problematic for anyone with a sweet tooth, I have the fortune of living on the fifth floor of a walk-up building. That means one thing: no gym memberships and lots of tasty treats.

To be fair, delicious pastry shops are located around the city. They aren’t confined to the bounds of the small part of my neighborhood, the Santa Maria del Mar area of El Born in Ciutat Vella. But this little slice of the Old City is renowned for its museums… and its pastry shops.

Let’s leave the museums for just a moment to focus on life’s sweeter side.

If you’re heading to Barcelona anytime soon, you’re highly likely to end up in this area. Passeig del Born and Santa Maria del Mar are two huge stops for tourists. Even if you don’t stay long, you’re going to run into one of the shops listed below.

Here’s where to go and what to eat in order of my favorites.

5 best pastry shops in El Born

Brunells

Courtesy of Brunells

You can catch me inside Brunells every Friday night, where I’m buying the mini lemon pie and sacher, and then going home to not share either one with my boyfriend.

The Brunells’ shop is absolutely adorable with an iconic Barcelona modernist vibe. You can purchase large cakes, mini versions, and pastries like the croissant that took home the 2020 Best Croissant in Barcelona award.

Plus, you can have a seat and enjoy a coffee in their small café. But if you just want to take away a dessert, head into the shop. You can also order takeaway coffee there. *Beware of crowds; Brunells is located next to Museo Picasso.

Bubo

Courtesy of Bubo

Located on the other side of Santa Maria del Mar is Bubo. I like Bubo because the great minds/bakers are constantly releasing new, imaginative treats.

Most are small, allowing you to sample more than a few imaginative desserts, like fruit-loaded coulants and award-winning chocolate croissants. They’re like mini pieces of art, from their visual design to their ingredients.

Bubo also places a really high standard on its ingredients and overall operations. That being said, it’s a little pricier than other shops.

Hoffman

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

I get asked for directions to Hoffman Bakery a few times a year. This hugely popular bakery is internationally known, drawing visitors from around the world.

I don’t personally eat there very often, but it wouldn’t be a Born pastry list without name-dropping them. They’re located right off Passeig del Born and, similar to Brunnells, lines are common during rush hour.

Funky Bakers

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

If you’re staying in El Born, you need to know about Funky Bakers—it’s the only spot in the area that’s open and selling breakfast bites before 10 am.

I love their borek and their house bun (ask for it with cream cheese for a bagel-ish breakfast), along with their desserts.

The chocolate chip cookie is to die for, along with their chocolate Swiss rolls. There’s also a merengue bomb that I take on every now and then; it’s for two people, but I can handle it solo on a good day. Funky Bakers is located right outside Santa Maria del Mar where Passeig del Born starts.

Jon Cake

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Jon Cake opened its doors one day and, in the next, lines of tourists appeared. And many are happy to wait hours for a slice of the famous cheesecake at Jon Cake, which was famously developed by an aerospace engineer who traded his spaceship for an industrial-sized oven.

Though exorbitantly priced, Jon Cake really meets the hype. I have never tasted a cheesecake like Jon Cake. That being said, don’t wait in line. If you really want a Jon Cake, order a whole cake online and skip the line to pick it up, then take it back to your hotel room.

You and a partner can portion it out for two or three days—or smash it in a single go with a few friends. Just don’t waste your precious time in Barcelona waiting in that hours-long line.

Bonus pick: Demasie

Courtesy of Demasie

Demasie is located on Carrer Princesa near Brunells. Its specialty is cinnamon rolls with unique and delectable twists. I’m putting it here as a bonus pick because, to be blunt, I think anyone who has even smelled a Cinnabon won’t be overly impressed by Demasie’s cinnamon rolls.

Again, let me reiterate: maybe Demasie’s cinnamon rolls are good, and Cinnabon has just ruined me forever. It’s hard to tell.