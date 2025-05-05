6 Extra-Cozy Bed And Breakfasts in New York State

Lodging doesn’t get more comfortable than a bed and breakfast.

B&Bs combine the focus of a boutique hotel with the charm of a hyper-small stay.

Many bed and breakfasts are located inside decades-old mansions and manors, adding a dash of historic appeal. It’s not uncommon to find bed and breakfasts that also host small events that allow guests to gather and mingle, like tea time. Then there’s the home-stay-like feel that fosters an added sense of intimacy.

In many small but impactful ways, bed and breakfasts stand out in a world of generalized hospitality. Even if you only have a day or two, you can unwind and enjoy the cozy atmosphere.

Americans are pretty spoiled when it comes to the range of B&Bs at our disposal. But if you’re on the hunt for a quaint getaway with an experienced, top-tier bed and breakfast, I suggest heading to New England.

This region is chock-full of detail-oriented bed and breakfasts that will bring out your inner Lorelai Gilmore. Ready to kick up your feet at one of New England’s cutest, coolest locations?

Moonshadow B&B, Hammondsport

Let’s kick off the list with a five-star bed and breakfast in New York State: Moonshadow. The elevated bed and breakfast offers a perfectly balanced interior, which nails its homely B&B design by including a few modern accents. The kitchen and porch are particularly cozy, fit for slow mornings and, later on, soaking up sunsets.

According to reviews, the morning breakfasts are particularly drool-worthy, along with the lakeside views. You can see the lake from many parts of the property, including the adorable fire pit.

Los Gatos, Penn Yan

Budget-conscious travelers won’t find a better bed and breakfast than Los Gatos. Despite the reasonable prices, this is a well-oiled B&B machine with friendly, warm hosts and a cozy setup. Both the décor and the grounds are suitably charming, giving you the perfect place to unwind outside of the city.

The cherry on top? Penn Yan is close to many of New York State’s most popular wineries and breweries. There’s also a gorgeous lake where you can take a hike and enjoy the water.

Green Acres Retreat, Hancock

Cute, clean, and newly renovated, Green Acres Retreat will take you off the beaten path and straight into a charming woodland. There are outdoor areas that let you soak up the views, including a large fire pit and plenty of benches. Indoors, you’ll be able to fully unwind with new mattresses and fast Wi-Fi.

Though it’s not a traditional bed and breakfast, the common areas are a great place to unwind with fellow guests. And staff are always on-call to help you out, whether you want a special treat for a romantic escape or a little help with the electric fireplace.

Log Country Inn Bed and Breakfast of Ithaca, Spencer

Like the name suggests, the Log Country Inn Bed and Breakfast is a large, rustic structure with a log façade and interior.

Anyone who likes natural wood features will be blown away by the rooms, which include exposed log ceilings and even nooks for the beds. With stone-lined tubs large enough to fit two, this has to be one of the best places to hole up for winter with a lover.

Though I’m not usually a fan of log cabins and wood features, this might actually be my favorite pick on this list. The wood accents are beautifully done, and the design is cozy. Yet there are modern surprises throughout, from the sauna to the yoga room to the exotic tilework in the bathrooms.

Canandaigua Guesthouse, Canandaigua

Looking for a little boutique angle in your next bed and breakfast in New York State? Head to Canandaigua Guesthouse, a unique property set in a historic home that has a brand new design.

From bright wallpaper accents to its fully renovated bathrooms to its stone fireplaces, it has all the familiar elements of a cozy inn—just with a modern twist.

If you’re a little on the fence about the old-school design of many bed and breakfasts, head to Canandaigua Guesthouse. Like Green Acres Retreat, the newly updated rooms and amenities add a fresh feel to the atmosphere.

Stratton Creek Inn, Stratton

If you barely want a bed and breakfast, go for the Stratton Creek Inn. Its clean and modern design isn’t reminiscent of a traditional bed and breakfast—it almost feels like a hotel you’d find in the center of a large city’s up-and-coming neighborhood. Still, its stately wooden floors and furniture add a dash of homely charm.