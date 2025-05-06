Summer Rush: 10 Most Crowded Destinations in the US

I’m a traveler who will wholesale avoid cities (and even entire countries) when they hit their high season.

That’s a personal preference of mine. I’m in my vampire era, meaning I’m interested in cooler destinations with long nights perfect for being sealed into a (metaphorical) coffin. I blame it on my artistic sensibilities and the fact that I live in a very, very sunny city.

Most travelers are not in their vampire era.

In fact, millions of Americans patiently endure the winter with their hearts set on a grand summer vacation. Sunlight and never-ending beach days are part of the allure, marking yet another successful trip, and a few crowds along the way only add to the excitement.

Still, no matter how much you cherish a packed summer vacation, there are times when the crowds can be a bit much.

Maybe you’re sick of running into the dinner rush and waiting for a table. Maybe you can’t hear yourself think in noisy masses anymore. Maybe it’s too hard to keep track of a larger group.

Regardless of your preferences, you might want to know the US’s most crowded summer destinations. Here’s the breakdown based on cold, hard numbers.

Crowded destinations that I’m not including

I’m crossing off large cities from this list because I’m assuming most Americans realize New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and Las Vegas are packed year-round. Plus, their numbers swell in summer thanks to an influx of international tourists.

Instead, I’m focusing on classic summer destinations where Americans flock year after year to leave the city behind.

After decades of steadily growing popularity, some hotspots are starting to feel the pressure of unending crowds. I’ve listed these out below, along with rough estimates for how many tourists pack in during the summer rush.

If you enjoy traveling to the destinations below, keep at it—just make sure to keep a few spare day trips and coping strategies in your back pocket in case you need a little room to breathe.

10 crowded destinations in summer

Florida Keys, Florida (~5 million)

This network of islands is seeing a tourism boom with consistent year-over-year growth, especially as Americans set their sights on domestic tourism. That being said, the Keys are a large, spread-out area, meaning you can usually escape the rush by strategically planning a trip to avoid the most crowded destinations in the Keys.

Orlando, Florida (~30 million)

Sure, Orlando is popular pretty much year-round thanks to the number of amusement parks it hosts. However, with a new Universal exhibit opening up in 2025, it’s expected that Orlando will see even greater numbers of visitors this summer.

Panama City, Florida (~5 million)

Panama City is one of the Sunshine State’s most hardcore spring break party destinations—but April isn’t the heyday for this panhandle hotspot. Panama City (similar to Destin and Gulf Shores) is one of the most popular domestic summer destinations.

Destin, Florida (~4 million)

With areas like Fort Walton taking off, Destin has become a perennial favorite for millions of Americans. If you want to drift away from the crowds, I suggest taking a closer look at Fort Walton’s unique neighborhoods—some are more cloistered than others.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee (~3 million)

Gatlinburg has quietly become one of Appalachia’s most popular new destinations thanks to its family-friendly atmosphere and range of affordable activities. But if you’re hoping to soak up the forests without a crowd, consider scheduling your trip around the summer rush.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (~4 million)

Just like Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge has risen in the ranks of popular American summer destinations thanks to its gorgeous scenery, proximity to Appalachian parks and reserves, and its famed Dollywood.

Gulf Shores, Alabama (~5 million)

Just like Florida’s panhandle destinations, Gulf Shores remains a perennial favorite for families that want an affordable, sub-tropical beach escape. But with summer prices hiking, I’d recommend sticking to shoulder seasons—if not to avoid crowds, then to save.

San Diego, California (~10 million)

I had no idea San Diego was such a summer hotspot; in my head, it’s a perfect wintering zone. In reality, San Diego is one of the US’s most up-and-coming summer vacation destinations. If you want to avoid the most crowded destinations in the city, plan your trip accordingly.

Virginia Beach, Virginia (~10 million)

Though not quite at the level of Myrtle Beach (below), Virginia Beach continues to grow in terms of its domestic summer tourism numbers. Uniquely, it looks like many vacationers are already targeting the spring and autumn shoulder seasons to avoid high prices and crowds.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (~19 million)

If you’re into Myrtle Beach vacations, you’re probably not worried about the crowds. In fact, they might be one reason you keep coming back. Just know that Myrtle Beach remains untouched when it comes to affordability, meaning you can still access reasonable prices despite all the demand.

