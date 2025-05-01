The Coolest Concept in Nightlife is in London: Welcome to House Party

It’s common for young travelers to let loose on vacation, packing into bars, clubs, lounges, and plazas to drink, dance, and be merry.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Parties, from informal street gatherings to expensive bottle service-serving clubs, are some of the most colorful experiences a traveler will have.

And while many of us swap the noise and bright lights for quieter adventures as we get older, the allure of a great party never truly fades.

That’s certainly true for me. I don’t like crowds or loud noises, so most parties (and even local bars, to be honest) are a no-go for me. But that doesn’t mean I won’t travel for a little bit of raucous fun—I just need to be convinced that it’s worth my while beforehand.

In 2022, I visited London with the sole purpose of partying at Printworks, a famous club that’s (allegedly) being reopened. The next year, I was off to Berlin to see a performance at Tresor, a legendary nightclub that’s been around for longer than I have.

Here’s my point: whether or not you consider yourself a habitual partier, there’s always a diamond to be found in the rubble of nonsense parties.

If memorable parties are your thing, I’ve got one London venue you can’t miss. It’s called House Party—and yes, it’s exactly how it sounds.

You’re invited to a House Party

Scenes from the living room at House Party (Courtesy of House Party)

I heard about House Party around a year ago when the club launched with a highly promising setup. The goal was to recreate the atmosphere of an actual house party thrown when parents went out of town and kids packed into the house.

The venture comes from Stormzy, one of the UK’s most famous rappers, and Cream Group, which owns other famous London spots like Cirque Le Soir and Dear Darling. I was immediately taken with the idea—but wanted to see if House Party had the legs to last in London’s competitive Soho club scene.

Almost one year after its launch, House Party is going strong… and it’s high on my travel radar.

What is the experience like?

House Party is located in Soho, London and is spread across a seven-floor setup. Every floor and room is designed to reflect an actual home, including the parents’ bedroom, the teenager’s room, a living room, and so on.

Let me tell you—the décor is perfect, as are the spread of red solo cups and pizzas and GameCubes. Plus, DJs in each room and live deck-spinning in the kitchen.

But the real magic are the performers and actors that provide texture and context to their party experience. Oh, and an on-site chef slinging out New York-style pizza that’s first-come, first-served.

How can you get in?

A general view of atmosphere at the “Now You Know” launch party at House Party on April 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

If you’ve been following along so far, you might be wondering what the clubbing experience is actually like—and it’s fittingly distinct.

Instead of wandering the grounds like at a normal club, you can either reserve a room, receive an exclusive invitation to join, or line up at the door. Only after midnight do the rooms open up and give you access to the whole seven-floor club.

If you’re going with friends, I recommend booking a room. You can select which floor and room you’d like to be on, giving you more control over the experience.

I wouldn’t advise lining up at the door—this is a popular clubbing area, and you could be waiting well over an hour to (maybe) get in. If you do, get there right when it opens at 8pm, but know that you’ll only get in if the reservations are booked up for the night.

Is it actually worth your time and money?

It costs £20 for an invitation or to walk in; prices to book rooms are slightly higher, but affordable for groups. Though you can expect to spend a lot on drinks throughout the night, this isn’t a bottle service-style ultra-flashy nightclub.

It’s worth your time and money if you enjoy kitschy, memorable party experiences. I’d liken the whole thing to one of those social media, photo-op-focused museums that are popping up… except you can actually party at this one!

