5 US Cities with Great Run Clubs, Plus 2 International Cities

If you had asked me ten years ago what kind of travel trends I’d be covering, I would never have guessed run clubs.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Run clubs are everywhere now, a trending hobby for young adults across the country and, increasingly, the world. In some cities, like New York City, there seems to be a strong correlation between run clubs and potential romance; in others, it’s all about fitness.

For many travelers, looking into jogging routes is an exciting part of planning a vacation, even if they’re heading smack into a major city. These routes provide the perfect chance to kickstart their metabolism while also getting to know their destination.

But runners don’t need to jog around solo.

If you’re one of those travelers who likes to stay active when on vacation, then consider joining a club while you’re in town.

Some cities have a long list of run clubs that cover a range of intensity and experience levels, letting you add a short and high-octane side quest to your next trip. In fact, most Western cities are now home to around a dozen specialized running groups.

Below are five of the most active cities in the US when it comes to the number of run clubs, plus two European picks.

5 US cities with great run clubs

New York City

With its compact streets and nearly endless urban sprawl, run clubs in NYC are jam-packed with great views and fascinating turns. But forget the setting—it’s all about finding the right fit in the Big Apple.

The main difference in NYC (as with other US cities) is finding either a social club or a competitive club. I’d also recommend separating social clubs into two sections: for singles looking to mingle and just for fun.

Los Angeles

Social fun is high on the priority list for many LA joggers. Many clubs are inclusive and low-impact, making them great for everyone. Additionally, because LA is spread out, you’ll notice that some run clubs stick to one neighborhood.

The more competitive groups that meet for fitness are usually scheduled for non-daylight hours to let temperatures cool, especially during summer.

San Francisco

Because San Francisco is spread across many steep hills, its run clubs aren’t for the faint of heart. Don’t sign up unless you’re confident about your base level of fitness—or make sure you join a club that avoids the crazier inclines. Once again, midnight runs are a popular pick, usually for more high-octane athletes.

Denver

With its love of everything athletic and outdoors, it might not come as a surprise that Denver’s clubs are diverse, popular, and often packed with people.

Looking for a family-friendly run club? I guess that’s a thing in Colorado. What about hardcore trail runners? They’re out there. What about lively social run clubs that stop for beers? They’re a staple for many locals.

In Denver, you can find your place (and pace), no matter how much experience you have.

Seattle

Seattle is home to over a dozen clubs, many of which are goal-oriented and competitive. That makes it a little harder for casual, first-time runners to find the right club—but don’t worry, they’re still out there.

One example is Diplo’s Run Club, which stops over in Seattle later this year. The 5K event includes a short route through the downtown area and a nearby park, which concludes with a live Diplo concert.

European cities with great run clubs

London

London is leading the charge when it comes to cities obsessed with run clubs. From almost every angle, there’s a run club—for casual Saturday morning social sessions, to midnight 5K practices, to invitation-only clubs, to hardcore athletics training routes.

If you’re visiting the city and want to check out the jogging culture, go with Hyde Park Runners Club or London City Runners.

Berlin

Unsurprisingly, it’s all about style and identity when it comes to run clubs in Berlin. Many clubs are smaller and tight-knit, acting like social communities with a penchant for long distances.

In fact, if you’ve visited, you might have noticed run clubs passing through the streets while playing famous DJ sets. Many run clubs are also broader athletics clubs, meaning you can potentially take part in other activities, from volleyball to rollerblading.

