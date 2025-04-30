How to Take the Schnapps Hike in Germany’s Black Forest

I’m not much of a hiker, but sell me on a catchy side plot (like hiking the island of Manhattan Broad City-style) and I’m there.

Toss in the promise of a little schnapps, and I’m there even faster. With actual hiking shoes on. And a good attitude.

While the premise of hiking and drinking schnapps might sound a little questionable to the average American, it’s just another afternoon for those who live near Sasbachwalden in southwestern Germany’s state of Baden-Württemberg.

Near the border with France, the area is blanketed in some of the thickest stretches of the Black Forest, aka the Schwarzwald. Though this popular region is visited by thousands of domestic and international tourists each year, many miss out on one of its coolest hikes.

The Schnappsbrunnenwege, which I’m calling the Schnapps hike.

It’s a nine-mile loop hike that’s dotted with cold fountains full of bottles of schnapps, which sounds a little too good to me—like the witch from Hansel and Gretel has her sights on adults, and I’m about to fall (drunkenly) into her clutches.

That being said, I’m willing to try.

Here’s how you can do the same.

Welcome to the Schnappsbrunnenwege, aka the Schnapps hike

The Schnappsbrunnenwege translates loosely to Schnapps fountain trail, which is a perfect summary of what you’ll find along the trail.

The hike runs parallel to many family-run Schnapps distilleries in the area. Many distillers put out small bottles of Schnapps for hikers, which are usually left to float in a stone basin of water to stay cool.

Hikers who want a drink drop a payment into a box, which runs on the honor system. (Don’t take the bottle!) Pour a small shot, chat it up with any other hikers who are at the watering hole, then continue on your merry way.

How to go on the Schnapps hike

The Schnapps hike is often called the Schnappsbrunnenwege—but that’s not the name of the trail that you’ll look for. Instead, keep a lookout for the Oberkircher Brennersteig, a straightforward nine-mile loop hike.

But there’s more than just schnapps waiting for you. This trail also weaves through some of Germany’s most untouched stretches of forest—the very same hollowed grounds where the legend of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves originated.

To reach Oberkircher Brennersteig, head to the town of Oberkirch. It’s worth getting lost in for a day—and maybe taking a pre-Schnappsbrunnenwege hike to the local Schauenberg Castle.

Schnapps? On a hike?

If you’ve only tasted American schnapps, forget everything you know about the liquor.

In Germany, it’s been treated as an art form since the 16th century. Local distillers don’t use artificial flavors; they create schnapps from fresh fruits like cherries, pears, and raspberries. Originally, they were distilled for medicinal purposes.

It’s high-quality stuff, in other words. You’ll do fine on this long hike so long as you sip water between the shots. Again, the schnapps is kept cool by staying submerged in water, meaning you’re more likely to feel refreshed and invigorated with each drink—even if you’re not usually a drinker.